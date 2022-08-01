Public Hearing - Town Administrator & First Selectman Positions

www.ellington-ct.gov
Cracked-Concrete Boathouse Legal Fees Increase
Alders signed off on paying outside attorneys $159,000 in total as legal bills keep mounting for an ongoing court battle centered on cracking concrete outside of the Canal Dock Boathouse. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which...
ctexaminer.com
Police Chief Calls Approving Marijuana Sales in Old Saybrook ‘Negligent,’ Warns of Costs
OLD SAYBROOK – At a public hearing on Monday night, Police Chief Michael Spera said that the town’s Zoning Commission would be “negligent” to approve a proposed marijuana dispensary that he warned would create a major public safety concern and require expanding the Old Saybrook Police Department.
zip06.com
Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
newbritainindependent.com
NB Mayoral Aide’s Campaign For Secretary of The State Under Scrutiny By Election Commission
Republican Brock Weber Withdraws From SOTS Contest Amid Inquiry On Contributions. The campaign of Republican Brock Weber, one of three Republicans seeking the nomination for Secretary of the State in the August 9th Primary, is being investigated by the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) for alleged violations of campaign finance law.
Bristol Press
Fate of retail sales and recreational cannabis use in Bristol remains cloudy
BRISTOL – The fate of retail sales and recreational cannabis use in Bristol may be cloudy, but no one said there wasn’t a medicinal place for the substance at the Tuesday Bristol Ordinance Committee meeting, where stakeholders highlighted concerns before committee members. With a working draft of potential...
New Haven Independent
Donor To Fund Construction Of Dog Park In Seymour
SEYMOUR — By late fall, four-legged friends will have a place to call their own, thanks to a resident who is going to build them their very own dog park at Sochrin’s Park on Moss Avenue. The Board of Selectmen revealed and unanimously approved the location during its...
Towns allege $7.5 million in losses due to ‘fraudulent’ actions by prior Hampden Regional Retirement Board leaders
Town leaders in Longmeadow, Hampden and Monson are going after $7.5 million in alleged investment losses, citing “improper, illegal or fraudulent actions” by leaders of the Hampden County Regional Retirement Board who were mostly swept out the door after a withering state-commissioned audit released last year. A letter...
Ocean Landlord Fined $2,500
One of New Haven’s largest landlords was hit with $2,500 more in court-ordered fines after pleading guilty to another round of city housing code violations. That’s the latest legal development involving the local meglandlord Ocean Management, which through its affiliates controls well over 1,000 mostly low-income apartments across the city.
New Haven Independent
United Illuminating's Massive Infrastructure Upgrade Clears Public Hearing
ANSONIA/DERBY/SHELTON — A virtual public hearing Thursday (July 28) on United Illuminating’s plan to rebuild the 100-year old transmission lines and supporting structures that power homes in Ansonia, Derby and Shelton drew no comments from the public. About 20 people joined the Zoom hearing held by the Connecticut...
Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up
HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
Residents worried over detour route during Route 32 bridge closure in Palmer, Monson
Traffic detours for a several month long bridge repair project on the Palmer and Monson town line has become controversial.
Blasting project for new on ramp begins at Wilbur Cross Parkway
Residents in Orange, Woodbridge and Milford living near the parkway have been advised to expect about four blasts per day between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
North Haven’s “The Only Game in Town” to close
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart
HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: increase in electric rates
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. We took their questions to experts to find out why and what we can expect moving forward. Electric rates are set twice a year...
outdoors.org
CANCELLED - River Highlands State Park, Cromwell, (C3C, Easy)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. The following hike has been CANCELLED due to predicted high temps and high humidity. Will be re-scheduled for later date. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 15 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
‘He put others first’: East Windsor firefighter remembered as helpful, caring
EAST WINDSOR — Although Dennis Slater often worked 80 hour weeks, this could not stop him from lending a helping hand to someone who needed it, no matter what time it was. This was because Slater always put others before himself, his friends, and family members say.
ctexaminer.com
American Bridge Co. Returns After 110 Years for Swing Bridge Renovation, Closures Delayed Until 2023
EAST HADDAM – The grainy photograph shows a crew from the American Bridge Co. working on the deck of the now-iconic Swing Bridge over an icy Connecticut River about four months before it first opened to cars and much fanfare in 1913. And when a major renovation of the...
Tolland resident charged in Pride sign vandalism
TOLLAND — A Tolland man has been charged in the vandalism of the Tolland Democrats’ Pride flag display off Interstate 84. State police arrested Dean Colombaro, 49, of Loehr Road, at his place of business on Saturday.
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
