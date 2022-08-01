Read on www.kingstonthisweek.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania waitress "shocked" by generous tip left by out-of-town patronKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Beloved family-owned Pennsylvania restaurant closes abruptly after 17 yearsKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Related
'All lost' - Firefighter describes Nescopeck blaze that took family members
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Newswatch 16 stopped by the Nescopeck volunteer fire station, where family members gathered after the tragic fire early Friday. Crews were called to a single-family home along the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Troopers said ten people died in the...
Husband helps save wife from fire near Harveys Lake
HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — There's not much left of a home in a wooded area along Tulip Road near Harveys Lake. Fire officials said the mobile home caught fire around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. The homeowner had just returned from a trip to Scranton and laid down for an...
10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
Crews cut driver from car after wreck in Dupont
DUPONT, Pa. — A driver had to be cut from his vehicle after a crash Thursday night in Luzerne County. It happened around 11 p.m. on Sathers Drive in Dupont. Authorities say the convertible crashed into the tractor-trailer. The driver of the car became trapped. Crews say they cut...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skooknews.com
State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal lawnmower accident in Wayne Township. According to Troopers, just after 4:30pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road to assist EMS with a call for a male trapped under a tractor.
Teen arrested, 8 gunshots fired in drive-by shooting
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 19-year-old man coming to retrieve his car from impoundment admitted to firing eight gunshots during a drive-by shooting. According to the West Hazleton Police Department, on July 23, around 1:55 p.m., officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim on East Broad Street. Once arriving […]
Death investigation underway in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
skooknews.com
Suspected Skimming Device Found on Gas Pump near Schuylkill Haven
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a device was found on a pump at a gas station near Schuylkill Haven. Troopers say on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, it was reported that a suspected skimming device was found on a gas pump at the Sunoco located at 410 Route 61 in North Manheim Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkok.com
Driver Flips Vehicle in Attempt to Avoid Head-On Collision
Police Seeking Driver of Pickup Involved in Accident. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said they’ve interviewed a witness but are seeking further information on an accident that occurred at Route 35 and Fox Crossing Road in Washington Township, Snyder County last Thursday afternoon. Police said...
Inmate death investigation in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced an investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility. According to Mark Rockovich, director of correctional services, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on July 31, around 10:00 p.m. Rockovich states correctional officers attended to the unconscious man until on-site […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man run over by lawnmower and killed in Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.
Man accused of taking Uber to rob bank
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police say a man has been arrested after he called an Uber to take him to rob a bank in Hanover Township. Police say Friday afternoon, the suspect called an Uber to take him to the CVS on the San Souci Parkway. From there, police tell us he walked to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner on scene of incident at Route 447 in Price Twp.
The Monroe County Coroner is on scene at an incident in Monroe County Tuesday night. Crews responded to Route 447 in Price Township. The coroner did not confirm any other details of the incident.
Man accused of beating, choking bicyclist
SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he got out of his vehicle to beat and choke a bicyclist in Luzerne County. According to the Salem Township Police Department, on Tuesday officers were called by a witness to an assault happening at the intersection of East Fourth Street and […]
Fire damages apartment building in Schuylkill County
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment building in Schuylkill County. Video from Skook News shows the damage to the place at the corner of Sunbury Street and North Delaware Avenue in Minersville. Emergency officials tell us they got the call just before 4 Wednesday morning. There's no word...
Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children
A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
WFMZ-TV Online
Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes near home in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A helicopter crashed in a yard near a home in Carbon County Wednesday afternoon. The chopper went down along Orioles Drive, just outside of Lehighton, just before 1 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were in the helicopter. We don't know if they were...
Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
Comments / 0