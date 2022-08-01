Two former Natchez city employees indicted for embezzlement

Read on vicksburgnews.com
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man pulls massive 104-pound catfish from river
A Mississippi man caught a huge, 104-pound catfish over the weekend out of the Mississippi River in Natchez on a trot line. Christopher Halley told Dark Horse Press that he began learning how to fish with his mother-in-law Sandra Case and his father-in-law David Case. He found the big catch on Sunday morning when he ran the trot lines again from the previous day.
vicksburgnews.com
Lady Flashes shutout ACCS 5-0 on Thursday
St. Aloysius girl’s soccer team started their season off with a bang by shutting out Adams County Christian School 5-0 on Thursday. “Overall the girls did great but we still need to clean up some things but they played very well,” Head Coach Gio Baldizon said. Grace Windham...
