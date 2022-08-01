ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

Coconut Creek Student Wins Scholarship For Helping Save a Man’s Life

By Kevin Deutsch
margatetalk.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on margatetalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastalstar.com

Coastal Stars: Couple helps students get college degrees

Eda and Cliff Viner of Gulf Stream created the nonprofit Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation in 2015. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Raised by a single mother and working to support her when she became ill, Daniel Bencivenga was not a likely candidate to have an opportunity to further his education — despite his exemplary academic performance at Spanish River High School in 2016.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction

A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida. Contact 5 spoke with a woman in Delray Beach who works more than that and...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77

Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to Concierge Medicine Team

Jupiter Medical Center Concierge Medicine provides unparalleled care, top quality medical expertise, and around-the-clock access to personal physicians. July 27, 2022 – The top destination in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for world-class health care, Jupiter Medical Center welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to its Concierge Medicine team. Dr. Schwartz’ expertise will offer even more of a personal touch to Concierge members.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Coconut Creek, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
City
Coconut Creek, FL
City
Tamarac, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca West Country Club Breaks Ground on New Habitat for Humanity Home in Delray

Boca West Country Club helped break ground last week on a new Habitat for Humanity home for the deserving Jackson family, natives of the area who had a long-time dream of being Delray Beach homeowners. Boca West served as the Home Sponsor, along with the Knight Group and in partnership with the City of Delray Beach and the Delray Beach CRA.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Observer Newspaper Online

New Tuition-Free Pre-School to Open in Deerfield Beach

The City of Deerfield Beach announced a 10-year lease agreement with Bezos Academy to open a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool in 2024, pending completion of construction. The Bezos Academy preschool will be located in the Center for Active Aging’s newly built childcare center. “I am incredibly excited about this partnership...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
margatetalk.com

Teen Arrested in Coconut Creek After Fleeing Police, Tossing Gun Into Lake

A man was found with drugs in Coconut Creek Tuesday after he tossed a handgun into a lake while running from police, authorities said. According to Coconut Creek Police, Kevin Delgado, 18, of 2240 NW 41st Ave. in Coconut Creek, was acting suspiciously when a patrol officer spotted him on Aug. 2 in the 2800 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, inside the Tradewinds condominium complex, shortly after 2 a.m.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkland College#College Student#Broward College#Monarch High School#Parkland Talk#Tamarac Talk
bocamag.com

Moore’s Positive Self-evaluation and Security Concerns at Calusa

Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore has evaluated himself before the city commission does. Not surprisingly, Moore likes what he sees. In a document titled “Leadership and Accomplishments,” Moore ranges over almost all city departments. For all its breadth, though, the 28-page documents can be hard to follow.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County teachers prepare for new school year

School starts a week from Wednesday and our local school districts are still working hard to recruit teachers. Florida's teachers union said the state has more than 8,000 teaching vacancies, creating a crisis in the classroom. It was a warm and loud welcome Tuesday for about 800 new teachers in...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

Just Between Friends of Coral Springs

Are you tired of paying too much for clothes that your kids quickly outgrow?. When you shop at Just Between Friends Coral Springs, you'll save hundreds of dollars on clothes, shoes, books, toys, and all the baby gear you need for the next season of your child's life. Margate and...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
businessobserverfl.com

Born from experience: A new twist on senior housing

Key takeaway: A Fort Lauderdale company believes it has found a way to balance the needs of senior citizens wanting to live alone with the reality of their situations. Core challenge: As seniors get older, the desire is often to age in place, to grow old in the place they know. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible as their needs change.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died

John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Take a Look Inside Margate's Infamous 'Blue House'

Color me Blue. Margate's infamous "Blue House" has been put up for sale. The house on Haverford Avenue in Margate is well known by locals and the colorful home at 8 N. Haverford Avenue has been leaving some of the neighbors feeling blue for years. The Scariest Halloween Attractions in...
MARGATE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy