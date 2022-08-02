Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline

voiceofsandiego.org
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Massive sewage spill from Tijuana pushed to San Diego by south swell
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Another huge sewage spill in the Tijuana River Valley is making its way to the ocean. And with a new south swell having arrived in San Diego County, the sewage will soon arrive in the waters off of Imperial Beach. Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina...
Leak in Tijuana wastewater pipes causing issues in San Diego
Two wastewater pipes in Tijuana are under repair after officials noticed sewage spilling Saturday.
Morning Report: The Cause of a Summertime Sewage Plume Heading North
The good news is that Tijuana isn’t currently pumping sewage to a broken wastewater treatment plant called Punta Bandera that just pumps it, untreated, straight into the Pacific Ocean. The bad news: That’s because at least one critical pipe that gets it there is busted in half. Another is...
Lots of Tijuana’s Sewage Is Crossing the Border Right Now. Here’s Why.
Federal officials crossed the border Tuesday morning to assess the damage from the latest sewage disaster on the Baja side. The good news is that Tijuana isn’t currently pumping sewage to a broken wastewater treatment plant called Punta Bandera that effectively spills it, untreated, straight into the Pacific Ocean.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Development Plans to Bring the Waves Inland With Massive Surf Pool, Housing & a ‘Glamp'-Ground
It's an interesting concept that some would question: Why would we build a wave pool just miles from the Pacific Ocean where the waves are infinite? But for arguably one of California's most surf-centric cities, it could soon be a reality after gaining the full support of the Oceanside Planning Committee.
Morning Report: Carlsbad Passes on Police Oversight Commission
The city of Carlsbad spent the last two years in meetings with activists and residents to reach a compromise on police reforms. The council has settled on a Community-Police Engagement Commission, which would allow for discussions between police and a citizen body, but would do little for accountability. The commission...
KTLA.com
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
San Diego weekly Reader
Mexico City comes to Coronado High
Pedro, 16, shouts out some joking conversation that’s way too fast for my halting Spanish. Luckily, he’s talking to his three pals and not me. The four of them, all 16-year-olds, have plopped down for a coffee at Buona Forchetta’s place on Orange Avenue. Eduardo, Diego, Daniel, and Pedro. The thing you can’t help notice about Pedro is that he is cherry-cheeked, blond, and very blue-eyed. Which makes all the it more, well, pleasantly shocking, when he comes out with perfect teen Spanish, interchanging with English, as he joshes away with his friends.
Voiceof San Diego
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
Carlsbad Created a Police Engagement Commission, Spurning Advocate Calls for Oversight Role
Keyrollos Ibrahim still remembers his first encounter with Carlsbad police: an officer singled him out of a group and searched him for allegedly matching the description of a local drug dealer spotted in the area. Ibrahim was 11 years old. “Do you understand why I’m doing this?” Ibrahim recalls the...
Flood Watch in effect for San Diego County mountains, deserts
Thunderstorms have developed over the mountains in San Diego County Monday, producing moderate to heavy rainfall for another afternoon.
Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego
Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
Lodging
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
San Diego Zoo, Pacific Surfliner pair up for day trip discounts
Travelers heading to San Diego can save on a day pass to the San Diego Zoo when they take Pacific Surfliner, the companies announced.
3 drug seizures executed within 90 minutes at San Ysidro Port of Entry
Officers with the United States Customs and Border Protection executed three searches resulting in drug seizures within hours of each other at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, authorities said.
kusi.com
San Diego County refusing to answer questions about new water testing system
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a difficult summer for the beach communities in San Diego County’s South Bay. San Diego County implemented a new water testing system, to monitor potential health hazards, but it has been much more problematic than expected. The new testing system has resulted in the ocean being closed to swimming way more often than it was before the system was put in place. And that doesn’t mean the ocean water is dirty.
viatravelers.com
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
Voice of San Diego
