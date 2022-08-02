Police: Man exposes himself in Walmart, possibly more victims

www.wusa9.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
NBC12
3 charged in connection to robbery at Red Roof motel
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been charged in connection to a robbery at a Red Roof motel in Stafford County. Deputies were called to the motel along Warrenton Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday. The victim told police he was in a motel room with Jessica Smalley,...
sungazette.news
Police: 27-year-old arrested for indecent exposure in Tysons
Fairfax County police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself inside the Walmart store at 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons. Police dispatched officers to the store on July 26 at 6:45 p.m. after the suspect, identified as Demetrius Mills, allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section.
Bay Net
17-Year-Old Flown Out After Annapolis Shooting; Suspects Not Located
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Court for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 17 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was later airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition.
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
popville.com
US Capitol Police: “Officers Arrest Accused Serial Armed Carjackers”
“Two men who are accused of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across the Washington, DC area are facing felony charges because of the work of several United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers. Just before 5:00 p.m. last night, a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class...
Police: 3 people stabbed in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are investigating after three people were stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland Wednesday night. According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the stabbing happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. While details regarding the victims are scarce, police have confirmed all...
Police: Man with rifle on balcony in Fairfax County taken into custody
The man whom police said had a rifle on the balcony of an apartment building as he shouted threats Tuesday afternoon was in custody several hours after the situation started.
Police: Man arrested after shouting threats from apartment balcony with rifle in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An armed man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a barricade situation in Fairfax County, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to Rio Drive, off of Leesburg Pike, in Falls Church before 5:15 p.m. after reports of a man waving a gun.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Reckless Endangerment Case; Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward
WALDORF, Md. – On August 2 at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Jackson Court in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots. Several citizens reported seeing people running from the area. Officers arrived on the scene and observed shell casings on Jackson Court and...
NBC Washington
Fairfax County Detective Shoots Suspect During Undercover Drug Investigation: Police
A Fairfax County detective shot a man in the Seven Corners area Tuesday night while trying to arrest him during an undercover drug investigation, police said. The man shot was identified as Jeffrey Payne, 41, of Falls Church, Virginia. He was taken to a hospital and later a detention center, police said.
Teens Busted With Replica AR-15-Style Pellet Gun After Armed Robbery At Charles County Mall
Two teens are facing armed robbery charges after allegedly holding up their victim with a replica AR-15-style pellet gun that was used during an incident at a Charles County shopping hub, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mall Circle at the St. Charles Town Centre...
Bay Net
Officers Apprehend Two Juveniles Involved ln Armed Robbery; Replica Firearm Recovered
WALDORF, Md. – On August 1 at 8 p.m., officers responded to Mall Circle for the report of a citizen robbery. The victim, a juvenile, reported the suspects approached him in a hallway near the food court, displayed a firearm and stole his jacket and shoes. The suspects fled...
D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught On Surveillance.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a robbery and assault...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 25, 2022 – July 31, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,543 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-42809. On July 26, 2022, Deputy Kwitowski responded to the 6200 block of Long...
Man Shot in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity For Theft Suspects In Leonardtown Wharf
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons depicted in this video in a theft investigation. On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:21 am, several individuals were pictured walking at the Leonardtown Wharf, with two male suspects each carrying a flag which was removed from the flag pole there.
Bay Net
Police Seeking Identity Of Annapolis Porch Pirate
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Detectives need help identifying the pictured suspect who allegedly stole a package from a porch of a residence located in the 600 block of Brutons Cove Way in Annapolis. The suspect was seen entering a dark-colored Ford SUV,. possibly an Edge. Anyone with information regarding the...
VIDEO: Suspects wanted in connection to deadly Woodbridge double-shooting
In their continued efforts to identify and locate two suspects in a fatal shooting, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau have released a video of the incident in Woodbridge last month.
Police: 2 teens shot within hours in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings after two teens were injured within a mile apart, spanning from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court around 9:15...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville police called after assault at restaurant
Rockville City police were summoned to a restaurant in the Twinbrook area after an individual reported being the victim of an aggravated assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:11 PM Sunday night.
