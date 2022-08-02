All Bugs, Fish, and Sea Creatures Leaving in April

Swarms of jellyfish have turned up in waters off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, with the climate crisis being named as one possible reason for the boom.Footage shared by the country’s nature and parks authority shows aerial footage of the gelatinous creatures surrounding one boat, off the coast of Haifa, a city in the north.There are worries the jellyfish could clog up the desalination plants used to supplement Isreal’s water supply.“They cause real damage here. You can definitely say that global warming contributes to these massive swarms,” a spokesperson from the nature and parks authority said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Inflation and cost of living crisis: Why is everything more expensive?Joe Biden awarded Israeli Presidential Medal of HonourJoe Biden arrives in Israel for start of Middle East tour

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO