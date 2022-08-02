Strongsville Schools to add safety, security measures after school shooting in Uvalde

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The city of Cuyahoga Falls will hold the second annual Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Fire Truck Pull on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 5-10 p.m. on Front Street. Proceeds will benefit the Cuyahoga Falls Firefighter Memorial Foundation and the construction of a memorial to honor individuals who served as firefighters for the city and especially those who died in the line of duty, according to the city.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO