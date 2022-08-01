12 Most Popular Water Dog Breeds

A shelter dog that had not been walked in nearly a month attacked a volunteer, leaving her with lifelong injuries, though as she explained to CBSLA, she blames Los Angeles Animal Services for not doing enough to control its stray animal population. "I wear this bracelet and it says, 'Be love,' because I think dogs are pure love," volunteer Nancy Utovac said. For five years, almost every day of the week, Utovac volunteered at the Harbor Animal Care Center run by the city of LA, but she hasn't been back since February. That's when a dog named Tyson attacked her as she...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO