ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Pet of the Week for Aug. 5: Bambi

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, August 5, is Bambi!. To learn more about how you can adopt Bambi, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

TikTok Comedian Skewers Killeen, Texas In List of Cities Not to Visit

Anybody who knows me knows I am extremely proud to be from Killeen, Texas. Even when you hear the worst things about this town, you’ll never hear them from me. However, I do have a good sense of humor about Killeen. I'm fully aware that it doesn't have the best reputation, and while I think there's a lot to love here if you know where to look, I can laugh when comedians point out our flaws.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Built on a Name: Connally’s Mac Peoples Stadium

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Often stadiums are named after people and at first communities are familiar, but years later their name might remain on the stadium while their story and legacy starts to fade. We’re trying to tell those stories. This week we’re featuring Connally’s Mac Peoples Stadium, named after...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Cameron, TX
coveleaderpress.com

City of Copperas Cove, Raising Cane’s celebrate groundbreaking for dog park

First Texas dog park sponsored by the restaurant chain. After years of asking for it, ground has finally been broken for Copperas Cove’s dog park. Dozens of those who made the dog park possible—in addition to excited citizens—attended the groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning at 9 a.m. in Copperas Cove City Park. The dog park is projected to be completed by the end of the year if everything goes well. The park will be separated into areas for bigger dogs and smaller dogs.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: August 5, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Jody Edward Ginn was named director of development for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum. Dr. Ginn has raised funds for historical projects like traveling museum exhibits, educational films and full museum development projects for more than 20 years. Thanks for keeping Texas history alive!
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened

SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
SALADO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
WacoTrib.com

Remnants of Lions Park, Kiddieland in Waco being cleared away

Remnants of Lions Park and Kiddieland are in the midst of being demolished, a process that will last about a month, according to parks officials. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said demolition work will continue for most of August, followed by backfill and grading work to make the site more level.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX

City of Temple to vote on park improvement proposal

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kimberly Higgins and her daughter are beating the heat at Ferguson Park. But when it’s cooler they’re usually climbing and sliding on the playground. “I personally like the rocket but it’s been here for like 10 years,” Higgins said. “I just think it’s a...
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Cardiology Associates Offering Free Student Heart Screenings

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Students who take part in athletics, cheer-leading, marching band, drill team, swimming or other activities are encouraged to get their heart screened for possible genetic heart conditions such as, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Waco Cardiology Associates will be offering free heart screenings and a community...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bull Dog Fire in Falls County 100 percent contained

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Bull Dog Fire is now 100 percent contained, and all firefighting operations have ceased. Texas Forest Service resources have packed up and moved back to their respective staging areas. The Falls County fire was reported to be at 75 acres.
FALLS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy