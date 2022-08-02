ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 160 of the invasion

By Martin Belam and Samantha Lock, Nicola Slawson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
    Pedestrians walk past a destroyed store in the city of Okhtyrka. Photograph: Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images

    The US announced on Monday a new tranche of weapons for Ukraine’s forces fighting Russia, including ammunition for increasingly important rocket launchers and artillery guns. The $550m package will “include more ammunition for the high mobility advanced rocket systems otherwise known as Himars, as well as ammunition” for artillery, national security council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

  • Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has said that Russia had destroyed six US-made Himars missile systems since the beginning of the latest Russian invasion of Ukraine .

  • Three people have reportedly been killed by Russian shelling while evacuating in a minibus near Kherson, Ukraine’s military is reporting. Ukraine’s Operational Command ‘South’ reported that three people died from the attack on the bus near Dovhove.

  • Turkey’s representative at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul has said that the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets was expected to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night. At a briefing held at the JCC, general Özcan Altunbulak said the course of the ship was going as planned. Another official said “The plan is for a ship to leave every day. If nothing goes wrong, exports will be made via one ship a day for a while.”

  • Ukraine’s state security service says it is investigating 752 cases of treason and collaboration. According to the agency, the greatest amount of cases have been documented in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

  • The United Nations’ secretary general, António Guterres , has warned that a misunderstanding could spark nuclear destruction, as the US, Britain and France urged Russia to stop “its dangerous nuclear rhetoric and behaviour”.

  • Sabina Higgins, the wife of Ireland’s president, Michael D Higgins , has triggered a political row in Ireland by urging Russia and Ukraine to call a ceasefire and enter negotiations. Critics said the intervention amounted to Kremlin propaganda because it appeared to equate Moscow’s aggression with Kyiv’s fight for survival.

  • The US has accused Russia of using Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant as a “nuclear shield”. US secretary of state Antony Blinken said Washington was “deeply concerned” that Moscow was now using the plant as a military base and firing on Ukrainian forces from around it and called Russia’s actions around the plant “the height of irresponsibility”.

Neanderthal Chief
2d ago

Biden needs to address the Russian people directly. Russia 🇷🇺 needs to cease attacking its neighbors for loot and gain. This war will continue as long as Putin is in power and only Russians can remove Putin from power. Russians need to understand the lives of all Russians is at stake here and do what is right. Before February Russia 🇷🇺 had a rare decade in their history when living standards increased. If they continued they could have achieved a western living standard for a growing majority middle class in Russia 🇷🇺. Why do they do this? What gain can their children gain from looting neighbors? It’s not just Ukraine 🇺🇦. It is Georgia Moldova

theVariant
3d ago

The Russians have repeatedly threatened the US with nukes. It’s time they are deterred from their threats

