Baton Rouge, LA

Any info on what opponents the baseball Tigers will play...

tigerdroppings.com
 2 days ago
www.tigerdroppings.com

Watching the 2019 OU game and wondering

Was there ever a more dominant 3 game period for LSU football than the SECCG, Playoff, and CFB Championship games?. We dominated, no actually destroyed 3 quality opponents in a row. With the exception of OU these were the best of the best that season and we didn't struggle with them at all.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Terry Robinson: Southern and LSU football -- what could be better?

The older man behind me in line at the Southern University ticket office last month said unequivocally that he would not attend the historic Southern-LSU football game. The young woman behind him said she would only attend because a family member bought a block of tickets. The lack of exuberance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options

New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU Football: Brian Kelly named in top five by Sports Illustrated

Brian Kelly is one of the best college football coaches in the entire country. LSU Football’s new front man has a history of winning, no matter the location. He’s rebuilt Central Michigan, brought Cincinnati back from the dead and consistently took Notre Dame to the very top. Now? Kelly’s tasked with reviving an LSU program that’s coming off a losing season for the first time since 1999. His .728 career winning percentage means he sits amongst an elite group of coaches.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Announces 2022 Fall Practice Schedule For Media

4:15 p.m. - Practice #1 (Media first 30 minutes) 9:45 a.m. - Practice #5 (Media first 30 minutes) Approx. Noon - Off. Coord. Mike Denbrock with media. 10:30 a.m. - Practice #10 (Media first 30 minutes) Tuesday, August 16. Noon - Player interviews. Wednesday, August 17. 10:30 a.m. - Practice...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU 2 games away from being the preeminent college football program of the century

It's a game of inches. The "close game" thread got me thinking how close LSU was to being where Alabama is right now. Both games occurred in 2012. Game 1: Take your pick...the NC rematch with Bama obviously, but that game wasn't close because Les made no adjustments and came totally unprepared to do again what they had already done on Bama's home field...or Oklahoma State missing a 37 yard field goal and losing to IA St which allowed for the rematch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Why Emmitt Smith did not come to LSU

Listen to Harvey Williams tell you. He tells you a bit more about his thoughts on Emmitt Smith as well.... Could have done without the music. Basically Harvey saying what lots of folks think. Emmitt Smith wasn’t special he just had the benefit of being on some great teams with great Offensive lines.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes

Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Car chase on 190 into Baton Rouge over old bridge!!

Just saw what looked like a Chrysler 300 being chased by at least 20 cops at a very high rate of speed.. ETA:Some people will do anything to avoid the cameras on I10.. At least he’s saving money on gas though. Louisiana Tech Fan. Member since Jan 2013. 1158...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Spicy Boudin

I am looking to purchase a few pounds in the Prairieville/Gonzales area to make a dip with. Smokehouse or speciality meat place I can get this at. Rather not go the Manda/ Brand X or whatever option. TIA. Reply. Replies (5) Metairie. Member since May 2009. 52549 posts. Posted on...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area

BATON ROUGE - With the start of the fall semester just around the corner, business owners in the Northgate area near LSU are working hard to prepare for students' arrival. Co-owner of Soulshine Kitchen and Bar, Joe Martin, says, the funky, upbeat vibe of the new restaurant has been overshadowed by concern about the many people living in what appears to be a vacant building next door.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ducks beware, nuisance alligator captured in local neighborhood pond

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent some time in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision on Monday. Mr. John Currier was there at the request of Kristine Legendre Melancon. Melancon and her fiancé Kyle live in the neighborhood and raise ducks...
ADDIS, LA

