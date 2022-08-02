$9,000 embezzled from tribe through Costco gift-cards

There are new details about last Friday’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in a rural area east of Healdsburg. A 36-year-old man named David Pelaez-Chavez from Lake County was shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy. The Santa Rosa Police Department says the man was standing about ten to 15-feet away from deputies, holding a rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe. The deputy fired three times, but it’s unclear how many bullets hit Pelaez-Chavez. An autopsy is scheduled for today. Investigators believe, earlier in the day, Pelaez-Chavez used the rock he was holding to smash a pane of glass in an attempt to break into a home. He then allegedly stole a pickup truck that was on the property.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO