Dodgers News: James Outman Enters the Record Books After Incredible Debut

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
Dodgers Fans Flock to Dodger Stadium in an Homage to the Late Vin Scully
Dodgers fans made their way to Dodger Stadium after hearing the news of the passing of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.
Photos | Remembering the life of Dodgers announcer Vin Scully (1927-2022)
A look back at the life of prolific Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who worked 67 seasons in the broadcast booth for the team before retiring in 2016.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Wearing Vin Scully Jersey Patch, Planning Additional Honors
The Los Angeles Dodgers will wear a Vin Scully jersey patch for the remainder of the 2022 season and are in the process of planning additional honors at Dodger Stadium for the Hall of Fame broadcaster. Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten told Orel Hershiser on SportsNet LA that the...
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says Mookie Betts' Role Is Going To Change
Is there anything Mookie Betts cannot do? Skipper Dave Roberts says his role is likely to change.
As Vin Scully's death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5
In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' 24th home run and three RBIs.The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out at Oracle Park, the stadium where in October 2016 Scully broadcast the final game of his 67 seasons with the Dodgers. He died Tuesday at age 94."It was first-class by the Giants," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "After a big win, you feel good about it, but then you get presented with that. So...
FOX Sports
James Outman's dreamlike Dodgers debut was years in making
James Outman set a goal to make it to the majors sometime this year. Still, as Friday night turned to Saturday morning in Oklahoma City, the call he received around 12:45 a.m. came as a surprise. Two days later, in front of his fiancée, Dasha, his parents, Matt and Maureen,...
Dodgers Set to Wear Vin Scully Commemorative Patches for Rest of Season
The Dodgers and MLB world were dealt a mighty blow on Tuesday night with the passing of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully. The icon spent 67 years calling games for the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Now in the wake of his loss, the club is set to honor him for the rest of the season.
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Makes His MLB Debut Tonight
The Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of their series tonight in the Bay Area. Julio Urias will get the ball and faces off against right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be looking to keep up their offense outburst, putting up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series.
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw & Justin Turner Remember Vin Scully
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. News of his death was made public as the Dodgers faced the San Francisco Giants — the team Scully famously grew up rooting for — at Oracle Park. Scully is survived by...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants prediction and odds Wed., 8/3: Series continues with new additions
The Los Angeles Dodgers and host San Francisco Giants hope to have new bats in the lineup Wednesday night when the California rivals continue their four-game series. Shortly before the Dodgers made it two straight wins with a 9-5 victory Tuesday night, they acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees while the Giants were plucking J.D. Davis from the New York Mets.
