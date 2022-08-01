12 Most Popular Water Dog Breeds

www.petside.com
Related
natureworldnews.com
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
Exclusive: Shelter dog caged for weeks without walks bites volunteer
A shelter dog that had not been walked in nearly a month attacked a volunteer, leaving her with lifelong injuries, though as she explained to CBSLA, she blames Los Angeles Animal Services for not doing enough to control its stray animal population. "I wear this bracelet and it says, 'Be love,' because I think dogs are pure love," volunteer Nancy Utovac said. For five years, almost every day of the week, Utovac volunteered at the Harbor Animal Care Center run by the city of LA, but she hasn't been back since February. That's when a dog named Tyson attacked her as she...
dailypaws.com
Meet 15 of the Smallest Dog Breeds in the World
Whether you live in close quarters or feel more confident owning a smaller dog, there are many breeds to choose from. Like all breeds, the smallest dogs in the world require certain care from their owners so that they can live their best lives. One key consideration when adopting a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
dailyphew.com
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
Dog's Reaction to Being Told Off on Pet Cam Has Internet in Hysterics
Most dog owners agree that pet cameras are a marvelous invention. Not only useful for keeping your furry friend safe when home alone, pet cams can help you to solve mysteries (such as why is my dog's head wet?) or catch bad behavior in the act. One greyhound got the...
Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage
A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Bengal cat kicked and slapped by its celebrity owner: Guess what the abuser’s punishment was
Earlier this year a Bengal cat was physically abused by a famous football player Kurt Zouma. The footballer's brother filmed the disturbing episode of animal cruelty and posted it online. In 40-second footage, the distressed pet was seen chased by angry Zouma, kicked in the stomach, thrown a pair of...
dailyphew.com
Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter
Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
buzznicked.com
Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen
There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
Waitress enraged when customer grabs her wrist and shoves her hand into a piece of cold fish
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was a waitress for many, many years and have hundreds of stories to tell that will show you the entire range of humanity from good to bad to gross to beautiful.
KCTV 5
Local shelter is looking for the family of badly injured Shih Tzu named ‘Jack Sparrow’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A badly injured Shih Tzu is being nursed back to health after being found in an Independence park. Jack Sparrow, as animal service workers call him, was found recently in McCoy Park. The small black dog was matted and suffering multiple wounds. Jack’s injuries would result in one of his eyes being removed by medical staff.
Twelve women ranging from a XXS to a 5XL show how a summer dress looks on different bodies and shoppers are stunned
A CLOTHING company has been praised for its "size inclusivity" for showing how their dress looks on 12 different women - who range in size from an XXS to a 5XL. A video of the women wearing the dress was shared by Ivy City Co. on its TikTok page, as they danced along to the sounds of Rod Stewart's Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?.
How You Can Take in One of 4,000 Beagles Rescued in Virginia
Thousands of beagles are being rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia, where many were bound for laboratory experiments.
Dog's Horrified Reaction to New Puppy Goes Viral: 'No Need for Words'
""My oldest still hates the newest after two years," joked a fellow dog owner in the comments of the video, which has over 2 million views.
Fur Family Surrendered To Animal Shelter After Owner Loses House
12-year-old cat & 12-year-old Pomeranian , 3-year-old dachshundScituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts. The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts is looking for the perfect humans for this fur-family trio. The shelter reports that their former owner faced every pet parent's worst nightmare, "their owner loved him dearly," reads the sad but adorable TikTok that was posted on Monday, July 11th, "But unfortunately (he) lost his home."
Rescued Beagles are one step closer to adoption
The first group of beagles that were rescued from Envigo RMS in Cumberland, Virginia is on their way to being adopted. is arriving in Maryland Thursday, on the way to being adopted after being removed from an animal testing facility. A total of 4,000 beagles were removed from the facility where they were bred for animal experimentation.
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
Comments / 0