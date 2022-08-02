ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
lakepowelllife.com

US 180, Highway 89 Were Closed Part of Saturday Due to Flooding

US 180 and Highway 89 were both closed for a spell over the weekend due to monsoon rains that hit the Flagstaff area and beyond. Just north of Flagstaff, Highway 89 was shut down before noon Saturday for over two and a half hours in both directions. For motorists on...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 1st, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Good Morning Chino Valley Community

Officer Pizzi is off to our schools to watch over our kiddos this 1st day of school. He would also like to remind everyone to drive safe and wishes all the students a great first day of school! And he will have plenty of stickers available to give out!! Have a great day everyone! Chino Valley Police Department.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Runaway Juveniles

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate two runaway juveniles. Dominick Collins is a 17-year-old, 5’10”, 146 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, black and white joggers, and possibly a “playboy” hat.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Wilhoit Outreach

Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Thursday, August 4th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at the Calvary Chapel. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August

Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Turn Your Patio Into a Paradise

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares how to turn your patio into a paradise. Learn which plants do well in containers in full sun. See which plants are low maintenance year-round outdoor potted plants. Find the winter hardy container plants and which flowering plants are best in large pots.
PRESCOTT, AZ
xpopress.com

Prescott Gem & Mineral Show & Sale 2022

Prescott Gem and Mineral Club Gem & Mineral Show & Sale. Guests are welcome to browse over 65 vendors selling slabs, stones, cabs, beads, tools, and finished jewelry. Demonstrations on geode cutting, gold panning, polishing cabochons, and child-friendly demonstrations. Daily raffle drawings for valuable prizes. Free parking.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Community Policy