King County reports 6 deaths during week-long heat wave

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Public Health - Seattle & King County reported on Monday that six people died last week during the heat wave. — Public Health - Seattle & King County reported on Monday that six people died last week during a heat wave that saw temperatures rise above 90 degrees for most days.

That hot streak broke a record in Seattle for the most 90-degree days in a row: six in all.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said three of the deaths were hyperthermia-related and three were drownings.

Health officials said there were 18 emergency department visits for heat-related illness on Tuesday and 11 on Wednesday. On Thursday, the number increased to 22, and on Friday, there were fewer than 10.

EMS responses for suspected heat-related illness:

  • Tuesday (7/26): fewer than 10 incidents
  • Wednesday (7/27): 12 incidents
  • Thursday (7/28): 15 incidents
  • Friday (7/29): fewer than 10 incidents
  • Saturday (7/30): 14 incidents
  • Sunday (7/31): 12 incidents
  • EMS responses for drowning:
  • Tuesday (7/26): 0 incidents

Wednesday (7/27): fewer than 10 incidents

  • Thursday (7/28): 0 incidents
  • Friday (7/29): fewer than 10 incidents
  • Saturday (7/30): 0 incidents
  • Sunday (7/31): 0 incidents

In 2019-20, the highest one-day count of emergency department visits for heat-related illness was 10. In 2021, the highest one-day count of emergency department visits for heat-related illness was 275.

