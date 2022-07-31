As camp begins, Ragle shares what he’s learned about being a head coach

Ammon has been recognized internationally for its “Ammon Model” of fiber-optic internet, which offers some of the cheapest internet costs in the world. “In 2010, the city of Ammon began construction of a municipally owned fiber optic system,” said Dan Tracy, director of information technology for Ammon Fiber Optics. “Since this time, we have invested in several hundred miles of fiber optic infrastructure. … Today, this infrastructure serves city operations, the local 911 dispatch center, first responders, eight different service providers, 110 businesses and over 1,500 residential properties.”

AMMON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO