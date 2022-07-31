Outback Bowl replay on SEC Network – Saturday night

forums.hogville.net
4-star Baton Rouge quarterback decommits from Purdue, considered LSU lean
The wait for a quarterback in the 2023 class has been drawn out for the LSU Tigers, but it may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Coach Brian Kelly got some good news late Monday night as four-star Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) quarterback Ricky Collins decommitted from Purdue after spending nearly a year pledged to the Boilermakers.
Where each SEC team lands in CBS Sports FBS rankings
Fall camps have begun around the nation as we set to open the 2022 college football season on Aug. 27. The Auburn Tigers won’t begin their season until week 1 on Sept. 3 against the Mercer Bears. For Bryan Harsin and War Eagle, it will be a season about...
Where does Oregon-Georgia rank in terms of national importance?
John and Hugh chat about some of College Football’s best games in the opening month of the season and just how important Oregon-Georgia is from a national perspective.
Florida among teams most likely to rebound in 2022 season, per ESPN
The Florida Gators were one of 13 Division I college football teams that had their average points per game decrease by more than 10 in 2021, but ESPN thinks UF is primed to bounce back under first-year head coach Billy Napier. In a breakdown of teams likely to improve in...
2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 SEC running back rooms
While the tailback position has become devalued in the modern NFL, a loaded running back room remains vitally important in the college game. Last season, Georgia rode a balanced, three-headed attack at tailback to an elite offense (led the SEC in yards per play) and a national championship. This fall, Alabama plucked Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs, looking to add a home run threat to a room already chalked with 5-stars.
Notre Dame Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Fighting Irish's Schedule
Six wins — all by double digits — by an average of 27.3 points per game coming out of the Week 7 bye brought the Notre Dame Fighting Irish into bowl season on quite the high note. But the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl was not exactly the season-ending party that the Fighting Irish hoped to have on New Year’s Day, falling 37-35 to Oklahoma State in Marcus Freeman’s head-coaching debut after Brian Kelly departed to LSU.
Florida Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas AM
The Florida offense will have a new-look under Billy Napier
LSU Commit Jalen Brown Ready To Be Next Great WR Out Of Death Valley
The coveted prospect set to enroll early in January, elevate this offense when his time comes
McAfee Will Simulcast Six Major College Football Games for ESPN
The former NFL punter turned podcast host will work with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for the broadcast.
Hogs freshman Nick Smith, Jr. named USA Today Boys HS Nat'l Player of the Year
* Arkansas freshman combo guard Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402 named Nat'l HS Player of the Year by USA Today ... Just an observation, but I wonder how many players have ever won National player of the year, but didn't win Gatorade player of the year in their own state. Quote...
2022 SEC Unit Rankings: Top 5 secondaries in the SEC
Defensive backs have become even more important in today’s football, and no conference in the country produces more long, fast and versatile playmakers in the secondary than the Southeastern Conference. The SEC had five defensive backs go in the first 50 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft, including LSU...
Sporting News tabs Arkansas to meet next-door neighbor in Texas Bowl
Only one FBS football team is closer to the University of Arkansas campus than Oklahoma State. And none from any power conference. Somehow, the Hogs and Cowboys haven’t met on the football field since 1980, though. But if the Sporting News’ predictions come true, that could change at the end of this year. Bill Bender, writing for the publication, released his projections on end-of-year bowls earlier in the week. He has Arkansas playing Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl on December 28. The Razorbacks have played in the bowl just once before, in 2014 against Texas, a 31-7 win. They were scheduled to play Texas Christian in the bowl in 2020, but the season the game was cancelled because of COVID-19. The Razorbacks own the bowl record for fewest points allowed, fewest yards allowed (59), fewest yards rushing allowed (2) and fewest yards passing allowed (57). Arkansas was picked to finish third in the SEC West by the league’s assembled media last month. Oklahoma State was tabbed to finish third in the Big 12, as well, behind top choice Baylor and No. 2 Oklahoma.
LSU Football Returns. Fall Camp Begins Thursday
New era of LSU football kicks off, full roster intact after an offseason of rebuilding
LSU's QB battle could "make or break" SEC West race
Not only is the SEC year in and year out the toughest conference in college football but there’s an argument to be made that the SEC West is the toughest division in all of college football as well. So when there’s a quarterback competition expected to take place in...
More Ole Miss Football Recruiting Momentum Appears on the Way
Final visit weekend of July leading to recruiting optimism in Oxford
