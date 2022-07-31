ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

As camp begins, Ragle shares what he’s learned about being a head coach

By GREG WOODS Idaho State Journal
Post Register
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Bandits rally in regional opener

The Idaho Falls Bandits needed to rally twice in Wednesday’s American Legion Northwest Regional opener against Fort Collins Colorado, but they did just that, pulling out a 4-3 win in eight innings. Conner Hall’s two-out double in the bottom of the seventh scored Ryan Horvath to tie the game...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs

An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with gun outside church

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened a woman with a gun outside United Methodist Trinity Church. James Hathaway, 43, reportedly told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he went to the church because he believed someone in a drug addiction program had stolen his phone and kidnapped his son. There was no indication a kidnapping had taken place, according to the affidavit.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho College Sports
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
College Sports
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Post Register

Blackfoot coffee shop finishes remodeling project

BLACKFOOT — The new owners of Wake Up Call, a coffee shop with a 20-year history in Blackfoot, cut the ribbon on July 22 with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce to commemorate an expansive remodeling project that is now complete. Clint Grover and Denise Miles are a...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

116-plot subdivision approved in Ammon

The city of Ammon has approved a preliminary plat for a 116-plot housing subdivision called Legacy Village. Legacy Village will be built on the Northeast corner of South Hitt Road and 49th South.
AMMON, ID
Post Register

City: Ammon has the 7th cheapest internet in the world

Ammon has been recognized internationally for its “Ammon Model” of fiber-optic internet, which offers some of the cheapest internet costs in the world. “In 2010, the city of Ammon began construction of a municipally owned fiber optic system,” said Dan Tracy, director of information technology for Ammon Fiber Optics. “Since this time, we have invested in several hundred miles of fiber optic infrastructure. … Today, this infrastructure serves city operations, the local 911 dispatch center, first responders, eight different service providers, 110 businesses and over 1,500 residential properties.”
AMMON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy