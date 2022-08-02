Shooting victims, responding officers testify Monday in Marquise Tolbert trial

www.king5.com
2 men injured in Renton shooting
Renton police are investigating after two men were shot Wednesday afternoon. According to the police department, officers were called to the 300 block of Pelly Avenue North around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with “serious” gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to the hospital.
Assault on First Hill turns into homicide investigation
SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man who was assaulted at a First Hill homeless encampment died from his injuries, turning the case into a homicide investigation. Seattle police were called at around 1 p.m. last Thursday to a homeless camp located in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place, where a man was found with a head injury.
Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton were searching for clues after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and another man in critical condition. Investigators said a man in his 30s was found dead inside the home located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue N.
Man who stole car from Des Moines gas station with baby inside held on $300k bond
DES MOINES, Wash. — Security cameras at a Des Moines gas station show what police say is Jonathan Cruz just moments before he stole a car, which was left running with a 16-month-old baby inside. It happened back on July 24, at the gas station off Pacific Highway South.
Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
Renton man faces Kent rape charges from 2018 and 2021
A 33-year-old Renton man faces charges of first-degree rape and second-degree rape for allegedly assaulting two women in Kent in separate cases. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Aug. 2 against Edward Anthony Harris for reportedly raping a woman in October 2018 and another woman in July 2021, according to charging documents.
Kent mother faces murder charge after being accused of killing toddler
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A local mother is behind bars, suspected of killing her 2-year-old son, Jose. Prosecutors and Kent police believe that 19-year-old Sandy Fernandez hit her child multiple times, leading to his death. Fernandez is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on a $1 million...
Former Seahawk appears in court, accused of removing electronic ankle monitor
Former Seahawk, Chad Wheeler, appeared in court Tuesday after prosecutors say he removed his electronic ankle monitor and went off the grid for two days. Wheeler has been on house arrest for more than a year while awaiting trial on assault charges. He’s accused of choking his then-girlfriend, Alleah Taylor.
Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
Witnesses recall chaos in downtown Seattle after gang feud erupted into gunfire in 2020
SEATTLE — Gunshot victims who were hurt during the mass shooting in downtown Seattle in January 2020 on Monday recalled the chaos during their testimony as they talked about being shot and then frantically trying to find safety amid a panicked crowd. Marquise Tolbert, one of two accused gunmen...
The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Three officially dead due to heat, mass shooting trial continues
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Tuesday, August 2. Hobby Lobby stops man from caring for the homeless. A Mount Vernon man says craft store Hobby Lobby is trying to stop him from caring for the homeless. Matt Uyeno tells KIRO7 TV he...
Number of shootings in Seattle on pace to break record
(The Center Square) – The number of shootings in the City of Seattle in 2021 represented a 10 year high, but 2022 is on pace for even higher numbers. There were more than double the amount of shootings in 2021 (174) as compared to 2013 (70). In the current year, the number of shootings is on pace to pass the 2021 total.
More Seattle Center assaults reported as women continue to come forward, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Seattle police say the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was arrested Monday for an alleged hate crime with a felony-level assault. The 35-year-old suspect, who has not been charged, was booked into King County Jail. His first court appearance...
Inmate dies at hospital 5 days after being transferred from King County Jail
SEATTLE - Authorities are investigating after an inmate from the King County Correctional facility died five days after being taken to the hospital. On Thursday, July 28 at around 1:45 p.m., corrections and medical staff responded to an emergency involving an inmate. Staff members provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the 59-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.
Man accused of killing wife says he was 'possessed by demons' calling it 'judgement day:' court docs
EDMONDS, Wash. - A 73-year-old Edmonds man accused of killing his wife told authorities he "was possessed by demons" and was "waiting for the police to come kill him and send him to hell." Before 5 p.m. Friday, investigators said the man called 911 and reported that he tried to...
Man suspected of killing roommate in Auburn arrested
A man suspected of killing his roommate in Auburn has been arrested. At about 7:10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 29000 block of 118th Avenue Southeast after a third roommate called 911 to report the incident. Officers performed lifesaving measures on the victim but the man died at...
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver, officer
TUKWILA, Wash. — A road rage suspect who pointed a gun at a driver and a police officer was arrested Monday. Tukwila police said that just after 3 p.m. officers were called to the area of Boeing Access Road and East Marginal Way after a 911 caller reported a man in a bright yellow car had pointed a gun at them.
Feds spotlight Aurora in human trafficking crackdown, arrest 70 in PNW
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is cracking down on human trafficking in King County, particularly in high-profile spots like Aurora Ave., while also providing resources for those victimized by sex trafficking. HSI has made 70 trafficking arrests this year in the Pacific Northwest. On average, 300 people buy sex along Aurora...
Captain of ferry that crashed into a West Seattle dock resigns
SEATTLE, Wash.- The Seattle Times reports the captain stepped down on Monday, August 1. The ferry service says the captain tested negative for drugs or alcohol after the incident on July 28. The Cathlamet was left with millions of dollars in damage, but no one was injured in the crash.
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
