Texas State

More hot, drier-than-normal, ahead for much of the Heartland

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 3 days ago
Pest and disease pressure not prevalent in northeastern South Dakota

Pest and disease pressure not prevalent in northeastern South Dakota. Northeastern South Dakota farmer Stuart Samson says disease and insect pressure have been limited this growing season. “Not anything that’s real prevalent,” he said. “We’re starting to keep an eye out for aphids. We’ve been hearing of a few on...
AGRICULTURE
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall

Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall. Multiple rainstorms have a southern Illinois farmer tallying up crop losses. “In the last three weeks we’ve had around 18 inches of rain that came in 6 different events.”. Josh Harris who farms near Clay City Illinois tells Brownfield the rain...
ILLINOIS STATE
Dryness a mounting concern in parts of Minnesota

Increasingly dry conditions are a concern across the Midwest, including parts of Minnesota. University of Minnesota Extension crops educator Dave Nicolai says growing conditions have been variable across the state. “If we go to the very eastern part of Minnesota, the seven (to) nine county Metro area (to) east-central Minnesota,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kansas ag director says drought couldn’t have come at a worse time

Kansas ag director says drought couldn’t have come at a worse time. The agriculture director of a Midwestern state says drought is having devastating impacts on farmers and ranchers. “It’s pretty widespread. It probably couldn’t have come at a worse time.”. Mike Beam of Kansas tells Brownfield...
KANSAS STATE
State
Texas State
City
Heartland, TX
City
West, TX
MO drought committee discusses relief options

Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee – which includes several state political, agricultural, and natural resources leaders – met Thursday to review drought impact and mitigation efforts. The most recent drought monitor shows a majority of southern Missouri in severe or extreme drought. Erin Fanning, director of the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
Senator Blunt launches MO drought resource page

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt has launched a resource webpage for Missouri farmers and ranchers impacted by drought. The page includes information on available haying and grazing acres on Conservation Reserve Program ground, and Livestock Forage Payment availability. Blunt says he’s working to ensure state and local officials have the needed...
MISSOURI STATE

