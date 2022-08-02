Dallas Man Dies After Getting Shot by the Same Bullet He Used to Shoot Woman, Police Say

people.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
25-year-old man dies after being set on fire at gas station by girlfriend, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was set on fire during a domestic violence incident in July has died from his injuries, the Arlington Police Department (APD) announced Wednesday. The woman accused in the 25-year-old victim’s death will now face a charge of murder, APD said. On July...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas man shoots woman during domestic dispute, gets hit by same bullet, dies
DALLAS (TND) — A preliminary investigation in Dallas has determined a man who died after he shot a woman was killed by the same bullet he fired, local police say. According to the Dallas Police Department, 26-year-old Byron Redmon shot a woman in the neck, but the bullet he fired at her exited the woman's neck and, somehow, hit him in the leg. Redmon reportedly died later at the hospital.
fox4news.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man during catalytic converter theft in Dallas last year
DALLAS - An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after Dallas police said she took part in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Isabel Campbell has been charged with capital murder in the death of Sergio Maas back on December 1, 2021. She is being held on $2 million bond.
fox4news.com
Man set on fire at Arlington gas station, girlfriend to face murder charge
ARLINGTON, Texas - A woman who police say set her boyfriend on fire will soon face a murder charge, according to Arlington police. According to police, 24-year-old Breana Johnson got in an argument with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Ricky Doyle, on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
WFAA
Family wants Dallas officer fired after shooting, killing man inside convenience store
"He actively disarmed himself. And they shot him. That's not justified. That's criminal," said civil rights attorney Justin Moore.
'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers
ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
azlenews.net
Azle man arrested in highway shooting case
An Azle man has been arrested on a charge of murder after he allegedly shot an Azle man Sunday on Texas Highway 199. Azle police arrested Anthony Bennett, 27, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Brian K. Turner, 43, and was given a $100,000 bond, according to an APD news release. The Azle Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating this offense, and the motivation and specific circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
Man wanted for running over two others with vehicle after bar fight in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect who is believed to have ran over two men with a vehicle during a fight on Sunday, June 12. According to the Dallas Police Department, the fight happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Off the Cuff Sports Bar on Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
A 32-year-old old man from Fort Worth admitted to intentionally setting several grass fires in last few days, arrested and charged
Fort Worth, Texas – In the last two weeks, Fort Worth officials responded to about two dozen grass fires in the area. Although none of these fires resulted in deaths, injuries or damaged properties, in some cases, the flames came dangerously close to homes and people. The increasing number...
Family of man killed by Dallas police officer demands additional, unedited evidence
DALLAS — The family of the man shot and killed during an arrest attempt last week is demanding the release of all unedited police videos related to the case before they can believe what the Dallas Police Department (DPD) tell them the videos show. Kyle Dail, 30, was shot...
fox4news.com
Man shot woman in neck, before bullet exited and killed him, Dallas PD says
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who investigators said was killed after shooting a woman in the neck, before the bullet exited and hit him in the leg. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, in the 2200 block of Medical District.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas man shoots woman in neck but bullet exits, kills him, police say
A Texas man accidentally killed himself after a bullet he fired from a gun exited a woman’s neck and struck him in the leg, police said. Dallas police responded to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Medical District near Bengal Street. Police said officers...
Man shot in Fort Worth while riding his bike
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man riding his bike in Fort Worth was shot at Tuesday evening. Fort Worth police responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the Weber Avenue and Selene Street intersection. When the man was riding his bike down Weber Street, occupants of a vehicle drove near him and fired shots, police said. The man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe the suspects and victim know each other.
Texas man who shot woman in neck killed after bullet also hits him
A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said. Dallas police responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment building found "a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment," they said in a statement.
Man Accidentally Kills Himself With Ricocheting Bullet He Fired Into a Woman’s Neck
A man has accidentally killed himself after shooting a woman with a bullet that ricocheted back at him. The woman he targeted was treated for a wound to her neck but released from the hospital the same day. Dallas police said the bullet caught the woman and then struck the attacker in his leg. Cops responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. All they found was a large trail of blood, but they soon received a call from a hospital to say that a man and a woman had been found nearby in a car suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, identified by police as 26-year-old Byron Redmon, died from his injuries at the hospital. The woman has not been named.
fox4news.com
Woman found stabbed to death in Dallas, suspect arrested
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who they said stabbed a woman and left her to die in the middle of a street early Sunday morning. Officers found the woman lying on St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park before dawn Sunday. She had torn clothes and stab wounds on her neck and chest.
fox4news.com
Johnson County driver given life sentence for deadly hit-and-run
CLEBURNE, Texas - A man with a long criminal history was sentenced to life in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in Johnson County, south of Fort Worth. The jury recommended it after finding Joseph Haley guilty in the death of 26-year-old Danny Clements almost four years ago in Cleburne. Haley...
fox4news.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Sisters feared their dad would kill them days before their murders, prosecutors claim
DALLAS - Testimony began Tuesday in the capital murder trial of a former fugitive on the FBI’s Most Wanted List. Yaser Said is accused of the murders of his teenage daughters in 2008. He was on the run from then until his ultimate capture in 2020. Said disappeared simultaneously...
Man wounded in an early morning shooting in southeast Fort Worth
A man’s in the hospital because he was shot in southeast Fort Worth this morning. Just before 2:30 a.m. a 911 caller reported his uncle had just been shot in their car near Highway 287 and East Berry.
Comments / 5