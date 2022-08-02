Maryland Panel Extends Deadlines Related to July's Primary

www.nbcwashington.com
wypr.org
David Lashar, MD Libertarian Party candidate for Maryland governor
Today on Midday, another edition of our election-year series, Conversations with the Candidates, 2022. In the race for Governor, Democrats nominated Wes Moore, a popular author and non-profit executive, making his first run for public office. Republicans voted for Dan Cox, an election denier and acolyte of Donald Trump. Mr. Moore is heavily favored to win, but at a unity rally in Silver Spring on Monday, Democrats vowed not to take anything for granted, and to run vigorous campaigns up and down the ballot.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
Bay Net
Maryland State Board Of Elections Extends Multiple Deadlines
ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today voted to extend three deadlines related to the 2022 Gubernatorial Elections due to the primary being held roughly three weeks later than originally planned. By Order filed March 15, 2022 in In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of...
WTOP
Former rivals offer Wes Moore their full support at Democratic unity rally
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. They are running against Republicans who have described as unelectable extremists. But Maryland Democrats came together on Monday to declare that they will campaign hard between now and November — and that they will not take any race for granted.
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends July 31 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending July 31, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
WBAL Radio
Dan Cox says he will follow through in governor's race
More than two weeks after the primary, Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Governor is making a promise to his party. Cox at a National Night Out Event in West Baltimore, the same event where Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared and others spoke, told C4 and Dan Joseph that he's not giving up in the city or any Democratic area as he is set to face Wes Moore in the general election.
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War
A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the state Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War.
foxbaltimore.com
Former Gov. Robert Ehrlich Jr. to campaign for Maryland GOP candidates
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Republican party announced Monday that former Gov. Robert Ehrlich would campaign for the party's statewide candidates including gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox. Ehrlich will step into a role normally done by Gov. Larry Hogan. However, Hogan said he will not campaign for Cox. Hogan...
WBAL Radio
New insight into Maryland voters from the primary
Nearly two weeks after the primary election, we clearly see how many people voted. The numbers aren't official yet, but based on the mail-in ballots received by the Friday deadline, plus election day and early voting, around 26% of the state's eligible voters cast ballots for this year's primary. That...
Youngkin’s pick for Virginia’s historic resources board resigns after comments on Confederate statues, slavery
A historian appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources by Gov. Glenn Youngkin has resigned from the board following controversial comments she made about Confederate statues, the Civil War and slavery.
WTOP
Help wanted: DC government looks to fill lots of vacancies
If you’re looking for a job, the D.C. government is looking to fill some 1,000 vacancies. The District’s Department of Human Resources is hosting a virtual job fair next week, but if you’re interested, you need to register ahead of time. “Registration is open, and it will...
Bay Journal
Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fearsthat its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing...
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
Nottingham MD
Maryland named 5th best state for health care
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has been ranked the fifth-best state for health care in the U.S. With the average American spending more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Health Care. In order...
realtormarney.com
Maryland Tax Free Shopping Week August 2022
Maryland tax free shopping week 2022 is August 14-20, 2022. Tax Free Shopping week means that qualifying clothes and shoes under $100 each will not have the regular 6% sales tax added to the purchase during the tax free shopping time period. In 2020, the state added the first $40 of any backpack purchase is also tax free. (Backpacks used to be excluded from the tax free week special.)
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission makes big changes to patient ID card renewal
The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission made two changes aimed at making it easier for patients to renew their medical ID cards, a process that is currently considered to be overly cumbersome by many businesses and industry advocates. 11 TV Hill archive video above: How medical marijuana will work in Maryland...
wypr.org
State cuts cost for medical marijuana patient ID cards
Maryland’s Medical Cannabis Commission took one step to reduce the cost for patients seeking medical marijuana. The state commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a change which cuts the cost of a medical marijuana patient identification card from $50 to $25 and extends renewal from three years to six years. The cost to produce the cards has decreased in the past five years, according to the commission. And patients have complained about the process, officials said.
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 70 years old
This past Saturday was the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge; it opened on July 30, 1952. The bridge (also known locally as simply the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in Maryland. Crossing Chesapeake Bay, the bridge connects the state’s more rural Eastern Shore with the urban Western Shore. The original span’s length is 4.3 miles; at the time it opened it was the world’s longest continuous over-water steel structure. It was also the third-longest bridge in the world.
getawaymavens.com
7 Surprisingly Romantic Hotels in Maryland
Maryland is replete with small, hidden, and thus, romantic hotels, inns and B&B’s – many on some kind of water be it creek, river, or bay. Of course, romantic for one might not be another’s cup of tea. Some of you might need a truly remote, getaway. Others can’t bear to be far from “civilization” – requiring the company of many others.
