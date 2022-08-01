ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday, August 2

News 8 KFMB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#National Night Out
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPBS

New youth gang and drug program

A new mentor program in San Diego County aims to help youth stay away from gangs and drugs. In other news, the compromise climate legislation is getting mixed reactions from local experts. Plus, San Diego has some new regulations for shared electric scooters and bikes.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

alcohol sting La Mesa

August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
LA MESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy