UCLA Softball Adds 3 Top-Tier Transfers From Arizona, Oregon

www.kansas.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Eagle
Fall Camp Preview: Oregon’s Passing Attack
View the original article to see embedded media. Oregon's offense has the potential to be one of the best in the country. That's nothing new to fans and those around the program. The Ducks have recruited at a near elite level in recent recruiting cycles, but they haven't been able to field an explosive and perhaps more importantly, a consistent offense.
Wichita Eagle
Colton Vasek Announces College Decisicon
View the original article to see embedded media. Edge rusher Colton Vasek has committed to Oklahoma. He announced his commitment on social media Monday afternoon. Vasek chose the Sooners from a final five released in early June that also included the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Clemson Tigers.
Comments / 0