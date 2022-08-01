At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers saw their 2022 TCL season come to a close following a 5-2 loss to the Victoria Generals Wednesday night at Edible Field. The loss was the Bombers second in the best of three first round Texas Collegiate League playoff series. Tuesday night they lost to the Generals on the road 12-8. The Bombers were able to build a 2-0 lead after scoring a pair of runs on a sacrifice fly and fielder’s choice in the first two innings of the game.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO