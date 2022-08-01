List: Golf Courses to Enjoy in North Carolina For National Golf Month

country1037fm.com
Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
'I don't know if that was official or not': How Tiger Woods spilled the beans on Webb Simpson being a Presidents Cup assistant captain
It’s not every day Webb Simpson looks down at his phone to see a call from Tiger Woods. But that’s what happened last Tuesday at Trolley Stop, a local hot dog joint in Wilmington, North Carolina, while Simpson was out with his family. When Simpson was trying to order, his phone rang.
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mickelson, 10 other LIV golfers sue PGA Tour over suspensions
MIAMI, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Phil Mickelson and 10 other LIV Golf competitors filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, attempting to overturn suspensions and seeking allowance to participate in PGA Tour events, case filings show. The golfers filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of Northern...
Golf Digest
Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
golfmagic.com
"Good grief" PGA Tour pro ripped after moaning about 2023-2024 schedule
James Hahn appears to have an issue with the newly-released PGA Tour schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The 40-year-old two-time PGA Tour winner took to social media to outline his thoughts on the changes that have been made. Next season will mark the final time the PGA Tour has a...
Golf Digest
How to watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club
The final event of the PGA Tour regular season is here with the upcoming Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. After a wild six-man playoff in 2021, defending champ Kevin Kisner returns to Greensboro, N.C., for a topsy-turvy season-ender that will include some FedEx Cup Playoffs jockeying. Will Zalatoris is...
Grand Strand Golf Experiencing a Grand Resurgence
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has long been considered the Golf Capital of the World, and while contraction, COVID-19 and a bit of consternation dealt the region a few hits, the Grand Strand is thriving again with a new purpose and perspective.
2022 Wyndham Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The final week of the regular season takes us to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. It’s the final chance for players outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings to punch their ticket to The Northern Trust next week for the first event of the playoffs.
SkySports
Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson named USA Presidents Cup assistants
Stricker and Simpson join Fred Couples and Zach Johnson, who were previously named assistants. Stenson secures victory on LIV Golf debut | 'I played like a captain!'. Love will captain the USA team and South Africa's Trevor Immelman will lead the International team at Quail Hollow from September 22-25. Stricker,...
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau lead group of 11 LIV golfers suing PGA Tour for antitrust practices
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the matter. In a 105-page complaint, the players are challenging their suspensions by the tour for defecting to the Saudi-backed circuit....
John Huh rides ‘kind of strange’ round to career-low 61 for lead at Wyndham Championship
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Confidence wasn’t necessarily the fuel powering John Huh’s special round Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. He fired a 9-under 61 during the earlier portion of the event’s opening round at Sedgefield Country Club, pouncing on the gentler morning conditions to collect a career-best round and grab the tournament lead.
5 items that Webb Simpson and his caddie bring to every tournament
Webb Simpson and Paul Tesori have one of the coolest caddie-player relationships on the PGA Tour. They both share a strong relationship with their Christian faith and get along really well on and off the course. Tesori has been on the bag for Simpson since 2011 and loves his job....
Golf Channel
Looking good in green: Scottie Scheffler wraps up $5M bonus programs
Scottie Scheffler’s wallet is about to get even fatter. Heading into the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale at the Wyndham Championship, Scheffler has already clinched both the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 and the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge. A four-time Tour winner this season, Scheffler has banked a record $13.1...
Golf Digest
Augusta National chair worked to deter players from LIV Golf, according to lawsuit
There was an assortment of notable disclosures inside the 105-page antitrust lawsuit Phil Mickelson, Bryson Dechambeau and nine LIV Golf players filed against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. Chief among them was that the PGA Tour had suspended Mickelson in March for, among other things, recruiting players to the breakaway Saudi-backed circuit. Additionally, DeChambeau apparently had already signed with LIV Golf but after the fallout from Mickelson’s incendiary comments regarding the Saudi regime behind the circuit in February, DeChambeau stated that he was committed to playing the PGA Tour. He then changed his mind once more and formally jumped to LIV in June.
