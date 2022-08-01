Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Related
thecentersquare.com
Ohio lawmakers want to create tax breaks for energy development
(The Center Square) – Saying communities in Ohio have been denied economic development and job growth opportunities because of energy issues, two Ohio lawmakers announced legislation Friday that would provide taxpayer incentives to grow energy infrastructure in the state. Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, and Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, called areas...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia colleges, universities eager to establish K-12 lab schools
(The Center Square) – Higher education institutions from across Virginia have begun the initial planning stages to establish K-12 lab schools as they await guidance from the Virginia Department of Education. More than 30 schools have expressed interest in creating lab schools, which would be public schools run by...
thecentersquare.com
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
thecentersquare.com
Regional foundation awarded $9.2M from ARPA competition
(The Center Square) - The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber Foundation is one of 32 organization splitting $500 million in the Good Jobs Challenge. The Ignite Initiative Regional Workforce Training System is receiving $9.6 million. It focuses on training underserved communities in the border region of North Dakota and Minnesota that include people of color, veterans, immigrants and formerly incarcerated individuals, according to a release from the foundation. The training is for positions in the agriculture, manufacturing and technology industries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X
(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state's Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois.
thecentersquare.com
Legislative special session likely to deal with Eastern Kentucky flooding
(The Center Square) – A special session of the Kentucky General Assembly will likely need to be called to provide relief for the counties and communities ravaged by flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. The recovery process continues across 13 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said....
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded
Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
thecentersquare.com
Survey: 69% of Michiganders concerned about identity fraud
(The Center Square) – After widespread pandemic fraud over the last two years, nearly seven out of 10 Michiganders are concerned about identity fraud. John Zogby Strategies, a survey research firm, polled 604 likely Michigan voters between April 29 and June 3 of this year, garnering data about digital identity verification in the public sector.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
Stop producing 'forever chemicals' says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
thecentersquare.com
Audit report: Police pension error means a $75,000 repayment to Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – City pension rules and details can make for dull reading, but a recent auditor general’s report shows the costs of a mistake. A compliance audit of the Waynesburg Borough Police Pension Plan form, in southwest Pennsylvania, that covered 2017-21 noted that an error led to a $75,000 overpayment, which must be repaid to the state with interest.
thecentersquare.com
Connecticut adds hotline, website in response to abortion ruling
(The Center Square) – A new online resource is available for people needing abortion information in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade the state has responded with a website providing reproductive rights information, along with a toll-free hotline, for individuals seeking abortion-related resources in Connecticut.
thecentersquare.com
New report shows Illinois is ranked third for outbound migration
(The Center Square) – Data from a moving website shows the outmigration from Illinois has continued this year. According to the moving website moveBuddha, data for state-to-state moves shows that for every 42 moves into Illinois there are 100 moving out, the third highest outbound interest in the country this year, behind New York and California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Kemp signs order to maintain moratorium on Georgia's gasoline tax that expires on Sept. 12
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order to extend a suspension of the state's excise tax on motor fuel sales, which was set to expire next week. The motor fuel order also applies to locomotive fuel, and the governor also renewed a state of...
thecentersquare.com
Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina
(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan library faces closure after voters reject millage over LGBTQ literature
(The Center Square) – Patmos Library in Michigan's Jamestown Township may face closure next year after voters rejected a millage renewal on Tuesday in protest of some graphic LGTBQ content in the library’s collection. Voters defeated the millage by 62% to 37%, or 763 votes. Bridge Michigan reported...
thecentersquare.com
Wyoming continues to be improve business friendliness, group says
(The Center Square) – Wyoming recently ranked 32nd in CNBC's annual list of top states for businesses. According to Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell, the state is already addressing weaknesses identified in the annual ranking, which uses more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
thecentersquare.com
Colorado recount produces no change in Republican primary races
(The Center Square) – Recounts in two Republican primary races produced no change in results, the Colorado secretary of state announced on Thursday. The office conducted recounts for the Republican secretary of state primary and state Senate District 9 in El Paso County, confirming that Pam Anderson and Paul Lundeen won their races, respectively.
thecentersquare.com
Quick hits: Illinois news in brief for Aug. 5, 2022
Illinois State Police head to Georgia for training. Over a period of six months, the Illinois State Police will be deploying officers to the country of Georgia. At the request of the U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotic and Law Enforcement Affairs, ISP will be providing basic interviewing and interrogation, traffic accident investigation, and crime scene management training to Georgian police officers. Along with ISP instructing abroad, two Georgian Police Academy instructors will attend an upcoming recruit training class at the Illinois State Police Academy.
thecentersquare.com
California Propositions 26 and 27 become the most expensive ballot measures since 1999
Committees supporting and opposing California Propositions 26 and 27, which would enact in-person and mobile sports betting respectively, have raised over $256.4 million, becoming the most expensive ballot measures in California history. The committees eclipsed the 2020 app-based drivers initiative, Proposition 22, which raised $224.3 million. Proposition 26, backed by...
Comments / 0