Rafters Survive 11 Inning Marathon in 10-9 Win Over Kokomo. Chatham’s two innings of work on the mound propel Rats to 49th of 2022. WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – In many ways, tonight’s game was just like the original Rocky movie. Rocky Balboa was a nobody fighter who got a chance to battle the best and well-known boxer in the country, Apollo Creed. Balboa gave everything he had until the end, but Creed still came out victorious. Well, the Kokomo Jackrabbits gave the best team in the Northwoods League, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, but still came out on the losing end, as the Rafters walked it off in the bottom of the 11, 10-9.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO