Eugene, OR

UCLA Softball Adds 3 Top-Tier Transfers From Arizona, Oregon

Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago
Wichita Eagle

Fall Camp Preview: Oregon’s Passing Attack

View the original article to see embedded media. Oregon's offense has the potential to be one of the best in the country. That's nothing new to fans and those around the program. The Ducks have recruited at a near elite level in recent recruiting cycles, but they haven't been able to field an explosive and perhaps more importantly, a consistent offense.
EUGENE, OR
Wichita Eagle

Colton Vasek Announces College Decisicon

View the original article to see embedded media. Edge rusher Colton Vasek has committed to Oklahoma. He announced his commitment on social media Monday afternoon. Vasek chose the Sooners from a final five released in early June that also included the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Clemson Tigers.
NORMAN, OK

