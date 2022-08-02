Kenya election 2022: Kikuyus split between Ruto and Odinga

www.bbc.co.uk
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
BBC
Julius Malema: South Africa opposition leader warns of impending uprising
The controversial South African opposition figure, Julius Malema, has warned of an impending uprising similar to the "Arab Spring" that will target white people and "black elites". "When the unled revolution comes... the first target is going to be white people," Mr Malema told the BBC's Hardtalk programme. He demanded...
50 million people in East Africa to face acute food insecurity, experts say
More than 50 million people in the wider East African region are expected to face acute food insecurity this year.
Kenya's election rips open scars of inequality, corruption
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — In the shadow of a glossy, thousand-dollar campaign billboard, one of many across Kenya’s capital, street vendors struggle to make even 200 shillings ($1.68) a day and often pocket none. Kenya’s Aug. 9 election is ripping open the scars of inequality and...
Women candidates in Kenyan elections endure abuse and attacks
NAIROBI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Liz Njue, a Kenyan psychologist who wanted to stand for a county assembly seat, had just arrived to vote in her party primary when opponents attacked her, pulling her hair and tearing her blouse. She fled without casting her ballot and lost the race.
At least five dead as anti-United Nations protests rock Democratic Republic of Congo
At least five people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.
Biden secures deal on Red Sea islands and Israeli use of Saudi airspace
President Joe Biden has reportedly helped cement an agreement between Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt that would resolve a long-standing dispute over a pair of islands in the Red Sea and allow Israeli aircraft to transit through Saudi airspace for the first time in history. According to Axios, the agreement...
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi Second NATO Leader to Resign in a Week
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he will resign from his position on Thursday, becoming the second NATO leader to resign over the past seven days. Draghi announced his resignation after a political party in his ruling coalition, called the 5-Star Movement, failed to support him in a parliamentary confidence vote earlier on Thursday over his plan to address rising living costs, Reuters reported.
Why Russia is on a charm offensive in Africa. The reasons aren’t pretty
Russia is the source of less than 1% of the foreign direct investment into Africa. Substantively, then, Russia brings little to the continent. But the fact that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is making a high-profile trip to Africa in the throes of Russia’s war on Ukraine reveals how much Russia needs Africa.
US News and World Report
In Kenya's Sugar Country, Volunteers Keep Election Relations Sweet
KIBIGORI, Kenya (Reuters) - The khaki-coloured road slicing through Kibigori town in Kenya's sugar-growing country is more than a county boundary, it is also a faultline dividing communities fielding rival presidential candidates in the Aug. 9 election. The town's split loyalties and history of unrest make it a potential flashpoint...
BBC
Tory leadership: Rishi Sunak backs Wales-only Covid inquiry
Rishi Sunak has backed calls for a Welsh Covid inquiry and has attacked plans for a larger Senedd. He said it could not be right that the Welsh government's priority is for more politicians "when the public are struggling to pay their energy bills". The Tory leadership contender also vowed...
Daughter demands postmortem after death of Angola’s former president
A daughter of Angola’s former president José Eduardo dos Santos, who died on Friday in Barcelona, has demanded the hospital retain his body for a postmortem after allegations of foul play. Dos Santos, who ruled Africa’s second-biggest oil producer for nearly four decades, died aged 79 at the...
US News and World Report
Kenyan Ministers Rally Around Meta's Facebook After Watchdog's Ultimatum
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya has no intention of shutting down Facebook, which is owned by Meta, its ICT minister said on Monday after the national cohesion watchdog gave the platform seven days to comply with rules on hate speech or face suspension. The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on...
BBC
Ayman al-Zawahiri: Shock in Kabul as US kills al-Qaeda leader
The first signs of an operation that was months in the making erupted when an attack rocked the centre of Kabul in the early hours of Sunday morning: we heard two thunderous blasts on our street nearby. Speculation swirled around who or what had hit this "empty house" in Sherpur.
BBC
South Africa's clean President Ramaphosa faces his own scandal
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is in trouble. A subdued response to a speech at a major policy conference on Friday indicated that all was not well. He admitted that his party, the governing African National Congress (ANC), was "at its weakest", but the president himself is in the firing line.
Keir Starmer’s tepid policies are alienating Labour’s core supporters
Polly Toynbee’s smörgåsbord of social policy benefits once Labour is elected is enticing (Not radical enough? Starmer’s caution may yet carry Labour to power, 2 August), but why is it only deliverable if most of the party keeps quiet during the run-up to the next election? Or, more significantly, what is it that the silenced are trying to say?
TechCrunch
Kenya directs all banks to stop dealing with Chipper Cash, Flutterwave, saying they are unlicensed
The CBK’s bank supervision deputy director, Matu Mugo, in a letter, directed all regulated banks, microfinance and mortgage finance institutions to stop their partnerships with the two startups with immediate effect — dealing a blow to Flutterwave and Chipper Cash, some of Africa’s highest valued startups. The...
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
BBC
Myanmar military extends emergency rule until 2023
Myanmar's military regime has extended its emergency rule until 2023 as the country remains riven by internal fighting following last year's coup. The junta seized power last year after overthrowing Aung Sung Suu Kyi's democratically-elected government. The military has promised to hold "free and fair" elections in the future. But...
Nigeria's military to use 'maximum firepower' against armed groups
ABUJA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria's military will use maximum firepower to uproot the armed groups that are behind mounting insecurity in the country, the airforce said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the situation, if unchecked, could impact a general election in February.
