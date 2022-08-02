Maryland Panel Extends Deadlines Related to July's Primary

Today on Midday, another edition of our election-year series, Conversations with the Candidates, 2022. In the race for Governor, Democrats nominated Wes Moore, a popular author and non-profit executive, making his first run for public office. Republicans voted for Dan Cox, an election denier and acolyte of Donald Trump. Mr. Moore is heavily favored to win, but at a unity rally in Silver Spring on Monday, Democrats vowed not to take anything for granted, and to run vigorous campaigns up and down the ballot.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO