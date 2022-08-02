I-10 Westbound Lane Closure August 4 at Milepost 61 Near Jennings, Louisiana

calcasieu.info
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
theadvocate.com
'Higher fine' signs going up on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge; see timeline for new changes
Workers are placing signs that read, “Higher Fines,” on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as part of a new crackdown on speeders, state Department of Transportation and Development officials said Tuesday. Motorists will notice the signs starting Friday, including on the bridge approaches on Interstate 10 at both ends...
I-210 Lane Closures Scheduled to Start August 1 in Lake Charles
I-210 Lane Closures Scheduled to Start August 1 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the inside lane of I-210 Westbound from the Opelousas St. overpass to the LA 14 overpass are scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily, starting Tuesday, August 2, 2022, until Friday, August 5, 2022.
KPLC TV
DOTD adds new restrictions on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are new speeding restrictions being set up on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge. If you cross the bridge in less than 19 minutes, you can receive a speeding ticket. If you become a repeat offender, you could be fined up to a thousand dollars. The...
Pilot dead after crop duster crashes along I-49 near Cheneyville
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
kalb.com
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History. The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum is a building you have likely driven by dozens of times in downtown Alexandria and never realized just how much deep history it holds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This...
theadvocate.com
LUS announced suspension of late payment charges until Sept. 30 amid Lafayette electricity bill spike
Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) announced Wednesday that the company suspended late payment charges for all LUS customers until September 30, 2022, to help residents struggling with higher-than-normal bills. As summer temperatures continued to rise, the inflation adding pressure over hundreds of Acadiana families, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine provoking...
Car Crashes into Lafayette Walgreens Store After Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brake Pedals
According to Lafayette Police, a car crashed into Walgreens this afternoon at the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Congress Street in Lafayette. We spoke to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department who confirmed that officers are currently working on the incident after a vehicle allegedly crashed into the store located at the popular Lafayette intersection.
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
The Cheapest Gas Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Remember when gas prices in Lake Charles were over $4 a gallon? Well, those times are long gone as the price of gas continues to fall around the city. AAA is reporting that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.16. That's down around $0.70 from last month. We can place all the blame on California for keeping the national gas price average over $4, because a gallon of gas still cost on average $5.56 in the Sunshine State.
Carencro Wal-Mart evacuated after system error
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were directed through an overhead mic to exit the store. At that time, viewers tell […]
August 2, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
2022 Calcasieu Parish Arrest Reports, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Arrest and Release Reports. Calcasieu Correctional Center ( CCC ) – Calcasieu Parish Jail. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty. For more information about a crime, arrest, or suspect, contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...
BR roofing company facing $249K fine after worker death, OSHA says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge company Premier South Roofing has been hit with $249,323 in proposed fines, after a worker’s deadly fall, according to OSHA. The agency says the 22-year-old worker died after falling about 30 feet through a skylight. OSHA says an investigation found the company...
wbrz.com
Two men hurt by propeller in separate boating accidents Saturday
CALCASIEU PARISH - Two men were hit by the propeller of a boat and needed medical attention after separate accidents in Calcasieu Parish on Saturday. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the first accident occurred around 5 p.m. on the Old Sabine River. Agents said a man was by himself when he lost control of his 15-foot aluminum boat and the vessel flipped over. The man was thrown from the boat and hit by the propeller.
KPLC TV
Police investigating after body found near Enterprise, 11th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several police units are at a home near Enterprise Boulevard and 11th Street. Crime scene tape is up and the road is blocked off. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel confirmed a deceased person was found at an 11th Street residence. Lake Charles police are treating the...
The full story of the Dec. 28, 2019 plane crash in Louisiana that killed 5 people
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its final report on the Dec. 28, 2019 plane crash that killed five and injured four, including sports broadcaster Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU coach Steven Ensminger.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash on LA 112, Speed Suspected to be a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash on LA 112, Speed Suspected to be a Factor. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal incident on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road in Allen Parish shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022. Cody Allen Reeves, 34, of Sugartown, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Can You ID Man Who Allegedly Dumped Trash into Vermilion River?
A man was caught on camera allegedly dumping trash into a Lafayette river. Images are grainy (as they were taken from a distance), but authorities are hoping that someone recognizes the man in the photos. The photos were taken on the Vermilion River at the Rotary Point Park boat launch.
mahoningmatters.com
22-year-old fell through skylight after roofing company ignored deadly risks, feds say
A Louisiana roofing company is accused of failing to listen to inspector warnings about fall hazards before a 22-year-old fell to his death in April. Now it faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it started an inspection of Premier South Roofing...
