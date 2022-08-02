California Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

www.nbcbayarea.com
Related
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Leads State in Latest Water Conservation Numbers
The latest statewide water conservation numbers are improving, having more than doubled from May to June, and the Bay Area is leading the way. In June, statewide water consumption dropped by 7.6 percent compared to June 2020, whereas in May Californians reduced water use by just 3.1 percent, according to a report to the State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday.
NBC Bay Area
McKinney Fire in Northern California Turns Deadly After 2 Bodies Found in Burned Vehicle
California's largest wildfire so far this year has turned deadly as fire crews found two bodies in a burned out car along the path of the McKinney Fire, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. At about 10 a.m. Sunday, the bodies were found inside a vehicle in a residential...
Comments / 0