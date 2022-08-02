ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texans are doing back-to-school shopping on a budget during high inflation

By Ashlyn Anderson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Shoppers are trying to find ways to save money during the back-to-school season. Due to inflation and high gas prices, people have turned more to thrift stores for low price and high quality items.

Hangers of Hope have seen an influx of customers during this season.

East Texans react to new Texas curriculum proposals

“It’s always good to come to Hangers of Hope to find a good deal. We have lunchboxes, backpacks, clothing (and) really anything you can think of even thermos and water bottles,” said Megan Riaz, Hangers of Hope Marketing Director.

In addition to low prices, customers shop at these stores for new items that you might not find in other stores.

“Hangers of Hope is pretty cheap compared to other places and have clothes that we like, so we shop here a lot,” said Zach Tannery, a shopper.

LIST: When East Texas campuses are having their first day of school

Customers say that they will continue to enjoy shopping at these stores for school.

Hangers of Hope will also be participating in the tax free weekend and will have even more deals than normal.

