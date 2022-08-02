Lorain Public Properties plans programming with new Parks and Recreation Supervisor

chroniclet.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
Related
Mayfield Heights residents should thank their Sunningdale neighbors for bearing the load
Well, the construction of the Mayfield Heights Aquatic and Community Center, with its increasing price tag and decreasing amenities, has been under way for several weeks now. When it is finished, sometime in the latter half of 2023, it is sure to be beautiful and a great asset to the community.
Brecksville voters will decide in November whether to allow homes on former Highland school site
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Voters here will decide Nov. 8 whether to allow residential construction on the former Highland Drive Elementary School property. The 21-acre property currently is zoned a “community facilities” district, which among other uses allows schools, religious facilities, public playgrounds and parks, recreation areas, swimming pools, government buildings, libraries, museums, child daycare centers, cemeteries and hospitals -- but not homes.
Morning Journal
Over 170 families enjoy farm market at Lorain County Public Health
Lorain County Public Health, 9880 Murray Ridge Road in Elyria, hosted a family farm market July 26. Attendees bought fresh fruits and vegetables from three local farms, enjoyed games and learned about Lorain County Public Health services, according to a news release. The WIC program, a supplemental nutrition initiative for...
North Ridgeville mayor seeks cooperation from Parks and Recreation Commission for ballot issues
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- Mayor Kevin Corcoran is working this summer to build consensus and support for a combined city/school district capital improvement project. Voters will be asked in November to approve both a city income tax increase and a school bond issue. Corcoran spoke at the city’s Parks and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria Council rejects Bluestar rezoning
ELYRIA — Elyria City Council soundly rejected a proposal to rezone the former location of Bluestar Metal Recycling on Monday. Council voted 9-0 against rezoning the site to heavy industrial as plans to clean up the site are in the works. The property at 131 Williams St. received a...
Sewer district approach to Horseshoe Lake is all about bulldozing, not creating a park
I want to thank Steven Litt for his even-handed commentary on the Horseshoe Lake dam, acknowledging as he did the beauty of the former lake and its importance to the history of the cities around it. But no matter how much lipstick the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s nine contractors apply, their plan is a pig from its birth.
Morning Journal
Lorain: BrewFest returning for 8th year at Black River Landing
The eighth Annual BrewFest is returning Aug. 13 at the Black River Landing, 421 Black River Lane in downtown Lorain.to treat fans of craft beer to another festival. “Main Street Lorain Growth is happy to announce the return of the eighth annual BrewFest Waterfront District, Lorain County’s original craft beer, music and food festival,” according to Howard Ross, organizer of the event. “I think it’s going to be great.”
Morning Journal
Huron County: Reward offered for information on fire at Medusa Road youth farm
Authorities are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on the fire that destroyed a building on a budding farm for youth in Townsend Township. Construction has begun and was continuing at the animal-assisted learning farm for teenagers at 4418 Medusa Road in rural Huron County. Donna Hammann, founder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
New smart apartments in Lakewood for those with developmental disabilities
There is a new high-tech housing option in Lakewood for those with developmental disabilities.
Citizen-led group seeks referendum on North Olmsted switch to Chagrin Valley Dispatch
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Less than a month after City Council approved in a 4-3 vote to move emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch (CVD), a group of residents this week plans to turn in a petition calling for a referendum on the decision. “The purpose of this referendum...
newsnet5
Parma's Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse undergoes multimillion-dollar transformation
PARMA, Ohio — A City of Parma centerpiece is getting a multi-million-dollar facelift. Ridgewood Golf Course’s clubhouse was demolished a few months back. Now—the project is moving forward with funds already being secured for the next step. City and County leaders say the clubhouse desperately needed an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfax senior living facility gets a $34 million makeover, and a new name
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 46-year-old seniors living high-rise on the East Side has a new name and much, much more - like updated kitchens and bathrooms - after a mulit-year renovation with the help of millions of dollars from the federal government. National Church Residences, a Christian-based organization aimed at...
cleveland19.com
Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed. “I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived on the street for 24 years. “I feel said, I feel frustrated and angry.”
wksu.org
OH Really? How to pronounce Cuyahoga
Is it “Cuya-HO-guh,” “Cuya-HOG-uh” or maybe something else?. Ann Gilmore of Kent wants to know about the correct pronunciation for the name of the river that’s drawn people to this region for centuries. This is actually a question that came up 13 years ago, on June 22, 2009. Then-Ideastream reporter Dan Bobkoff – a New York native – pronounced the river’s name “Cuya-HOG-uh.” NPR anchor Melissa Block did the same. By the next day, listeners, politicians and even NPR Midwest Bureau Chief Ken Barcus weighed-in.
Patience required for those choosing to navigate Ridge Road construction zone: Sun Postings
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- If you’re one of the lucky people who haven’t had to travel on Ridge Road near Interstate 480 and Ridge Park Square, count your blessings. An estimated 50,000 vehicles per day travel north and south on Ridge at I-480. The road is a major thoroughfare through Brooklyn and Parma to the south.
Morning Journal
Lorain County plans OVI checkpoint this week
The Lorain County OVI Task Force announced that sometime in the next week, an OVI checkpoint will take place in the county, according to a news release. The OVI checkpoint, funded by a federal grant, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, the release said. So far in 2022,...
Senator Brown, Mayor Bibb Take First Look at Vía Sana, Cleveland’s Newest Affordable Housing Complex, Spearheaded by MetroHealth & The NRP Group
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Government officials and community members today got a firsthand look at Vía Sana in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood – which will feature 72 affordable, high-quality residences and a community services hub – that is being developed jointly by The MetroHealth System and The NRP Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005373/en/ From left to right: Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Executive; Sherrod Brown, U.S. Senator; Michael Baston, President, Cuyahoga Community College; Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland; Dr. Akram Boutros, President and CEO, The MetroHealth System; Jasmin Santana, Councilwoman, Ward 14, Cleveland; Scott Skinner, Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Shontel Brown, Congresswoman, Ohio’s 11th District; Shawn Smith, Executive Director, Ohio Housing Finance Agency; J. David Heller, President and CEO, The NRP Group (Photo: Business Wire)
METRO to host hiring event for bus operators
METRO announced it will be hosting a hiring event on Saturday for bus operators at Stark State College's Akron location.
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Department of Public Utilities Fleet is Going Electric (a Little Bit), Charging Stations on Deck
Cleveland City Council's Public Utilities Committee approved Tuesday morning legislation that will pay for the installation of 31 electric vehicle charging stations at nine locations across Northeast Ohio. The charging stations will not be for public use, but for vehicles within the Department of Public Utility's forthcoming fleet. DPU Director...
Comments / 0