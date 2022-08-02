Jesse Guerrero, 53, of Coleman

www.koxe.com
Jimmie Wayne Smith, 90, of Brownwood
Jimmie Wayne Smith, 90, of Brownwood, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence. The family will host a time of reflection and visitation Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. Friends and family are invited...
Diann Dillingham, 75, of Coleman
Diann Dillingham, age 75, of Coleman, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Services are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
David Thomas Jones, 70, of Brownwood
David Thomas Jones, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Henrick Medical Center Brownwood. A Private Service for David will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. David was born on June 22, 1952, to David...
Joe Moore, 92, of Brownwood
Visitation for Joe Moore, 92 of Brownwood, will be Friday, August 5, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heartland Funeral Home. A Chapel Funeral Service for Joe Moore will be held Saturday, August 6, at 10:00 am, at Heartland Funeral Home with interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery.
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill, 75
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill, 75, was born on May 18, 1947, to Carl and Louise (Grillette) Hill in Abilene, Texas. After a long illness, Janie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday July 30, 2022. She was 1965 graduate of Jim Ned High School. Janie went on...
Karen Densman, 50, of Coleman
Karen Densman, age 50, of Coleman, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Richard Clinton “Clint” Miles, 83, of Star
Richard Clinton “Clint” Miles, 83 of Star, Texas passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 3, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral Service will be Thursday, August 4, at 10:00 am at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel. Interment will be...
John Colquitt Harper, 79, of Brady
Date of Death: Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence in Brady. Parents: John H. Harper and Ola Eugenia “Peggy” (Colquitt) Harper. Married: Charlotte Helton on June 6, 1965 in Dallas, Texas. Occupation: Stock and Commodities Broker. G A T H E R I N G O F...
40 UNDER 40: Daniel and Emily Hutson
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Though their careers impact Brownwood and the surrounding area in vastly different ways, the husband-and-wife team of Daniel and...
40 UNDER 40: Bridget Jones
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A rare business opportunity is taking place in Brown County where Brownwood native Bridget Jones is serving as the...
Sandra Spellman Camp, 86, of Brownwood
Brown County native Sandra Jean Spellman Camp, age 86, died July 26, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with family members and a chaplain at her bedside. Camp was a 1954 Brownwood High School graduate and a proud Texas Tech University graduate in 1958. Camp was a longtime member of Union Presbyterian Church in Brownwood and lived north of Brownwood.
Updated Lake Brownwood Elevation
As of 9:30 am Monday August 1st, the elevation of Lake Brownwood was 5 feet and 8 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water District is still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of their Drought Contingency Plan. Monday Lake Brownwood was at 70.6 % capacity. One year ago today, Lake...
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Police: Man shot in stomach during argument about finances in Santa Anna
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a man was shot in the stomach during an argument about finances in Santa Anna Tuesday night. The shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of S 8th Street around 8:10 p.m. Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting, and […]
Texas Juvenile Justice Department facing ‘grim’ situation
It is not looking good in the state’s juvenile department. Across the five juvenile detention centers for the state of Texas, all are facing staff wide shortages with a turnover rate of over 70%, continual cuts in funding especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now for Operation Lonestar. Currently...
Burnett: ‘Passion’ highlights first day of Lions football practice
The Brownwood Lions kicked off their fifth season under head coach Sammy Burnett Monday morning, and a season filled with high expectations was met with the expected level of enthusiasm by the players. The Lions, who are 23-21 under Burnett, were picked last week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website...
Suspect in Santa Anna Shooting Arrested
A man was arrested Tuesday evening following a shooting in Santa Anna. Santa Anna Police, Coleman County Sheriff’s Department and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden responded to the 800 block of South 8th Street shortly after 8:00 pm Tuesday. According to Santa Anna Police, what started out...
Man Charged with Assault in Brownwood
The Brownwood Police Department released the following press release Monday:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am, officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 blk of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
Fire crews battling grass fire in Clyde
CLYDE, Texas — A grass fire out in Clyde has spurred evacuations in the area. Those on site believe it started with a structure fire and then spread. It happened on County Road 5-25, and those living nearby were told to get out. The fire started around 2:30pm this...
Early PD Makes Arrest for Injury to a Child
The City of Early Police Department released the following information on Monday:. On July 31, at approximately 6:30 pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Salt Creek Drive regarding a disturbance where an adult male was assaulting his kids. Upon arrival officers witnessed a subject known to them as Billy Vassar in a young girls face yelling at her. Officers separated Vassar from the girl and began an investigation where it was determined that Vassar had grabbed and caused minor injuries on a 13-year-old female and a 9-year-old boy. Several marks were seen on the children’s arm, shoulder and neck area including a small laceration, redness some bruising which the children stated caused them pain. During the investigation it was also learned that Vassar had just driven home with the kids in the vehicle while being highly intoxicated. Officers identified other witnesses, and video evidence placing Vassar behind the wheel recently. Billy Vassar was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail. During the arrest Vassar struggled with officers causing him to receive a resisting arrest charge along with two charges of Injury to a Child, and Driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
