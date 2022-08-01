National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday, August 2

www.cbs8.com
Arrest made in stabbing at El Cajon trolley stop
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man at a trolley stop in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood last weekend.
Suspect in unprovoked Mission Valley stabbing arrested
Officers were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Camino del Este and Camino de la Reina just after 5:30 p.m. on August 2.
Blind man stabbed; couple attacked trying to help him
A couple was stabbed Tuesday evening while trying to help the blind victim of an attack in Mission Valley, and officers arrested a suspect, police said.
15-year-old girl convicted of assault and hate crime in Lakeside learns her fate
SAN DIEGO — A 15-year-old girl, who was convicted for her role in a fight that the judge ruled a hate crime, was sentenced Wednesday to 120 days in the county’s Urban Camp program. CBS 8 is not naming or showing the teen’s picture because she’s a minor....
Death of man found in pool prompts investigation
An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Man suspected of injuring gas station employee detained
Police Wednesday morning detained a man suspected of shooting a gas station employee with a pellet gun or airsoft gun before threatening employees at a McDonald's, San Diego police said.
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
Tips sought for driver suspected of throwing kitten from moving car
The San Diego Humane Society's law enforcement team is asking for help from the public Wednesday to identify the driver in a suspected felony animal cruelty case.
Judge rules Millete children's court-appointed guardian can decide if they meet with San Diego District Attorney
SAN DIEGO — New information regarding the criminal case against Larry Millete came out during a probate hearing downtown Wednesday, August 3. Guardian ad litem Kelley James told Judge Julia Kelety that the San Diego District Attorney's Office would like to speak with the Millete children regarding the criminal case against their father.
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
Photos of man suspected of assaulting teen in South Bay released
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Monday released new photos of the suspect wanted in the July 26 assault of a teenage girl in the Lincoln Acres area.
Blind Man Attacked With His Cane in Mission Valley, 2 Good Samaritans Stabbed
San Diego Police are investigating after a man stole another man's mobility cane and used it to attack its owner, a 72-year-old blind man, Tuesday evening in Mission Valley's busy shopping district, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle. The suspect, who was later identified as 35-year-old James Anthony...
New youth gang and drug program
A new mentor program in San Diego County aims to help youth stay away from gangs and drugs. In other news, the compromise climate legislation is getting mixed reactions from local experts. Plus, San Diego has some new regulations for shared electric scooters and bikes.
THREE ARRESTED FOR PROVIDING ALCOHOL TO MINORS IN STING OPERATION BY LA MESA POLICE AND ABC DETECTIVES
August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
Free state park passes can be checked out at public libraries across the county
San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out. San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out like a book. Library card holders can place a parks pass on hold through...
25-year-old ‘at-risk’ woman missing after evening walk
San Diego police are asking for the public's help in finding a 25-year-old woman who went missing in City Heights.
Salon owner's 'savings' disappear in La Mesa break-in
Electronics, stying tools and salon owner's 'savings' disappear in break-in at La Mesa kids hair salon.
Police investigating after stabbing near Tivoli Bar and Grill
Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after a stabbing near the Tivoli Bar and Grill in Gaslamp Quarter.
Man stabbed in fight in East Village
A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being stabbed during a fight in the East Village neighborhood, authorities said.
