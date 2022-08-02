ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

By Don Thompson
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Leads State in Latest Water Conservation Numbers

The latest statewide water conservation numbers are improving, having more than doubled from May to June, and the Bay Area is leading the way. In June, statewide water consumption dropped by 7.6 percent compared to June 2020, whereas in May Californians reduced water use by just 3.1 percent, according to a report to the State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy