I-10 Westbound Lane Closure August 4 at Milepost 61 Near Jennings, Louisiana

Remember when gas prices in Lake Charles were over $4 a gallon? Well, those times are long gone as the price of gas continues to fall around the city. AAA is reporting that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.16. That's down around $0.70 from last month. We can place all the blame on California for keeping the national gas price average over $4, because a gallon of gas still cost on average $5.56 in the Sunshine State.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO