Mcallen, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Texas teen arrested for impersonating officer, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a teenager for impersonating a police officer. Brian Alberto Mayorga, 17, was arrested on charges of impersonating a public servant, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to a post from the Brownsville Police Department. According to the release,...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man killed in Monte Alto shooting identified, homeowner charged

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The man killed in the Wednesday morning shooting in Monte Alto has been identified; the homeowner received drug-related charges. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified Rodrigo Arjona, 29, as the man killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting at the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. According to a County […]
MONTE ALTO, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo PD: Man falls off motorcycle, struck by vehicle

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at E. Frontage Road. Ozuna said that a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on the frontage road when a dog crossed in front of […]
ALAMO, TX
kurv.com

Crash In Alamo Kills Donna Motorcyclist

It was a Donna man who was killed in a Thursday early-morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. It happened on the I-2 eastbound frontage road near Tower Road where a preliminary police investigation indicates the driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog crossing the road, but lost control of his motorcycle, and crashed. A passing vehicle then ran over the driver – 29-year-old Vicente Ortiz Jr.
ALAMO, TX
kurv.com

Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Filed Against Man In Deadly Palmview Wreck

A Mission man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunken driving death of a passenger in his vehicle. Palmview police say 43-year-old Jeffrey Stephens was drunk when he blew through a stop sign at Highway 83 and La Homa Road this past Sunday night. That resulted in a 3-vehicle crash which killed Victor Jesus Garcia who was riding in Stephens’ Mercedes-Benz SUV.
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Mercedes swears in new police chief

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Mercedes swore in their new Cheif of Police today. Cheif Pedro Estrada was sworn in as the head of the Mercedes Police Department Friday, August 5, according to a press release from the city. Estrada took the oath of office in front of city leaders, community members and […]
MERCEDES, TX
KRGV

Fourth suspect in Brownsville kidnapping investigation arrested

A 30-year-old woman was arrested last week for her alleged involvement in a kidnapping investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Wednesday. Michelle Lee Rubio was taken into custody by police on July 29 for the offenses of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a news release from the department.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Man arraigned on murder charge in connection with deadly McAllen shooting

A man was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in McAllen, the police department said Wednesday. Gerardo Chapa, 30, was arrested Tuesday after police responded to the area of the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue regarding a man being shot “in self-defense,” by the person who called police, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Authorities Order Autopsy In Edinburg Infant’s Death

An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of an Edinburg infant earlier this week. At around 5 in the morning Monday, police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers arrived to find emergency medical...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Brownsville man located

UPDATE: Brownsville Police report that Eusebio Gonzalez has been located and has been reunited with his family. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old missing man. Eusebio Gonzalez was last seen at noon Monday by his residence on La Plaza Drive. According to Brownsville PD, Gonzalez […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Morning shooting reported, one man dead

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office news release said that around 7:11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. The homeowner called 911 and said he had shot a man after the man displayed a knife, said the news […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen warns of telephone scams

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of McAllen is warning residents about a telephone scam circulating the area. Through a false caller ID, the scam caller is attempting to represent themselves as the City of McAllen. The caller then tells the person in Spanish that the resident is delinquent on their electricity bill and to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRGV

Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg

Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg. Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg police investigating death of infant. The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Pharr police chief sets out to improve police relations with migrants

Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey was named co-chair of the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force on Tuesday. Harvey says he wants immigrants to trust his officers when reporting a crime, saying that some incidents go unreported out of fear of deportation. “The one thing I can tell you as a...
PHARR, TX

