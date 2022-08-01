www.fourstatesliving.com
Salute the Badge: TAPD kicks off annual PRIDE Academy
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department kicked off its annual PRIDE Academy summer camp for young kids this week.
KTBS
Caddo schools superintendent ready to welcome in a new school year
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish elementary and middle school students will be back in school Wednesday. Superintendent Lamar Goree hosted a media luncheon to update the public on a variety of topics, including staffing, COVID-19 protocols and, of course, the excitement for the start of a new school year. "For...
KTBS
Several Bossier schools to become Purple Star certified
BOSSIER CITY, La.-Last week Bossier Parish School Board held a back to school night for military families. Over one hundred new military families have joined the school district. Bossier school students 1-12 start school next Wednesday. One thing Bossier schools is doing for their military families is working towards getting...
Here Are The Top 5 Schools In The Texarkana Area
With school for most students starting in the next couple of weeks, I found a website that tells you all the information you need to know to get your child enrolled in the best school in Texarkana. The website Great Schools has a complete listing of all of the schools...
KTBS
Texarkana area has more gun dealers than mental health providers
TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care. Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers. In Bowie County,...
KTBS
Police to host PRIDE Academy for Texarkana, Arkansas sixth graders
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police will be kicking off their annual PRIDE Academy summer camp next week for young kids. One of their main objectives is to build lasting relationships between students and officers. The PRIDE Academy program hosted by the police department includes about 100 incoming sixth graders from Arkansas...
Get Signed Up For The ‘Women’s Basketball League’ In Texarkana
Get signed up now for the new 'Women's Basketball League' in Texarkana. There is a new basketball league in Texarkana for women that still love the game and are looking for a great way to get some exercise and build some friendships through the love of this great game. Stephanie Soloman who is the spark behind this new league had this to say about the new league:
This Hometown Hero is From DeQueen, Arkansas – Who Is It?
Today we are proud to share with you a bunch of young men from India Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, and one in particular from DeQueen, Arkansas. It's our Townsquare Media 'Salute to Service.'. 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces...
3 missing sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, found dead in Texas pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- The bodies of three young children were recovered this week from a private pond after they were reported missing. According to KSLA-TV, the three children were reported missing Friday, July 29, at approximately 10 p.m. in Cass County, and several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in search efforts. Shawn Henry, the Texas game warden, told KSLA that officials found items of clothing in and around a pond, so they "centered the search on that small body of water."
Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana
Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
hopeprescott.com
Officer Keith Powell Newest Hope Policeman
Congratulations to Officer Keith Powell. Officer Powell graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA) Friday July 29, 2022. Officer Powell was sworn in this morning by Judge Harper. We are proud to have you serve our city.
Bodies of Three Young Texas Sisters Found In Private Pond
Texas Rangers are investigating the death of three young sisters after their bodies were found in a private pond, according to the Texarkana Gazette. A family friend was babysitting Temari Oliver, 5; Amiyah Hughes, 8; and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, when they were reported missing around 11 p.m. Friday.
Electric scooter service coming to Texarkana
Bird electric scooters are bringing micro-mobility options to Texarkana. Both cities have approved the scooter pilot program on a trial basis for one year.
texarkanafyi.com
Slip ‘n’ Slide Kickball Tournament on Saturday August 6 in Texarkana
UPDATE 2:30 PM AUGUST 1 – EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED. This Saturday, August 6 at Crossties in downtown Texarkana there will be an event that will be huge fun to play, and hilarious to watch as the Literacy Council of Bowie & Miller Counties hosts a “Slip N Slide Kickball Tournament.
KTAL
A portion of I-49 in Shreveport dedicated to ‘Cooper Road Pioneers’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session. The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish. Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49...
KSLA
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Following the discovery of a body found floating in a pond, southwest Arkansas authorities are working to learn more. The body of a middle-aged man was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an employee, according to Hope Police Chief J.R. Wilson. That’s near the 2900 block of N. Hazel Street.
Bodies of 3 missing Texas children found in pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three missing children were found in a pond in Cass County over the weekend, according to authorities. Agencies were searching for the children who were initially reported missing Friday night. The three children were recovered Saturday morning by divers after clothing was...
txktoday.com
Hometown Texarkana Author Cassandra Speer Co-Writes Amazon Best Seller
Cassandra Speer, a graduate of Pleasant Grove High School and a women’s ministry leader co-wrote one of Amazon’s top selling books titled: Her True Worth. The book, published just a few weeks ago, has reached several chart toppers on Amazon including Christian Discipleship, Personal Growth & Christianity and Women’s Christian Living! Cassandra co-wrote Her True Worth with her ministry Co-Leader, Brittany Maher, and has been reaching women all over the world with their message.
ktoy1047.com
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested in Texarkana after stealing vehicle in Atlanta, Texas, with multiple children inside
Police say the chase began in Atlanta, Texas, and finally ended in Texarkana, totaling nearly 75 miles. The suspect stole the vehicle, which contained multiple children, in Atlanta before fleeing from Atlanta police, as well as Bowie and Cass County deputies. Spike strips were deployed by police, which the suspect managed to dodge until blowing a tire in Texarkana. Police arrested him on Highway 59 and multiple charges are pending.
