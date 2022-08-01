www.tigerdroppings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Terry Robinson: Southern and LSU football -- what could be better?
The older man behind me in line at the Southern University ticket office last month said unequivocally that he would not attend the historic Southern-LSU football game. The young woman behind him said she would only attend because a family member bought a block of tickets. The lack of exuberance...
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: Derek Stingley Jr. Makes Easy Interception At Texans Camp
LSU Releases New Hype Video: "A New Chapter Begins...This Is The Future Of LSU Football" Fathers need to stay in theur children's lives,helps keep the inbred predators away.
tigerdroppings.com
Watching the 2019 OU game and wondering
Was there ever a more dominant 3 game period for LSU football than the SECCG, Playoff, and CFB Championship games?. We dominated, no actually destroyed 3 quality opponents in a row. With the exception of OU these were the best of the best that season and we didn't struggle with them at all.
tigerdroppings.com
Wiltfong spends 8 minutes talking about LSU recruiting
In his latest Whiparound feature he talks about the programs that stood out in July and upcoming commitments in August. It’s basically what we’ve been discussing on this board for the last month or so. LSU talk begins around the 2 min mark. LINK. Reply. Replies (5) LSU...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU Football: Brian Kelly named in top five by Sports Illustrated
Brian Kelly is one of the best college football coaches in the entire country. LSU Football’s new front man has a history of winning, no matter the location. He’s rebuilt Central Michigan, brought Cincinnati back from the dead and consistently took Notre Dame to the very top. Now? Kelly’s tasked with reviving an LSU program that’s coming off a losing season for the first time since 1999. His .728 career winning percentage means he sits amongst an elite group of coaches.
LSU Commit Tyree Adams Bleeds Purple and Gold, Brings Louisiana Culture
The 2023 four-star offensive lineman "at home" in Death Valley, ready to develop with the Tigers
LSU football the favorite to land star hometown QB prospect after Purdue decommitment
The LSU Tigers could be nearing successful recruitment of high school quarterback Rickie Collins, who took a u-turn after initially committing to the Purdue Boilermakers. At the moment, LSU football is considered to be the favorite landing spot of Collins, who is part of the Class of 2023. Via Sam...
NEWS: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push
The Louisiana native is fresh off of an LSU visit, Tigers ready to pounce on the top uncommitted signal-caller
RELATED PEOPLE
LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options
New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Announces 2022 Fall Practice Schedule For Media
4:15 p.m. - Practice #1 (Media first 30 minutes) 9:45 a.m. - Practice #5 (Media first 30 minutes) Approx. Noon - Off. Coord. Mike Denbrock with media. 10:30 a.m. - Practice #10 (Media first 30 minutes) Tuesday, August 16. Noon - Player interviews. Wednesday, August 17. 10:30 a.m. - Practice...
tigerdroppings.com
Why Emmitt Smith did not come to LSU
Listen to Harvey Williams tell you. He tells you a bit more about his thoughts on Emmitt Smith as well.... Could have done without the music. Basically Harvey saying what lots of folks think. Emmitt Smith wasn’t special he just had the benefit of being on some great teams with great Offensive lines.
tigerdroppings.com
Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes
Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue
LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
tigerdroppings.com
Tell me you are old without telling me you are old using a bit of LSU anecdote
When I was at LSU, hard paper copies of the LSU Reveille was the preferred reading material while dropping potatoes in the crock pot at the CEBA building toilets. When I was at LSU, I had to call Reggie to switch class schedules. LSU Fan. Louisiana. Member since Oct 2011.
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish deputy chosen to sing national anthem at Saints game
A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was selected to sing the national anthem in New Orleans for the Saints home game against the Bengals. First Lieutenant Mike Brooks initially auditioned to sing the anthem for the New Orleans Pelicans. "I guess they like me," Brooks wrote in a...
wbrz.com
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tigerdroppings.com
Spicy Boudin
I am looking to purchase a few pounds in the Prairieville/Gonzales area to make a dip with. Smokehouse or speciality meat place I can get this at. Rather not go the Manda/ Brand X or whatever option. TIA. Reply. Replies (5) Metairie. Member since May 2009. 52549 posts. Posted on...
wbrz.com
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
BATON ROUGE - With the start of the fall semester just around the corner, business owners in the Northgate area near LSU are working hard to prepare for students' arrival. Co-owner of Soulshine Kitchen and Bar, Joe Martin, says, the funky, upbeat vibe of the new restaurant has been overshadowed by concern about the many people living in what appears to be a vacant building next door.
WAFB.com
Angola Rodeo tickets on sale
New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, 51, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail. East Baton Rouge Parish is seeking to make updates to its juvenile facility to prevent future escapes. Recall Roundup: Aug. 1, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Some sunscreen from a...
theadvocate.com
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Comments / 0