Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline

Pedro, 16, shouts out some joking conversation that’s way too fast for my halting Spanish. Luckily, he’s talking to his three pals and not me. The four of them, all 16-year-olds, have plopped down for a coffee at Buona Forchetta’s place on Orange Avenue. Eduardo, Diego, Daniel, and Pedro. The thing you can’t help notice about Pedro is that he is cherry-cheeked, blond, and very blue-eyed. Which makes all the it more, well, pleasantly shocking, when he comes out with perfect teen Spanish, interchanging with English, as he joshes away with his friends.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO