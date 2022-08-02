Kenya election 2022: Kikuyus split between Ruto and Odinga

Polly Toynbee’s smörgåsbord of social policy benefits once Labour is elected is enticing (Not radical enough? Starmer’s caution may yet carry Labour to power, 2 August), but why is it only deliverable if most of the party keeps quiet during the run-up to the next election? Or, more significantly, what is it that the silenced are trying to say?

