ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

List: Golf Courses to Enjoy in North Carolina For National Golf Month

By Randi Moultrie
country1037fm.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
GOLF
UPI News

Mickelson, 10 other LIV golfers sue PGA Tour over suspensions

MIAMI, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Phil Mickelson and 10 other LIV Golf competitors filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, attempting to overturn suspensions and seeking allowance to participate in PGA Tour events, case filings show. The golfers filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of Northern...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
California State
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Southern Pines, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Southern Pines, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
Golf Digest

Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Good grief" PGA Tour pro ripped after moaning about 2023-2024 schedule

James Hahn appears to have an issue with the newly-released PGA Tour schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The 40-year-old two-time PGA Tour winner took to social media to outline his thoughts on the changes that have been made. Next season will mark the final time the PGA Tour has a...
GOLF
Golf Digest

How to watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

The final event of the PGA Tour regular season is here with the upcoming Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. After a wild six-man playoff in 2021, defending champ Kevin Kisner returns to Greensboro, N.C., for a topsy-turvy season-ender that will include some FedEx Cup Playoffs jockeying. Will Zalatoris is...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dye
SkySports

Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson named USA Presidents Cup assistants

Stricker and Simpson join Fred Couples and Zach Johnson, who were previously named assistants. Stenson secures victory on LIV Golf debut | 'I played like a captain!'. Love will captain the USA team and South Africa's Trevor Immelman will lead the International team at Quail Hollow from September 22-25. Stricker,...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs
Golf Channel

Looking good in green: Scottie Scheffler wraps up $5M bonus programs

Scottie Scheffler’s wallet is about to get even fatter. Heading into the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale at the Wyndham Championship, Scheffler has already clinched both the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 and the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge. A four-time Tour winner this season, Scheffler has banked a record $13.1...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Augusta National chair worked to deter players from LIV Golf, according to lawsuit

There was an assortment of notable disclosures inside the 105-page antitrust lawsuit Phil Mickelson, Bryson Dechambeau and nine LIV Golf players filed against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. Chief among them was that the PGA Tour had suspended Mickelson in March for, among other things, recruiting players to the breakaway Saudi-backed circuit. Additionally, DeChambeau apparently had already signed with LIV Golf but after the fallout from Mickelson’s incendiary comments regarding the Saudi regime behind the circuit in February, DeChambeau stated that he was committed to playing the PGA Tour. He then changed his mind once more and formally jumped to LIV in June.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy