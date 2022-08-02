Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
lakepowelllife.com
US 180, Highway 89 Were Closed Part of Saturday Due to Flooding
US 180 and Highway 89 were both closed for a spell over the weekend due to monsoon rains that hit the Flagstaff area and beyond. Just north of Flagstaff, Highway 89 was shut down before noon Saturday for over two and a half hours in both directions. For motorists on...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 1st, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
AZFamily
Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
theprescotttimes.com
Good Morning Chino Valley Community
Officer Pizzi is off to our schools to watch over our kiddos this 1st day of school. He would also like to remind everyone to drive safe and wishes all the students a great first day of school! And he will have plenty of stickers available to give out!! Have a great day everyone! Chino Valley Police Department.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Runaway Juveniles
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate two runaway juveniles. Dominick Collins is a 17-year-old, 5’10”, 146 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, black and white joggers, and possibly a “playboy” hat.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Wilhoit Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Thursday, August 4th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at the Calvary Chapel. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
SignalsAZ
Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August
Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
SignalsAZ
Turn Your Patio Into a Paradise
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares how to turn your patio into a paradise. Learn which plants do well in containers in full sun. See which plants are low maintenance year-round outdoor potted plants. Find the winter hardy container plants and which flowering plants are best in large pots.
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
xpopress.com
Prescott Gem & Mineral Show & Sale 2022
Prescott Gem and Mineral Club Gem & Mineral Show & Sale. Guests are welcome to browse over 65 vendors selling slabs, stones, cabs, beads, tools, and finished jewelry. Demonstrations on geode cutting, gold panning, polishing cabochons, and child-friendly demonstrations. Daily raffle drawings for valuable prizes. Free parking.
