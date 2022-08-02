ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

Valley neighbors cleaning up after storm rips up horse stables

By Zach Crenshaw
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anJKT_0h17Ex9n00

Many communities saw flooding, but almost no area reported wind damage like Cave Creek.

Neighbors saw their steel horse stables ripped from the ground and tossed hundreds of yards away. Block walls were crushed. Roofing destroyed.

"We heard a bunch of noise, came out and looked. Everything was gone," said Gordon Dimas. "A couple horses were standing around here. A couple were down there just looking shell-shocked."

Fortunately, the horses - who were in the stables that were knocked over - were completely unscathed.

"We were totally blessed by that. It could’ve been vet bills. Could’ve been putting them down. They could’ve run off and we would’ve had to chase them down," Dimas said.

There's lots of clean-up ahead though.

"We had electrical [issues] we had to deal with. Water that was rushing out," added Dimas. "We were all running around like chickens with our heads cut off."

Mike Adelman, who lives two streets north of Gordon, is also having to do some heavy lifting.

"This literally came from my neighbor's house," said Adelman, motioning to a mangled horse stable in his yard. "We had a microburst here, obviously. It lifted this entire arena and carried it at least 150 to 200 yards, and literally spiked it into my trees."

Adelman, who is a Phoenix Fire captain, said it was one of the craziest weather events he has seen in his 28 years on the job.

Like Dimas, he is grateful his horses and his neighbors are unscathed.

"My wife luckily came out and moved the two new ones into the stable...and the neighbor‘s horse was underneath this [metal] and was still standing there [after] without any injuries. So very lucky on both parts." Adelman added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

More monsoon storms possible in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms could be heading to the Phoenix area, with rain chances increasing over the next few days and into the weekend. "Elevated rain chances tonight into tomorrow morning, more isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday," the National Weather Service Phoenix tweeted on Aug. 3. "This weekend's increase in widespread rainfall will contain storms with gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding possible."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

North Phoenix couple begin clean up after weekend storm floods home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Clean up efforts are underway in North Phoenix following this weekend’s storms. One couple says their street looked like a river Saturday, with water flooding their home. “Last year, it was a quarter of the house that got it, nothing like this,” said Bill Whitmire.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cave Creek, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Cave Creek, AZ
Government
KGUN 9

Roof over Phoenix Circle K gas pump falls onto car during storms

PHOENIX — Intense weather hit the Valley on Saturday with everything from walls of dust to torrential rain. Many streets flooded which meant big splashes for drivers. "It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas. I pulled under that ramada to one, get some gas and two, get away from the water and hail that was coming down,” Zane Ferrin.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

15 Phoenix residents displaced after large apartment fire

PHOENIX - More than a dozen Phoenix residents have been displaced after a large fire broke out at an apartment near 27th Avenue and Campbell Tuesday night. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the first and second floor windows of the two-story complex. A total...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for monsoon storms this week!

PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!. Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with any of the storms that move in, too. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars. Here in the Valley, we'll see our next chance of storms overnight into...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car

PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Rips#The Horses#Bills#Phoenix Fire
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley

PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
AZFamily

More rain on the way for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99. For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (August 3, 2022) – Early Monday morning, police responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 10 that left one victim dead. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near Interstate 17 on July 15th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area. For...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 303 reopens after deadly crash in Surprise

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Northwest Valley. The incident reportedly happened in Surprise, near Loop 303 and Bell Road. According to DPS officials, two cars were involved in the crash. "There were reports of...
SURPRISE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August

Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Child found wandering alone in Laveen, parents located

LAVEEN, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has reunited a child who was found wandering alone in Laveen with his family. Officials said the boy was located near 32nd Drive and Olney Avenue on Wednesday. Deputies were able to bring the child back to his family after reaching out...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy