Strongsville Schools to add safety, security measures after school shooting in Uvalde

Cuyahoga DD and North Coast Community Homes introduce TryTech Smart Apartments in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County residents with developmental disabilities seeking independent living now have a new option. Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Cuyahoga DD) and North Coast Community Homes have teamed up using TryTech smart apartments to provide assistive technology inside four short-term rentals at Lakewood’s Cranford Apartments.
Beachwood Schools hire Octavia Reid as new principal of Hilltop Elementary School
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Dr. Octavia Reid, who since 2018 has served as principal for Maple Heights’ 500-student Barack Obama Elementary School, has been chosen as the new principal of Beachwood’s Hilltop Elementary School. Reid’s previous experience includes serving as principal at Wiley Middle School in Cleveland Heights and...
Two youths arrested at Solon Home Days, one for striking an officer in the face: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Assault on a police officer: S.O.M. Center Road. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
Solon Schools announces 2022-23 policy for free and reduced-price meals
SOLON, Ohio -- The Solon City School District has announced its 2022-23 policy for free and reduced-price meals for students unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Each school office and the central office has a copy of the...
Ohio Department of Health awards $7 million to 26 community organizations
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Ohio Department of Health has awarded $6.89 million to 26 community-based organizations with the goal of supporting projects that improve the health and lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones. Ohio Health Improvement Zones are neighborhoods ODH has identified as dealing with socioeconomic and demographic...
Parma City Schools community discusses honoring soon-to-be-closed buildings
PARMA, Ohio -- Now that the Parma City School District has officially decided to close Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary School after the 2022-2023 school year, the district is planning on celebrating the buildings. Under the banner of “Honoring Our Past, Envisioning Our Future,” the...
Zoo funding, parks and Hispanic culture project part of Cuyahoga County’s $11 million in newly approved ARPA spending: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council unanimously approved $11 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for dozens of projects Tuesday. Some of the 33 approved projects include $2 million to support the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s construction of its Primate Forest, $1 million for a project supporting Hispanic culture in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, a new playground in Beachwood and more.
Body-camera footage of Cleveland police shootings must be released within 7 days under City Council proposal
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland City Council committee on Wednesday signed off on legislation that would require Cleveland police to make public within seven days video footage of police shootings or other uses of deadly force. In most cases, the new rule would also apply to independent police departments...
Guns seized from car full of teens in Ohio
Akron Police say they seized 5 guns from a car full of teenagers.
Man with ‘realistic’ BB gun robs Sherwin-Williams store in Shaker Heights (911 audio)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police quickly apprehended a man accused in an armed robbery of a Sherwin-Williams location on Chagrin Boulevard. Police said 33-year-old David Dumas, of Cleveland, stole money and personal property during the armed robbery at the Sherwin-Williams store on Wednesday morning before 8 a.m. Dumas...
NOACA to spend $4 million to install public charging stations across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency plans to spend $4.14 million to create 47 public charging stations for electric vehicles across Greater Cleveland. The stations will be located in 40 communities, with a majority in Cuyahoga County and others in Lorain, Medina, Lake and Geauga counties....
Cleveland Heights launches new ‘Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program’
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city launched its new Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program this week, giving residents the opportunity to reduce the risks of speeding, cut-throughs and other forms of reckless and distracted driving down their streets. “When residents feel traffic or speeding in their neighborhoods is threatening their safety...
Cuyahoga Falls to host fire truck pull fundraiser Sept. 3
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The city of Cuyahoga Falls will hold the second annual Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Fire Truck Pull on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 5-10 p.m. on Front Street. Proceeds will benefit the Cuyahoga Falls Firefighter Memorial Foundation and the construction of a memorial to honor individuals who served as firefighters for the city and especially those who died in the line of duty, according to the city.
Brecksville voters will decide in November whether to allow homes on former Highland school site
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Voters here will decide Nov. 8 whether to allow residential construction on the former Highland Drive Elementary School property. The 21-acre property currently is zoned a “community facilities” district, which among other uses allows schools, religious facilities, public playgrounds and parks, recreation areas, swimming pools, government buildings, libraries, museums, child daycare centers, cemeteries and hospitals -- but not homes.
Corks on the Concourse is scheduled in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The International Women’s Air & Space Museum has scheduled its annual tasting fundraiser, Corks on the Concourse. The benefit is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Feds accuse Akron man of laundering drug money, fraudulently obtaining coronavirus-relief money to buy a Tesla
CLEVELAND, Ohio— An Akron man was charged Wednesday with laundering drug money through a $325,000 home purchase and with fraudulently obtaining a small-business loan from the federal government’s coronavirus relief funds to buy a Tesla. Nicholas R. Crawford, 41, is charged in federal court in Akron with money...
Should Cuyahoga County spend $219,000 on a dog park used by roughly ‘a dozen’ residents? Councilmembers say no: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two members of Newburgh Heights Village Council called for Cuyahoga County Council to reject their village’s request for $219,000 in federal COVID relief funds for improvements to a dog park, arguing that few people use the park, and the money is best spent elsewhere. Village councilmembers...
Cuyahoga Exec Armond Budish shut out of Democratic State Central Committee seat: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and it will be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. The volatile weather remains likely overnight, with temps staying in the low 70s. Read more.
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
