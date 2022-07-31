ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outback Bowl replay on SEC Network – Saturday night

 4 days ago
2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 SEC running back rooms

While the tailback position has become devalued in the modern NFL, a loaded running back room remains vitally important in the college game. Last season, Georgia rode a balanced, three-headed attack at tailback to an elite offense (led the SEC in yards per play) and a national championship. This fall, Alabama plucked Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs, looking to add a home run threat to a room already chalked with 5-stars.
Notre Dame Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Fighting Irish's Schedule

Six wins — all by double digits — by an average of 27.3 points per game coming out of the Week 7 bye brought the Notre Dame Fighting Irish into bowl season on quite the high note. But the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl was not exactly the season-ending party that the Fighting Irish hoped to have on New Year’s Day, falling 37-35 to Oklahoma State in Marcus Freeman’s head-coaching debut after Brian Kelly departed to LSU.
2022 SEC Unit Rankings: Top 5 secondaries in the SEC

Defensive backs have become even more important in today’s football, and no conference in the country produces more long, fast and versatile playmakers in the secondary than the Southeastern Conference. The SEC had five defensive backs go in the first 50 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft, including LSU...
Sporting News tabs Arkansas to meet next-door neighbor in Texas Bowl

Only one FBS football team is closer to the University of Arkansas campus than Oklahoma State. And none from any power conference. Somehow, the Hogs and Cowboys haven’t met on the football field since 1980, though. But if the Sporting News’ predictions come true, that could change at the end of this year. Bill Bender, writing for the publication, released his projections on end-of-year bowls earlier in the week. He has Arkansas playing Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl on December 28. The Razorbacks have played in the bowl just once before, in 2014 against Texas, a 31-7 win. They were scheduled to play Texas Christian in the bowl in 2020, but the season the game was cancelled because of COVID-19. The Razorbacks own the bowl record for fewest points allowed, fewest yards allowed (59), fewest yards rushing allowed (2) and fewest yards passing allowed (57). Arkansas was picked to finish third in the SEC West by the league’s assembled media last month. Oklahoma State was tabbed to finish third in the Big 12, as well, behind top choice Baylor and No. 2 Oklahoma.
LSU's QB battle could "make or break" SEC West race

Not only is the SEC year in and year out the toughest conference in college football but there’s an argument to be made that the SEC West is the toughest division in all of college football as well. So when there’s a quarterback competition expected to take place in...
