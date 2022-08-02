City Cutting Ties With Matthews On Multi-Use Building

www.inkfreenews.com
County Shifts $1.1 Million To Use For Paving Work
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Commissioners have formally approved allocating money to match with a grant the county is applying for to help with road repaving. At their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, commissioners approved a request from Kosciusko County Highway Department Superintendent Steve Moriarty for funds to match an Indiana Department of Transportation Community Crossings Matching Grant the county is applying for.
City Council Approves Wildman Tax Abatement
WARSAW – Wildman Business Group continues to grow, and on Monday, Aug. 1, the Warsaw-based company requested a 10-year tax abatement on real and personal property from Warsaw. The City Council unanimously approved the request. Warsaw Community Economic and Development Director Jeremy Skinner said the tax abatement was for...
Peru Sees Rise In Trains Blocking Crossings, Seeks To Resolve issue
PERU — Peru officials are asking residents to start reporting train blockages in an effort to land a federal grant to fix the ongoing issue in which miles-long trains block every crossing in the city. Interim Peru Mayor Patricia Russell said that for years, Norfolk Southern trains have blocked...
Fort Wayne City Council approves non-biding resolution in favor of high-speed rail through city
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Council members voted in favor Tuesday night of a non-binding resolution to support the idea of high-speed rail through the city. The system would stretch through much of northeast Indiana between Chicago and Columbus with Fort Wayne being one...
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Great Lakes Grand Prix Announces New Event Traffic Plan
As the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for the 13th Annual Great Lakes Grand Prix, a new traffic plan will be introduced to move race teams and fans into Washington Park more efficiently, as well as assist first responders in moving in an out of the park as needed. Executive Director Jack Arnett sited continued growth as the main reason for the new plan.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 19 EMS C23 Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Alexander J. Pruitt Baughman, 19, North Jefferson Street, Silver Lake. Pruitt Baughman was backing his vehicle from private property when he hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $10,000.
Seven Blood Drives Scheduled At Four Locations
WARSAW — Supplies of blood products continue to be low across the United States. During the past two years, Covid-19 caused the postponement of many elective surgeries and blood donations waned, Now, along with the normal need for blood products, many of those elective surgeries are being scheduled, increasing the need for blood.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 10000 block North Turkey Creek Road, Syracuse. Johnathan R.V. Heckaman reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 5:34 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 3600 block North CR 175E, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of domestic...
Old National Bank Donates To Cardinal Services
WARSAW — The Old National Bank Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Cardinal Services for programs to enhance employability and independence for students and working-age adults with disabilities. Participants in Cardinal’s Dream Teens camps and employment services will increase their job readiness by developing hard skills through training,...
County: Several roads to close for railroad work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department says several roads will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 3 for railroad work. The closures will be at the railroad crossings and are scheduled to be closed until August 31, the department said Monday. The road closure...
Crews cleaning sewer lines throughout Mishawaka; could cause lane restrictions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In preparation for Mishawaka’s 2022 Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Sewer Rehabilitation Project, crews will be out cleaning and televising the sewer lines at various locations throughout the city. Crews will be working at the following locations, weather permitting, starting Monday, Aug. 1:. Monday, Aug....
Wabash officials extend message regarding Congresswoman Walorski’s tragic accident
WABASH, IN- The following is from Wabash Mayor Scott Long and President and CEO of Grow Wabash County Keith Gillenwater about the recent passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski:. It is with the greatest sadness that we learned of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s death today in a traffic accident in Elkhart County....
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Kosciusko County
WARSAW — The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kosciusko County and surrounding areas until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Impacted counties include Elkhart, Fulton, Marshall, and Noble Counties. Frequent lightning is possible and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are...
Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming
The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
Family Fun Venue Proposed for NewPorte Landing
(La Porte, IN) - A possible family fun development is being considered for the New Porte Landing area in La Porte. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, shared a letter of intent from a developer with the Redevelopment Commission. It proposes "a large family entertainment center focused on bringing multiple family-friendly experiences to the people of La Porte." The business would occupy four acres across from the Dunes Event Center.
Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered. Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.
Walorski Spoke At Louis Dreyfus Plant Shortly Before Fatal Crash
CLAYPOOL — “I remember the day when this was nothing but green corn, green grass and there was nothing here,” said 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski while speaking in Claypool. “I remember when Louis Dreyfus came in and I started working with them and they became...
Warsaw Resident Lenora Stump Named August Veteran Of Month
WARSAW — U.S. Army veteran Lenora R. Stump of Warsaw is the August Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. Stump was recognized at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2. She’s the fourth female veteran to receive the designation. Kosciusko County Veteran Service Officer Darryl...
Creighton Brothers Donates $10,000 To Magical Meadows
WARSAW — The Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund recently made a $10,000 donation to Magical Meadows to fund the installation of an automatic watering system for the horse pastures. The Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund is a donor-advised component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. Creighton Brothers created the fund...
