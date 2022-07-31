As camp begins, Ragle shares what he’s learned about being a head coach

www.postregister.com
Post Register
Bandits rally in regional opener
The Idaho Falls Bandits needed to rally twice in Wednesday’s American Legion Northwest Regional opener against Fort Collins Colorado, but they did just that, pulling out a 4-3 win in eight innings. Conner Hall’s two-out double in the bottom of the seventh scored Ryan Horvath to tie the game...
Idaho Falls man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs
An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with gun outside church
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened a woman with a gun outside United Methodist Trinity Church. James Hathaway, 43, reportedly told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he went to the church because he believed someone in a drug addiction program had stolen his phone and kidnapped his son. There was no indication a kidnapping had taken place, according to the affidavit.
Blackfoot coffee shop finishes remodeling project
BLACKFOOT — The new owners of Wake Up Call, a coffee shop with a 20-year history in Blackfoot, cut the ribbon on July 22 with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce to commemorate an expansive remodeling project that is now complete. Clint Grover and Denise Miles are a...
Bingham County man arrested, reportedly admitted to choking woman multiple times
A man was arrested Friday in Bingham County after he admitted to choking a woman multiple times. Arturo Rosales, 28, told a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he choked the victim to get her to “calm down” after the two had an argument.
116-plot subdivision approved in Ammon
The city of Ammon has approved a preliminary plat for a 116-plot housing subdivision called Legacy Village. Legacy Village will be built on the Northeast corner of South Hitt Road and 49th South.
City: Ammon has the 7th cheapest internet in the world
Ammon has been recognized internationally for its “Ammon Model” of fiber-optic internet, which offers some of the cheapest internet costs in the world. “In 2010, the city of Ammon began construction of a municipally owned fiber optic system,” said Dan Tracy, director of information technology for Ammon Fiber Optics. “Since this time, we have invested in several hundred miles of fiber optic infrastructure. … Today, this infrastructure serves city operations, the local 911 dispatch center, first responders, eight different service providers, 110 businesses and over 1,500 residential properties.”
