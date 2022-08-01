Read on www.onfocus.news
Woodchucks plate 11 in loss to Kingfish
Wausau, Wisc.- The Wausau Woodchucks (29-31) battled the Kenosha Kingfish (29-32) until the very end on an exciting Monday night, ultimately being unable to rally for the win despite their best efforts. The nearly four hour game ended with a final score of 13-11. The Woodchucks started the game off...
Rafters Survive 11 Inning Marathon in 10-9 Win Over Kokomo
Rafters Survive 11 Inning Marathon in 10-9 Win Over Kokomo. Chatham’s two innings of work on the mound propel Rats to 49th of 2022. WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – In many ways, tonight’s game was just like the original Rocky movie. Rocky Balboa was a nobody fighter who got a chance to battle the best and well-known boxer in the country, Apollo Creed. Balboa gave everything he had until the end, but Creed still came out victorious. Well, the Kokomo Jackrabbits gave the best team in the Northwoods League, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, but still came out on the losing end, as the Rafters walked it off in the bottom of the 11, 10-9.
Marshfield’s Jensen, Medford’s Ulrich Named GNC Gymnasts of the Year
Gymnast of the Year-Large: Ellie Jensen Marshfield. Bars (None – Tie for 1st) Vault (None – Tie for 2nd)
Combat Readiness Training May Result in More Airspace Activity in August
CAMP DOUGLAS, WI (OnFocus) — Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center will host the annual Northern Lightning Counterland exercise Aug. 8-19, which includes nearly 1,000 personnel from approximately 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units. Northern Lightning is a tactical-level, joint training exercise replicating...
