Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Terry Robinson: Southern and LSU football -- what could be better?

The older man behind me in line at the Southern University ticket office last month said unequivocally that he would not attend the historic Southern-LSU football game. The young woman behind him said she would only attend because a family member bought a block of tickets. The lack of exuberance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Watching the 2019 OU game and wondering

Was there ever a more dominant 3 game period for LSU football than the SECCG, Playoff, and CFB Championship games?. We dominated, no actually destroyed 3 quality opponents in a row. With the exception of OU these were the best of the best that season and we didn't struggle with them at all.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Wiltfong spends 8 minutes talking about LSU recruiting

In his latest Whiparound feature he talks about the programs that stood out in July and upcoming commitments in August. It’s basically what we’ve been discussing on this board for the last month or so. LSU talk begins around the 2 min mark. LINK. Reply. Replies (5) LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
FanSided

LSU Football: Brian Kelly named in top five by Sports Illustrated

Brian Kelly is one of the best college football coaches in the entire country. LSU Football’s new front man has a history of winning, no matter the location. He’s rebuilt Central Michigan, brought Cincinnati back from the dead and consistently took Notre Dame to the very top. Now? Kelly’s tasked with reviving an LSU program that’s coming off a losing season for the first time since 1999. His .728 career winning percentage means he sits amongst an elite group of coaches.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options

New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Announces 2022 Fall Practice Schedule For Media

4:15 p.m. - Practice #1 (Media first 30 minutes) 9:45 a.m. - Practice #5 (Media first 30 minutes) Approx. Noon - Off. Coord. Mike Denbrock with media. 10:30 a.m. - Practice #10 (Media first 30 minutes) Tuesday, August 16. Noon - Player interviews. Wednesday, August 17. 10:30 a.m. - Practice...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Why Emmitt Smith did not come to LSU

Listen to Harvey Williams tell you. He tells you a bit more about his thoughts on Emmitt Smith as well.... Could have done without the music. Basically Harvey saying what lots of folks think. Emmitt Smith wasn’t special he just had the benefit of being on some great teams with great Offensive lines.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes

Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue

LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Spicy Boudin

I am looking to purchase a few pounds in the Prairieville/Gonzales area to make a dip with. Smokehouse or speciality meat place I can get this at. Rather not go the Manda/ Brand X or whatever option. TIA. Reply. Replies (5) Metairie. Member since May 2009. 52549 posts. Posted on...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area

BATON ROUGE - With the start of the fall semester just around the corner, business owners in the Northgate area near LSU are working hard to prepare for students' arrival. Co-owner of Soulshine Kitchen and Bar, Joe Martin, says, the funky, upbeat vibe of the new restaurant has been overshadowed by concern about the many people living in what appears to be a vacant building next door.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Angola Rodeo tickets on sale

New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, 51, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail. East Baton Rouge Parish is seeking to make updates to its juvenile facility to prevent future escapes.
ANGOLA, LA
theadvocate.com

Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be

Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
BATON ROUGE, LA

