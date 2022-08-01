Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Mr. B.
4d ago
You allowed national grid to sell to an out of state company, knowing full well that they would raise rates. All this is just political mumble jumble.
Reply
5
Dawne Ciambrone
4d ago
Exactly so he can get back and I like to know who in the world we can actually vote for governor because I really don’t wanna vote another Democrat it back in office who can we trust in Narragansett electric owes a lot of money to us they overcharged us when are we getting that back and now this new company is going to raise the electric again how much more can we take
Reply
3
chrisimbri
4d ago
😂🤣😅😁😁🤣🤣 relief for ratepayers, This is what you get when you push green power, and you aint seen nothing yet, this will even go up higher if you rely on solar and wind, so good luck with that.
Reply
3
Related
thecentersquare.com
Ohio lawmakers want to create tax breaks for energy development
(The Center Square) – Saying communities in Ohio have been denied economic development and job growth opportunities because of energy issues, two Ohio lawmakers announced legislation Friday that would provide taxpayer incentives to grow energy infrastructure in the state. Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, and Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, called areas...
thecentersquare.com
Weaker outlook impacting New York economically
(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released an update to the state’s five-year financial plan earlier this week, and it shows the current economic conditions will likely have long-term implications for the state. While the current fiscal year’s budget remains balanced, the state’s Division of...
johnstonsunrise.net
How old will Rhode Island's Central Landfill grow?
The Ocean State’s garbage cans empty into Johnston. But how long will Johnston remain Rhode Island’s dump?. Estimates for the landfill’s lifespan are shifting. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), a quasi-public agency, operates the state’s Materials Recycling Facility, Leaf and Yard Compost, Eco-Depot and Central Landfill in Johnston.
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stimulus 2022: One-time child tax rebate payments worth $250 will be sent out automatically
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday a one-time child tax rebate for families that will begin rolling out in the fall.
McKee calls for relief after RI Energy proposes 47% rate hike
Rhode Island Energy — previously known as National Grid — proposed a 47 percent rate increase last month.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
Contractor barred from taking on new clients, seeking payment
A local contractor accused of "engaging in unfair and deceptive business practices" has once again been ordered not to take on any new customers or collect payments from existing ones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation pushes back I-95 exit renumbering for second time
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is pushing back the renumbering of Interstate 95 exits once again. A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation told ABC6 News Friday that they are now expecting the project to kick off “in the next few weeks.”. The...
What homeowners should look for when hiring a contactor
Finding the right person to work on your home can be challenging, especially since Rhode Island has seen a slight uptick in complaints against shady contractors.
Child Tax Credit of $250 Announced in Rhode Island — Who Benefits?
Just as families are feeling the financial pinch of buying school supplies and school clothes, not to mention keeping hungry kids fed in the weeks before they go back to school, some relief may be on...
thecentersquare.com
Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina
(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee
A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
thecentersquare.com
Iowan asks residents to confirm broadband service speeds this month
(The Center Square) – The state of Iowa invites Iowans to report whether the state’s account of broadband availability matches the service at their homes and businesses. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer announced the new broadband map’s release Tuesday.
thecentersquare.com
Regional foundation awarded $9.2M from ARPA competition
(The Center Square) - The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber Foundation is one of 32 organization splitting $500 million in the Good Jobs Challenge. The Ignite Initiative Regional Workforce Training System is receiving $9.6 million. It focuses on training underserved communities in the border region of North Dakota and Minnesota that include people of color, veterans, immigrants and formerly incarcerated individuals, according to a release from the foundation. The training is for positions in the agriculture, manufacturing and technology industries.
iheart.com
New Medicare Law Tagets Supplemental Policies
The Rhode Island governor has signed a new law which impacts the state's Medicare program. The new requirement is that Medicare supplement policies must be offered to all patients regardless of age who are eligible by reason of disability, including end-stage renal disease. “Too many Rhode Islanders have been overwhelmed...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 5, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes a CVB best, Green in the top ten, and Brady sinks to the bottom. Now, we are expanding the list, the political...
Uprise RI
Candidates for governor provide their take on senior and disability issues
The Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island and 17 co-sponsoring agencies* held a gubernatorial forum on issues concerning Rhode Island’s aging population Wednesday morning at East Providence High School. As Rhode Island Statewide Planning projections indicate that people 65 and older will grow to over 247,000 by 2030, an...
thecentersquare.com
Stop producing 'forever chemicals' says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
thecentersquare.com
Survey: Iowa shoppers’ top food production concern is government regulations that raise food costs
(The Center Square) – Eight in 10 Iowa shoppers say they are concerned about government regulation that increases food costs, Iowa Farm Bureau found in survey results it released this week. That’s up from 62% last year, the farm organization reported. While last year’s survey found grocery shoppers ranked...
Comments / 3