Police: Man exposes himself in Walmart, possibly more victims

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons depicted in this video in a theft investigation. On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:21 am, several individuals were pictured walking at the Leonardtown Wharf, with two male suspects each carrying a flag which was removed from the flag pole there.

