CARBUNCLE POND- NOTIFICATION OF AQUATIC TREATMENT

We have heard on several different occasions this year about fires that were started because of the careless use of Lithium-Ion batteries, which are used very commonly in many different devices that you probably use every day. These items include cell phones, game controllers, computer peripherals in many cases, Bluetooth headsets and headphones, and eScooters, which seem to be exploding in popularity. And these are really just a few items that use these batteries.

NORWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO