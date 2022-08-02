ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Jerry West Compares Bill Russell to Dodgers Great Jackie Robinson

Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Makes A Pitch To Adam Silver And The NBA

Part of the Statement from Russell's Twitter account on Sunday: "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon." On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers...
NBC Sports Chicago

Scottie Pippen on Bill Russell: 'Epitome of a champion'

After news of Bill Russell's passing broke on Sunday, the NBA world is showing their appreciation for the basketball legend who inspired on and off the court. Following Michael Jordan's statement on Russell's legacy, Scottie Pippen took to social media to express his thoughts on Russell and what his triumphs meant to him.
Mic

Bill Russell is the true GOAT — on and off the court

The very first basketball game I watched featured Bill Russell. It was in March 1968, and Russell’s Celtics were facing Oscar Robertson’s Cincinnati Royals (now the Sacramento Kings) in a nationally televised match. I was new to basketball, but I wasn’t new to my Dad’s insistence that I see as many legendary athletes as possible. He probably already knew that his eight-year-old chess-obsessed, cello-playing son wasn’t going to emulate the magnificent athleticism of Willie Mays or Gale Sayers, but he wanted me to appreciate the intelligence and savvy that these men brought to competition. He wanted me to bring the same fire to my homework and school activities.
Yardbarker

The Los Angeles Lakers Release A Statement On Bill Russell's Passing: "The Definition Of Champion, On And Off The Court. Thank You For Everything, Bill."

Bill Russell's passing has left a huge void in the hearts of the NBA family. Russell was a colossus of the game who had a great impact both on the court and off it. Off the court, he battled the racial inequalities in America and paved the way for those who came after him, while on the court, all he did was win.
