At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says

95% of Brazos County in Extreme Drought
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As expected, drought conditions continue to worsen across the state of Texas with Thursday’s update. A summer that has brought historic dry weather to Brazos County (a combined less than quarter inch at Easterwood Field for June and July) continues to worsen in the drought department.
Feds reject Texas’ application to extend postpartum Medicaid to six months
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas’ application to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from two months to six months has been denied by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the agency offered no immediate reason for the rejection.
Weekend Gardener: Protecting yourself while working in the summer heat
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You may not want to spend a lot of time in the garden during these triple digit temperatures. No matter how long you’re out working in the yard, it’s important to protect yourself from the heat. “Taking care of yourself is the most...
Sports Director Darryl Bruffett celebrates 35 years at KBTX
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the past 35 years Darryl Bruffett has been sharing highlights, scores, and stories from the sports world here in the Brazos Valley and beyond. To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney proclaimed Wednesday, August 3, 2022 “Darryl Bruffett Day.”
Bombers season ends with 5-2 playoff loss to Generals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers saw their 2022 TCL season come to a close following a 5-2 loss to the Victoria Generals Wednesday night at Edible Field. The loss was the Bombers second in the best of three first round Texas Collegiate League playoff series. Tuesday night they lost to the Generals on the road 12-8. The Bombers were able to build a 2-0 lead after scoring a pair of runs on a sacrifice fly and fielder’s choice in the first two innings of the game.
