Dallas Man Dies After Getting Shot by the Same Bullet He Used to Shoot Woman, Police Say

A man has accidentally killed himself after shooting a woman with a bullet that ricocheted back at him. The woman he targeted was treated for a wound to her neck but released from the hospital the same day. Dallas police said the bullet caught the woman and then struck the attacker in his leg. Cops responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. All they found was a large trail of blood, but they soon received a call from a hospital to say that a man and a woman had been found nearby in a car suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, identified by police as 26-year-old Byron Redmon, died from his injuries at the hospital. The woman has not been named.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO