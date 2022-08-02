ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Man Dies After Getting Shot by the Same Bullet He Used to Shoot Woman, Police Say

By Glenn Garner
People
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
people.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Texas man shoots woman during domestic dispute, gets hit by same bullet, dies

DALLAS (TND) — A preliminary investigation in Dallas has determined a man who died after he shot a woman was killed by the same bullet he fired, local police say. According to the Dallas Police Department, 26-year-old Byron Redmon shot a woman in the neck, but the bullet he fired at her exited the woman's neck and, somehow, hit him in the leg. Redmon reportedly died later at the hospital.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers

ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
ARLINGTON, TX
azlenews.net

Azle man arrested in highway shooting case

An Azle man has been arrested on a charge of murder after he allegedly shot an Azle man Sunday on Texas Highway 199. Azle police arrested Anthony Bennett, 27, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Brian K. Turner, 43, and was given a $100,000 bond, according to an APD news release. The Azle Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating this offense, and the motivation and specific circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation.
AZLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Wfaa#Dpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Man shot in Fort Worth while riding his bike

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man riding his bike in Fort Worth was shot at Tuesday evening. Fort Worth police responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the Weber Avenue and Selene Street intersection. When the man was riding his bike down Weber Street, occupants of a vehicle drove near him and fired shots, police said. The man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe the suspects and victim know each other. 
FORT WORTH, TX
TheDailyBeast

Man Accidentally Kills Himself With Ricocheting Bullet He Fired Into a Woman’s Neck

A man has accidentally killed himself after shooting a woman with a bullet that ricocheted back at him. The woman he targeted was treated for a wound to her neck but released from the hospital the same day. Dallas police said the bullet caught the woman and then struck the attacker in his leg. Cops responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. All they found was a large trail of blood, but they soon received a call from a hospital to say that a man and a woman had been found nearby in a car suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, identified by police as 26-year-old Byron Redmon, died from his injuries at the hospital. The woman has not been named.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman found stabbed to death in Dallas, suspect arrested

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who they said stabbed a woman and left her to die in the middle of a street early Sunday morning. Officers found the woman lying on St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park before dawn Sunday. She had torn clothes and stab wounds on her neck and chest.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy