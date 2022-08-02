$9,000 embezzled from tribe through Costco gift-cards

krcrtv.com
Willits News
MCSO: Covelo woman accused of embezzling thousands via Costco cards
A Covelo woman was arrested recently for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the Round Valley Tribe, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies began investigating an alleged embezzlement scheme involving “the theft and use of Costco gift cards from a location in Covelo. It was learned there were 300 gift cards purchased with a value of $30 on each gift card (for a total of $9,000), cards which were purchased from money received from grants awarded to the Round Valley Tribe.”
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
Man arrested for extorting money from undocumented people seeking citizenship
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man for extorting money from undocumented people seeking help with citizenship paperwork, it said in a Facebook post. Victor Farfan, 52, was taken into custody in his Santa Rosa home on July 27. SRPD began investigating Farfan in December 2021. Police reported that […]
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of starting fire on forest land and blaming it on “Monica”
Originally published 8-1-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a suspicious fire in the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive Ukiah, California. A Deputy was nearby when the fire was dispatched...
Willits News
Fire started in Ukiah creek bed Tuesday declared arson by investigators
A fire in Gibson Creek near South Orchard Avenue Tuesday was intentionally started, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority reported. The incident was first reported around 11:45 a.m. Aug. 2 by people who saw smoke billowing out of the creek bed near the large tunnel underneath the 300 block of South Orchard Avenue, one who said he was just leaving the CVS parking lot and stopped to check on the fire.
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
Investigation underway into fatal shooting by county deputy
Santa Rosa Police and the Marin County Coroner's office are investigating the shooting death of 36 year old David Chavez of Lower Lake by a Sonoma County deputy Friday. An autopsy was underway Tuesday. Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Mahurin said results of a toxicology report would likely take several weeks. The shooting occurred in a creekbed Friday morning, where deputies had caught up with Chavez after he reportedly bushwacked a mile barefoot through thick brush. "Was there any narcotics or drug use that also caused some of his behavior to escalate the way that it did, and like, again, you...
crimevoice.com
Man allegedly fires gun, struggles with arresting officers
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 07-26-2022 at approximately 11:20 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of a subject discharging a firearm in a negligent manner on a piece of property in the 10000 block of Hearst Willits Road in Willits, California.
ksro.com
Details Released on Deadly Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Healdsburg
There are new details about last Friday’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in a rural area east of Healdsburg. A 36-year-old man named David Pelaez-Chavez from Lake County was shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy. The Santa Rosa Police Department says the man was standing about ten to 15-feet away from deputies, holding a rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe. The deputy fired three times, but it’s unclear how many bullets hit Pelaez-Chavez. An autopsy is scheduled for today. Investigators believe, earlier in the day, Pelaez-Chavez used the rock he was holding to smash a pane of glass in an attempt to break into a home. He then allegedly stole a pickup truck that was on the property.
ksro.com
Felon Found with Narotics and Handgun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
A 24-year-old convicted felon has been arrested for possession of a handgun and narcotics for sale. On Saturday afternoon, Santa Rosa police made a traffic stop in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue. They contacted the driver and sole occupant, Fabian Liscano Ramos, who they knew from several prior contacts and arrests. Officers smelled freshly burnt cannabis coming from the car and saw a pipe with marijuana in it. They searched the vehicle and found a loaded .45 caliber handgun, suspected cocaine, and additional marijuana. The cocaine weighed approximately 8 grams and was packaged in several small bags. Ramos was arrested and charged with 7 felonies.
Man threatened officer with large rock before fatal shooting, police say
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department identified the man who was killed in a police shooting in Geyserville on July 29. David Pelaez Chavez, a 36-year-old Lower Lake resident, was shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Police also identified the deputies involved in the shooting — Michael Dietrick, […]
Willits News
Redwood Empire Fair: It’s fair time in Ukiah
This year’s Redwood Empire Fair is celebrating “86 years of Cows and Quilts.”. Running from Aug. 4 through Aug. 7, the fair promises all the classic entertainment, competition, thrills and family fun the community enjoys, according to CEO Jennifer Seward. The fair and carnival opens to the public...
ksro.com
Reckless Driver with Machine Gun Arrested in Santa Rosa
A reckless driver armed with a machine gun has been arrested in Santa Rosa. Early Sunday morning, on officer stopped a car that was doing “donuts” on the 400 block of Sebastopol Road. After detaining the driver, Luis Angel Varela, the officer found a 9mm polymer “ghost gun” in his possession. The firearm was equipped with a loaded 30-round high capacity magazine, a “glock switch” making the firearm fully automatic and by definition a “machine gun,” and a threaded barrel. Varela is not a convicted felon, however, he is on misdemeanor probation out of Sonoma County for battery therefore is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. He was arrested and charged with nine felonies and his vehicle was impounded.
mendofever.com
Mendocino Coast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder Killing Another With a Sword
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. The process that began Monday morning of selecting jurors to hear the evidence against defendant Robert Henry Brockway III, age 35, generally of the Mendocino Coast, came to an abrupt end Wednesday afternoon just after the lunch hour.
krcrtv.com
New, simplified enrollment form for California child support services
REDDING, Calif. — Glenn County is working in partnership with California Child Support Services to help introduce a new simplified enrollment form. The updated enrollment form requires less information, only takes minutes to complete, and can be finalized online, and over the phone. Those who have thought about enrolling...
thesfnews.com
Missing Person Kassandra “Sandy” McKee Caught On Surveillance Tape
SAN FRANCISCO—A missing 27-year-old woman from Northern California was caught on surveillance tape on Wednesday, July 27, at a Sav-Mor Mart located in San Francisco. According to the video, she entered the small convenience store located at the 4500 block of 3rd Street at around 1:50 a.m. Kassandra “Sandy”...
Lake County News
Old Time Machines roll into town
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Operation Tango Mike, StresslessCamping.com, and Curbside Car Show Calendar proudly present Old Time Machines, a car, motorcycle and vintage RV show, on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lakeport’s Library Park. The event is a benefit for Operation Tango Mike, an...
mendofever.com
[UPDATES]Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on Fort Bragg’s Franklin Road
Scanner traffic beginning around 6:55 p.m. indicated a vehicle is “fully involved” on the 16600 block of Fort Bragg’s Franklin Road. Air and ground resources have been dispatched to the incident. An overview of the area shows a significant amount of trees and vegetation, but there is...
