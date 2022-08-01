CARBUNCLE POND- NOTIFICATION OF AQUATIC TREATMENT

www.oxfordma.us
Sightings of mangy foxes reported to Animal Control
Animal Control offers best practices after seeing an increase of reports about foxes that look sick.
Westborough receives three bids for former Regal Cinemas
WESTBOROUGH – Three bids for the Westborough-owned former Regal Cinemas have been submitted and opened. Confidential Administrative Assistant Cela Dorr said the bids were opened last Monday. “Now begins a period of review of the [request for proposals],” she said. The former movie theater, which is located at...
Massachusetts Man Calls the Fire Department To Rescue Beloved Custom $1,000 Fishing Rod and Reel
A man in Massachusetts enlisted the help of the local fire department to rescue his expensive fishing equipment after it accidentally sank to the bottom of a lake. Now, I know what you’re thinking, and this isn’t the utter waste of resources that I initially thought it was. Anthony Parnos was fishing at a lake outside of Boston when he went to cast his line. The hook got caught on the bag holding his $1,000 rod, reel, and bait, flinging it into the water. It then sank to the bottom.
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
RMV on the move: Worcester branch to relocate from downtown to former Big Y on Route 20 on Monday
WORCESTER — The Worcester branch of the state Registry of Motor Vehicles will shift to a former supermarket on Route 20 next week. The longtime location at 611 Main St. will makes its last transaction Friday. The doors will shut for good at 5 p.m. At 9 a.m. Monday,...
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
Gardner Public Schools Pushing Back Start of Year as Supply Chain Slows Construction
The Gardner Public Schools district in Massachusetts will push back the first day of the year due to supply chain problems that have slowed the construction of the new elementary school. Superintendent Mark Pellegrino announced in a letter Monday that the team was delayed from completing the elevator because pieces...
MA Dept. Fire Services Warns Again About Lithium-Ion Batteries
We have heard on several different occasions this year about fires that were started because of the careless use of Lithium-Ion batteries, which are used very commonly in many different devices that you probably use every day. These items include cell phones, game controllers, computer peripherals in many cases, Bluetooth headsets and headphones, and eScooters, which seem to be exploding in popularity. And these are really just a few items that use these batteries.
Dakin Admits 70 Kittens From Franklin County Home
(Franklin County, MA) The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield admitted over 70 kittens and young cats from a Franklin County home. The Franklin County resident set out to help local stray cats, but became overwhelmed as the 10 cats unneutered began producing multiple litters bringing up the population to over 70 cats and kittens in a year.
Tenants of collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester are struggling to find permanent housing
Ivory Filmore lived in her apartment at 267 Mill Street for 15 and a half years before the roof collapsed into the second and third floors on July 15, condemning the building and leaving its 110 residents searching for other places to live. Since then, Filmore, 39, has been staying...
Spotted Cow moo-ves into Rutland
RUTLAND — It’s easy to tell how passionate The Spotted Cow Café owner Rachel Simoncini is about her burgeoning small business, which has attracted a following of loyal customers. “I wanted a café and coffee bar where everyone felt welcome when they walked in the door, somewhere...
As homelessness spikes in Worcester, city to hold summit to address housing and community well-being
In attempt to address a spike in homelessness in Worcester, the city is holding a summit to develop solutions to reduce it. Homelessness jumped 43% in Worcester and 45% countywide in 2022. The Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance reported 690 homeless adults, both sheltered and unsheltered, in Worcester County in March...
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
VIDEO: Bear caught swimming in Suffield resident’s backyard pond
A woman caught a bear taking a dip in her backyard pond.
Here’s how to get one of those rescued beagles
Check out some of the beagles currently available for adoption from MSPCA. MSPCA-Angell, a nonprofit organization that works to protect animals from cruelty, and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem worked together in July to bring beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia to Massachusetts, some of which are now ready for adoption.
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
Westborough welcomes The Coop to town
WESTBOROUGH – Hungry customers and local leaders gathered at the ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday for The Coop, which is a new restaurant in town that specializes in wings and barbecue. The Coop owner Angelo Tsetsos joined the restaurant business 30 years ago when they opened a pizza shop in...
Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
