San Francisco, CA

ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers

Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Wide Receiver A.J. Brown Takes Shot at Tennessee Titans Following Deebo Samuel’s Contract Extension

A.J. Brown got paid this offseason, but it won’t be the Tennessee Titans signing those checks. It’ll be the Philadelphia Eagles, after Tennessee traded the star wideout on draft night in April. The Eagles flipped their 2022 first and third-round picks to the Titans for Brown and subsequently signed him to a four-year, $100 million deal. Brown’s new deal rivals what fellow receivers Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel got this offseason. Samuel is the latest to get his extension, inking a three-year, $71.55 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

49ers Make Veteran Signing Following Injury Loss

The San Francisco 49ers have added a veteran defensive lineman after losing Maurice Hurst to injury. San Francisco announced on Monday afternoon that the team has signed Akeem Spence to a one-year deal. Hurst suffered a torn biceps during practice on Friday which will put him out for the entire...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup

SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
NFL
Move The Sticks: Wide Receiver Contract Extensions with Lance Zierlein

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys break down the contract extensions of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and more by looking at DJ's initial scouting reports on the receivers. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate 49ers Injury News

Jordan Matthews is attempting to resuscitate his NFL career with a position change. However, he suffered an unfortunate setback early in training camp. Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports spotted Matthews on crutches Wednesday. His left knee was in a brace. Once a promising young wide receiver for the Philadelphia...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1

When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints

Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to owners next week in Minnesota, about tampering and tanking

Rob Walton and Greg Penner may be having second thoughts about what they’re about to get themselves into. When the league’s owners meet next week in Minnesota to approve the purchase of the Broncos by the Wal-Mart heir and his son-in-law, Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to all owners regarding tampering and tanking, in the aftermath of the suspension imposed Tuesday on Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Cowboys signing Anthony Barr

The Cowboys have flirted with Anthony Barr for weeks. They now are committing. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Cowboys have agreed to terms with the linebacker. The Broncos also showed interest. Barr spent his first eight seasons with the Vikings after they made him the ninth overall...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Ebukam: It would be 'different story' if career began with 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Samson Ebukam wishes his career would have started with the 49ers but is grateful he is now where he belongs. The veteran pass rusher is in his second season in Santa Clara after four seasons as an outside linebacker with the Los Angeles Rams. Ebukam loves simply being asked to rush the quarterback as opposed to taking on blocks or thinking about what he needs to do on the field like he did in Los Angeles.
SANTA CLARA, CA

