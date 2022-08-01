ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

KTBS

Caddo schools superintendent ready to welcome in a new school year

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish elementary and middle school students will be back in school Wednesday. Superintendent Lamar Goree hosted a media luncheon to update the public on a variety of topics, including staffing, COVID-19 protocols and, of course, the excitement for the start of a new school year. "For...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Several Bossier schools to become Purple Star certified

BOSSIER CITY, La.-Last week Bossier Parish School Board held a back to school night for military families. Over one hundred new military families have joined the school district. Bossier school students 1-12 start school next Wednesday. One thing Bossier schools is doing for their military families is working towards getting...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Power 95.9

Here Are The Top 5 Schools In The Texarkana Area

With school for most students starting in the next couple of weeks, I found a website that tells you all the information you need to know to get your child enrolled in the best school in Texarkana. The website Great Schools has a complete listing of all of the schools...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana area has more gun dealers than mental health providers

TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care. Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers. In Bowie County,...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Police to host PRIDE Academy for Texarkana, Arkansas sixth graders

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police will be kicking off their annual PRIDE Academy summer camp next week for young kids. One of their main objectives is to build lasting relationships between students and officers. The PRIDE Academy program hosted by the police department includes about 100 incoming sixth graders from Arkansas...
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Get Signed Up For The ‘Women’s Basketball League’ In Texarkana

Get signed up now for the new 'Women's Basketball League' in Texarkana. There is a new basketball league in Texarkana for women that still love the game and are looking for a great way to get some exercise and build some friendships through the love of this great game. Stephanie Soloman who is the spark behind this new league had this to say about the new league:
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

This Hometown Hero is From DeQueen, Arkansas – Who Is It?

Today we are proud to share with you a bunch of young men from India Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, and one in particular from DeQueen, Arkansas. It's our Townsquare Media 'Salute to Service.'. 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces...
DE QUEEN, AR
truecrimedaily

3 missing sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, found dead in Texas pond

CASS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- The bodies of three young children were recovered this week from a private pond after they were reported missing. According to KSLA-TV, the three children were reported missing Friday, July 29, at approximately 10 p.m. in Cass County, and several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in search efforts. Shawn Henry, the Texas game warden, told KSLA that officials found items of clothing in and around a pond, so they "centered the search on that small body of water."
CASS COUNTY, TX
Majic 93.3

Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana

Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Officer Keith Powell Newest Hope Policeman

Congratulations to Officer Keith Powell. Officer Powell graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA) Friday July 29, 2022. Officer Powell was sworn in this morning by Judge Harper. We are proud to have you serve our city.
HOPE, AR
Black Enterprise

Bodies of Three Young Texas Sisters Found In Private Pond

Texas Rangers are investigating the death of three young sisters after their bodies were found in a private pond, according to the Texarkana Gazette. A family friend was babysitting Temari Oliver, 5; Amiyah Hughes, 8; and Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, when they were reported missing around 11 p.m. Friday. According...
KSLA

Body found in pond near ArDOT building in Hope

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Following the discovery of a body found floating in a pond, southwest Arkansas authorities are working to learn more. The body of a middle-aged man was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an employee, according to Hope Police Chief J.R. Wilson. That’s near the 2900 block of N. Hazel Street.
HOPE, AR
KHOU

Bodies of 3 missing Texas children found in pond

CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three missing children were found in a pond in Cass County over the weekend, according to authorities. Agencies were searching for the children who were initially reported missing Friday night. The three children were recovered Saturday morning by divers after clothing was...
CASS COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

Hometown Texarkana Author Cassandra Speer Co-Writes Amazon Best Seller

Cassandra Speer, a graduate of Pleasant Grove High School and a women’s ministry leader co-wrote one of Amazon’s top selling books titled: Her True Worth. The book, published just a few weeks ago, has reached several chart toppers on Amazon including Christian Discipleship, Personal Growth & Christianity and Women’s Christian Living! Cassandra co-wrote Her True Worth with her ministry Co-Leader, Brittany Maher, and has been reaching women all over the world with their message.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Body found floating in Hope pond

The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man arrested in Texarkana after stealing vehicle in Atlanta, Texas, with multiple children inside

Police say the chase began in Atlanta, Texas, and finally ended in Texarkana, totaling nearly 75 miles. The suspect stole the vehicle, which contained multiple children, in Atlanta before fleeing from Atlanta police, as well as Bowie and Cass County deputies. Spike strips were deployed by police, which the suspect managed to dodge until blowing a tire in Texarkana. Police arrested him on Highway 59 and multiple charges are pending.

