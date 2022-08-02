Music Legend Diane Warren Said She Didn’t Mean To Shade Beyoncé After Questioning How Many People It Takes To Write A Song

www.buzzfeednews.com
Related
Rodney Jerkins: How We Made Beyoncé’s Greatest Song
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s 2006 single “Deja Vu,” from her second solo album, B-Day, topped Rolling Stone‘s recent list of the 70 greatest Beyoncé songs — released to celebrate her seventh solo album, Renaissance. In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, legendary R&B producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins — who’s collaborated with Michael Jackson, Brandy, Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, and Mary J. Blige, among many others, and is currently working on songs for SZA’s next album – told the full story behind making that song. To hear the whole episode, which also includes an interview...
The-Dream Sets Diane Warren Straight Following Her Calculated Comments About Songwriting Credits On Beyoncé‘s ‘Renaissance’
After some snarky comments about the number of writers on Beyoncé’s album, The-Dream had some time to educate folks this week. On Monday, August 1, songwriter Diane Warren took to Twitter to question the number of songwriters credited on some of the tracks on Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. While she didn’t say a name, specifically, everyone knew who she was talking about, escalating the situation fairly quickly.
Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary
In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
TODAY.com
Why fans think Beyoncé is messing with them in her lyrics for ‘America Has a Problem’
Looking at the 16-song track list to Beyoncé's "Renaissance," the song "America Has a Problem" immediately seemed to take on political connotation. After all, America does have more than a few problems, ranging from inflation, to systemic racism, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon hearing the lyrics of "America Has...
RELATED PEOPLE
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'
Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
Hear Rita Wilson’s New Single ‘Songbird,’ Featuring Josh Groban
Rita Wilson's latest offering off of her forthcoming duets and concepts album is her own version "Songbird," which was released by Fleetwood Mac in 1977. The actress and singer hand-picked Josh Groban to join her on the track. His warm vocals pair beautifully with Wilson's. "'Songbird' by Christine McVie has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
Did the ‘Rock Me Tonite’ Video Really Destroy Billy Squier’s Career?
Billy Squier spent the early '80s on a hot streak, releasing two multi-platinum Top 5 albums (1981's Don't Say No and 1982's Emotions in Motion) in a two-year span. For a brief while, it looked like he'd end up being one of the biggest rock acts of the '80s — and then, in the summer of 1984, it all came crashing down when he released one of the worst videos ever made.
Why Beyoncé and Lizzo Changed the Same Lyric on Their New Albums
The two pop stars released albums about a month apart, but both were criticized for using the same ableist term.
Watch Joni Mitchell Surprise Newport Folk Festival With Her First Full Set In Over 20 Years
Click here to read the full article. “I just realized, Joni’s the least nervous person up here,” exclaimed Brandi Carlile halfway through a history Newport Folk Festival set that paid tribute to Joni Mitchell, in her first full set-length concert appearance in two decades. Over 13 songs, Mitchell, who last appeared at the festival 53 years ago, in 1969, held court as a star-studded crew of musicians (Carlile, Blake Mills, Lucius, Wynonna, Celisse, Taylor Goldsmith, Marcus Mumford, and many more) sat around on couches on-stage playing a mix of her favorite oldies (“Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “Love Potion No....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
tvinsider.com
‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Digs Into Iconic Band’s Story Like Never Before
If a band is only as good as the sum of its parts, then the Rolling Stones have had some really good parts for 60 years. And fans will get to know Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts on a deeper level thanks to the docuseries My Life as a Rolling Stone. Each of the four hour-long films focuses on a different member of the iconic rock band, delving into their respective journeys.
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Yardbarker
The definitive Beastie Boys playlist
The creativity and originality possessed by Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz, Adam "MCA" Yauch, and "Michael "Mike D" Diamond, also known as the Beastie Boys, was legendary. Raw rhymes and an obsession with sampling fueled their progression as versatile and downright exceptional lyricists and musicians. The band really never stopped evolving. Following...
Kasabian: The Alchemist’s Euphoria review | Michael Hann's album of the week
With Serge Pizzorno at the helm, Kasabian’s seventh album teems with ideas that don’t always land, although his imagination elevates them above their lad-rock leanings
Mötley Crüe Confused for Their Hair Metal Parody Foes Steel Panther on Prime Video Doc Poster
Click here to read the full article. During those hazy, heady, hair-heavy days of glam metal in the Eighties, one could maybe be forgiven for occasionally mistaking one massive-mulleted band for another at first glance. But 40 years later, it looks like Amazon Prime Video has committed the victimless — but instantly meme-able — sin of not just confusing two groups, but two groups from two completely different eras also don’t exactly have the best relationship: The poster for the 2020 doc Rock ‘n Roll Icon: Mötley Crüe does not feature a photo of Mötley Crüe, but rather contemporary hair...
Beyoncé Changes ‘Renaissance’ Lyrics After Facing Complaints Over Ableist Slur
Beyoncé has updated the lyrics to one of the songs on her recently released album Renaissance after facing backlash over the use of an ableist term. Bey’s team released a statement Monday in response to growing complaints against the singer’s use of the word “spaz” in the song “Heated” off her seventh solo album, People reported.
Comments / 0