Coconut Creek Student Wins Scholarship For Helping Save a Man’s Life

thecoastalstar.com
Coastal Stars: Couple helps students get college degrees
Eda and Cliff Viner of Gulf Stream created the nonprofit Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation in 2015. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Raised by a single mother and working to support her when she became ill, Daniel Bencivenga was not a likely candidate to have an opportunity to further his education — despite his exemplary academic performance at Spanish River High School in 2016.
wflx.com
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida. Contact 5 spoke with a woman in Delray Beach who works more than that and...
bocaratontribune.com
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to Concierge Medicine Team
Jupiter Medical Center Concierge Medicine provides unparalleled care, top quality medical expertise, and around-the-clock access to personal physicians. July 27, 2022 – The top destination in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for world-class health care, Jupiter Medical Center welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to its Concierge Medicine team. Dr. Schwartz’ expertise will offer even more of a personal touch to Concierge members.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Resident Reclaims Her Life Following a Devastating Bicycle Collision
Loraine Scott, 71, of Coconut Creek, was enjoying her retirement, staying active, and spending quality time with her husband, children, and grandchildren until a traumatic bike accident in January. Loraine was riding solo along a paved road at Tradewinds Park when she collided with another cyclist. The impact was severe,...
bocaratontribune.com
Boca West Country Club Breaks Ground on New Habitat for Humanity Home in Delray
Boca West Country Club helped break ground last week on a new Habitat for Humanity home for the deserving Jackson family, natives of the area who had a long-time dream of being Delray Beach homeowners. Boca West served as the Home Sponsor, along with the Knight Group and in partnership with the City of Delray Beach and the Delray Beach CRA.
Observer Newspaper Online
New Tuition-Free Pre-School to Open in Deerfield Beach
The City of Deerfield Beach announced a 10-year lease agreement with Bezos Academy to open a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool in 2024, pending completion of construction. The Bezos Academy preschool will be located in the Center for Active Aging’s newly built childcare center. “I am incredibly excited about this partnership...
margatetalk.com
Teen Arrested in Coconut Creek After Fleeing Police, Tossing Gun Into Lake
A man was found with drugs in Coconut Creek Tuesday after he tossed a handgun into a lake while running from police, authorities said. According to Coconut Creek Police, Kevin Delgado, 18, of 2240 NW 41st Ave. in Coconut Creek, was acting suspiciously when a patrol officer spotted him on Aug. 2 in the 2800 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, inside the Tradewinds condominium complex, shortly after 2 a.m.
bocamag.com
Moore’s Positive Self-evaluation and Security Concerns at Calusa
Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore has evaluated himself before the city commission does. Not surprisingly, Moore likes what he sees. In a document titled “Leadership and Accomplishments,” Moore ranges over almost all city departments. For all its breadth, though, the 28-page documents can be hard to follow.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County teachers prepare for new school year
School starts a week from Wednesday and our local school districts are still working hard to recruit teachers. Florida's teachers union said the state has more than 8,000 teaching vacancies, creating a crisis in the classroom. It was a warm and loud welcome Tuesday for about 800 new teachers in...
CLAIM: Delray Beach Woman Used Crack Cocaine, Said “Mean Things” On $5M Farm
VICTIM: “While Ms. Harmon Was Hitting Him, She Was Saying Mean And Hurtful Things.” UPDATE: New Details On Double Arrest Of Liara Harmon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Liara Harmon allegedly was using crack cocaine and drinking in the home on a $5M Wellington […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
margatetalk.com
Just Between Friends of Coral Springs
Are you tired of paying too much for clothes that your kids quickly outgrow?. When you shop at Just Between Friends Coral Springs, you'll save hundreds of dollars on clothes, shoes, books, toys, and all the baby gear you need for the next season of your child's life. Margate and...
businessobserverfl.com
Born from experience: A new twist on senior housing
Key takeaway: A Fort Lauderdale company believes it has found a way to balance the needs of senior citizens wanting to live alone with the reality of their situations. Core challenge: As seniors get older, the desire is often to age in place, to grow old in the place they know. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible as their needs change.
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
A longtime Coral Springs Police dog has died, the department said. K-9 Cesar, a German Shepard who served on the police force from 2012 until 2020, was just 13 months old when the department assigned him a partner in Officer Timothy Coker. Police did not say how the retired K-9 died.
ROYAL PALM BEACH — Renting in Palm Beach County's western suburbs is economically "overwhelming," a recent Florida International University study has found. And it's poised to get worse. In 2018, about 57.4% of Royal Palm Beach and 56.7% of Wellington renters were "overwhelmed" with housing costs, meaning they spent at least half and...
John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
Click10.com
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing. Unfortunately, South Florida leads the state when it comes to hatchling disorientations. That’s when those baby turtles head to artificial light instead of naturally going out to sea. Local 10 News obtained a list of repeat...
Color me Blue. Margate's infamous "Blue House" has been put up for sale. The house on Haverford Avenue in Margate is well known by locals and the colorful home at 8 N. Haverford Avenue has been leaving some of the neighbors feeling blue for years. The Scariest Halloween Attractions in...
WSVN-TV
(WSVN) - If your job had mold, what would you do? What would you do if your workplace was a government building funded by taxpayers? Can you be forced to work in dangerous mold? It’s why one South Florida woman called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Listen to...
