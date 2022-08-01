Q&A with Hamilton Mighty Football Factory athlete Viviana Mele

bvmsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Daily Advocate
Bradford dropped from football schedules
DARKE — Football programs around the state are currently in the middle of their first few padded practices and are preparing for upcoming scrimmages. For a few local schools, they have changed their schedule weeks before week 1 begins. Tri-Village High School has announced on Twitter that they will...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Tight End, Quarterback
Cincinnati is well on its way to a historic 2023 class and they are already preparing for 2024.
Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Guard Interested in UC; 2025 Center Offered
The end of the grassroots basketball season is bringing out plenty of recruiting news.
linknky.com
NKY Sports Hall of Fame to honor five at annual summer reunion
The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will present five awards at hits 40th summer reunion later this month. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, August 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Gardens of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills), will feature former Northern Kentucky Norse and Cincinnati Bearcats men’s head basketball coach John Brannen as guest speaker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four men play 2,097 miniature golf holes in 24 hours for world record
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A quartet of miniature golf enthusiasts broke a Guinness World Record in Kentucky when they putted 2,097 holes in 24 hours. Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers and Bob Schoettinger began their attempt at 8 a.m. Sunday at Putt-Putt Golf of Erlanger and finished at 8 a.m. Monday.
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas vs. Cincinnati: Luke Fickell provides update on Bearcats' QB battle ahead of showdown with Hogs
Arkansas faces the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first week of the 2022 college football season, and now, the Hogs have a better idea of the quarterback they could be up against. Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell provided an update Monday on the competition at signal-caller, indicating that it was a close battle between Evan Prater and Eastern Michigan transfer Ben Bryant. As Cincinnati begins a new era at quarterback after Desmond Ridder’s departure to the NFL, the team has one of the most “legitimate” battles at the position it has seen in recent history.
WLWT 5
Bengals donate more than $100K to Covington Catholic high school for athletic facility
PARK HILLS, Ky. — A Greater Cincinnati school received a big donation from the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL foundation. The organizations partnered together to donate $167,000 to Covington Catholic High School to support the completion of their new Fieldhouse. The fieldhouse will be an indoor athletic facility adjacent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Plans detail what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're getting some of our first looks at what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future. A 45-page master plan from design firm Gensler Sports shows ideas and renderings of some major additions, including a nightclub, sports betting club and ways to get in and around the stadium faster.
linknky.com
NKY country musician Danny Frazier to perform in Covington
In the early 1990s, Northern Kentuckian and country musician Danny Frazier was making his debut performing house gigs at the River Saloon in Covington Landing. Frazier is set to play at [email protected] on Thursday, Aug. 4. The performance is scheduled to take place at the Behringer-Crawford Museum’s outdoor amphitheater...
trazeetravel.com
4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky
Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
WLWT 5
Sebastian's Greek Restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side sells to new owner
CINCINNATI — The founder of a longtime Cincinnati staple is embarking on a new chapter. Sebastian's Greek Restaurant founder Alex Vassilou announced he has sold his longstanding restaurant to his friend and fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan. Watch the latest headlines for August 3rd in the player above. Details of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: August 1st - August 7th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Heritage Bank Center. 8pm. Favorite 1. MOTR...
dayton.com
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
linknky.com
Two NKY educators among semifinalists for state ‘Teacher of the Year’
Two local educators are semifinalists for the annual Kentucky Teacher of the Year award. The Kentucky Department of Education and the award’s sponsor, Valvoline, announced eleven semifinalists from across the state. Newport Middle School teacher Nathaniel Green is among four semifinalists in the middle school Teacher of the Year...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car In Cincinnati
Parking in Cincinnati sucks in general, but some places are definitely worse than others. Some may not be bad all the time (like, parking at the Banks isn't too bad during the week), but some are terrible all the time (like trying to parallel park in Mt. Adams, for example). While dealing with a shitty parking situation in Cincinnati isn't entirely avoidable, it's a good idea to add some extra time (and a dash of patience) to your commute if you're hoping to park in one of these spots in the Queen City and not be late for your dinner date.
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
Tire Review
Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business
Tire Discounters has expanded into a new automotive segment with the acquisition of Carriage House Car Wash. According to Tire Discounters, Carriage House Car Wash has been a family-owned business in the greater Cincinnati area for many years. Steven Wood, division vice president of Tire Discounters, said this acquisition was a natural fit.
linknky.com
Southbank Shuttle returning to Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Cincinnati
The Southbank Shuttle returns to service later this month, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) announced Monday. The shuttle, which served the urban centers of Covington, Newport, and Cincinnati until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here in March of 2020, will roll through those cities again starting Saturday, August 20.
quikreader.com
WATCH: Countdown to baby hippo
The world is waiting for the newest arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more as we count down to their first hippo birth in 75 years.
Comments / 0