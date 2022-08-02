profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Baker Mayfield on Deshaun Watson suspension: I don’t play against the other QB
When the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, one of the first things many people noticed was that the Panthers will be hosting the Browns in the first week of the season. Mayfield was traded because the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason and Monday brought...
Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers
Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo throws on side field at 49ers practice
A fan at Tuesday’s practice in Santa Clara shared video of Jimmy Garoppolo throwing individually on a side field at the team training facility.
Wide Receiver A.J. Brown Takes Shot at Tennessee Titans Following Deebo Samuel’s Contract Extension
A.J. Brown got paid this offseason, but it won’t be the Tennessee Titans signing those checks. It’ll be the Philadelphia Eagles, after Tennessee traded the star wideout on draft night in April. The Eagles flipped their 2022 first and third-round picks to the Titans for Brown and subsequently signed him to a four-year, $100 million deal. Brown’s new deal rivals what fellow receivers Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel got this offseason. Samuel is the latest to get his extension, inking a three-year, $71.55 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.
49ers Make Veteran Signing Following Injury Loss
The San Francisco 49ers have added a veteran defensive lineman after losing Maurice Hurst to injury. San Francisco announced on Monday afternoon that the team has signed Akeem Spence to a one-year deal. Hurst suffered a torn biceps during practice on Friday which will put him out for the entire...
Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL
The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
NBC Sports
What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup
SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
Move The Sticks: Wide Receiver Contract Extensions with Lance Zierlein
Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys break down the contract extensions of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and more by looking at DJ's initial scouting reports on the receivers. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates.
NBC Sports
How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate 49ers Injury News
Jordan Matthews is attempting to resuscitate his NFL career with a position change. However, he suffered an unfortunate setback early in training camp. Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports spotted Matthews on crutches Wednesday. His left knee was in a brace. Once a promising young wide receiver for the Philadelphia...
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
NBC Sports
Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints
Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin attacks Pittsburgh Steelers training camp with ‘bring it on’ mentality
LATROBE, Pa. — Mike Tomlin was back with the punters Saturday afternoon. When you ask those who’ve been around him for years, you always hear, Tomlin coaches the whole team. In the middle of Saturday’s training-camp practice, his focus was incumbent punter Pressley Harvin III and Cameron Nizialek.
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to owners next week in Minnesota, about tampering and tanking
Rob Walton and Greg Penner may be having second thoughts about what they’re about to get themselves into. When the league’s owners meet next week in Minnesota to approve the purchase of the Broncos by the Wal-Mart heir and his son-in-law, Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to all owners regarding tampering and tanking, in the aftermath of the suspension imposed Tuesday on Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.
AthlonSports.com
49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp
The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
49ers Have a Problem With Their Interior Offensive Line
The first day of padded practice in training camp was not a good one for the 49ers' interior offensive line.
NBC Sports
Report: Cowboys signing Anthony Barr
The Cowboys have flirted with Anthony Barr for weeks. They now are committing. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Cowboys have agreed to terms with the linebacker. The Broncos also showed interest. Barr spent his first eight seasons with the Vikings after they made him the ninth overall...
NBC Sports
Ebukam: It would be 'different story' if career began with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Samson Ebukam wishes his career would have started with the 49ers but is grateful he is now where he belongs. The veteran pass rusher is in his second season in Santa Clara after four seasons as an outside linebacker with the Los Angeles Rams. Ebukam loves simply being asked to rush the quarterback as opposed to taking on blocks or thinking about what he needs to do on the field like he did in Los Angeles.
