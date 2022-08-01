Two DWI Plea Agreements Reached In Brazos County District Court

Read on wtaw.com
Related
kwhi.com
12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
wtaw.com
Prison For Swallowing A Baggie Containing Crack Cocaine
A Bryan man admits to swallowing a baggie containing crack cocaine. A 12 year prison sentence is part of the plea agreement between 54 year old Steven Hawkins and the Brazos County district attorney’s office. The deal also includes Hawkins admitting, but not being prosecuted, for possessing the crack...
wtaw.com
A Former College Station Bookkeeper Is Arrested On Charges Of Stealing More Than $52,000 Dollars
A former bookkeeper at a College Station business is accused of stealing more than $52,000 dollars. 49 year old Christine Sonnier of Katy was arrested this week, following an investigation by College Station police that began in January. The businessowners told police according to CSPD arrest reports that during the...
fox44news.com
Car theft: Two arrested, juvenile on the loose
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made in a Colllege Station car theft. Four juveniles were also involved, with one on the loose. College Station officers were dispatched to the area of Cottage Lane and Holleman Drive around 3:40 a.m. Friday for a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in progress. The caller described seeing five to six African-American men burglarizing a vehicle in an apartment complex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
wtaw.com
Recaps Of Three Local Arrests Involve Charges Of Family Violence, One Jail Inmate Assaulting Another Inmate, And Driving With An Invalid License With Five Prior Convictions
What began as a Bryan man going to his ex-wife’s house to sign divorce papers ends in his arrest on two domestic violence charges. According to Bryan police arrest reports, 22 year old Mykedrian Ellis had his hands behind his back ready to be handcuffed. Ellis said after he learned his ex-wife was texting other men, he grabbed her throat, struck her, and pushed her to the ground. Ellis was also charged with pushing a six year old child to the ground. Ellis, who was arrested Tuesday of assaulting a family member and injuring a child resulting in reckless bodily injury, remains in jail as of Thursday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $83,000 dollars.
kwhi.com
BURLESON COUNTY CHIEF DEPUTY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock has announced plans to retire after a more than 30-year career in law enforcement. Chief Deputy Pollock announced retirement plans this week on his Facebook page. The retirement is effective on December 31 of this year. Pollock started his career with the Brazos County...
KWTX
Former Marlin employee files federal lawsuit against former Falls County Sheriff
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A City of Marlin employee who alleges former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman sexually assaulted her two years ago has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Scaman and Falls County. The woman is seeking unspecified monetary damages against Scaman, who pleaded no contest in March...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Right now, Antoine Moreno is charged with firearm theft and tampering with evidence. But according to court documents, he told College Station police he shot at a man twice as he tried to defend himself.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 11:30, Officers. initiated a traffic stop near the 1100 block of Prairie Lea Street. An investigation was conducted and the driver, James Brunson, 50 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd offence and Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
One Arrest, Four Sought By College Station Police Following Gunfire Wednesday Morning
College Station police has made one arrest, an arrest warrant has been issued for a second person, and three others are sought for questioning following gunfire Wednesday morning. According to CSPD arrest reports, the incident on Holik Drive south of Holleman resulted in one man being shot in the abdomen...
kwhi.com
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS
Three people were arrested after traffic stops in Brenham, Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 12:20, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South for Expired Registration. After investigation, Driver, Christine Ann Tomczak, 44 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and was also found to have three outstanding warrants. They were through District Court for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Passenger,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Support Asking Voters For A $100 Million Bond Issue For Roads
Brazos County commissioners are told if voters approve a $100 million dollar bond issue in this November’s election, that could leverage $740 million in state money. Commissioners will vote August 16 to place the proposal on the November ballot, as well as asking voters to increase vehicle registration fees ten dollars a year to provide another funding source for local transportation projects.
kwhi.com
NEW CANEY MAN ARRESTED EARLY TUESDAY MORNING
A New Caney man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that early Tuesday morning at 12:10, Deputy Rosa Salinas conducted a traffic stop near 290 West and East Mulberry Street in Burton. According to Sheriff Hanak, the deputy stopped the vehicle due to an unreadable temporary tag. The driver, identified as Juan Luis Barreto Rego, gave Deputy Salinas consent to search the vehicle. The search resulted in finding marijuana residue along with multiple fictitious temporary buyer’s tags and receipts and international driver cards with nearly identical information. A large amount of cash was also located in the vehicle.
College Station police investigate an early Wednesday shooting
The College Station Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on Holik Drive.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Investigating Gunfire Incident
College Station police officers were sent Wednesday morning to a report of gunfire on Holik Drive. That is south of Holleman and between Anderson and Lemontree Parks. CSPD’s first social media post, issued just after 8:30 a.m., provided no additional information. CSPD’s first tweet asked people to avoid the...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hear About Wildfires Causing Property Damage For The First Time
For the first time, property damage has been reported from wildfires in Brazos County outside of city limits. Deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware told county commissioners this week that one structure and several vehicles have been lost since his last update. Ware also reported that wildfires are also getting...
kwhi.com
TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY
Two Pflugerville men were arrested on multiple charges by Brenham Police Monday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 7:10, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. The driver failed to yield to officer's lights and sirens and ultimately came to a stop near the 7800 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Oscar Garza, 19 of Pflugerville, was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Info less than 5 Items, and Possession of a Controlled.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Sets Maximum Property Rate For FY 23 And Schedules A Public Hearing
The College Station city council officially proposes a property tax rate in next year’s budget that is one cent lower than this year. The council also decided during a special meeting on Wednesday to wait until August 25 to hold a public hearing instead of August 11….after fall classes start at Texas A and M to hold a public hearing.
kwhi.com
FIVE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND ON DRUG CHARGES
Five people were arrested over the weekend on various drug charges by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday at 2:40 in the afternoon, Sgt. Ashley Burns and Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for Disregarding a Stop Sign. Upon approaching the vehicle a strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and the driver along with two passengers were asked to exit while the vehicle was searched. During a search of the vehicle and persons, Officers located marijuana, THC oil and a Vape Pen, and edible THC. The driver, Alexander Yuhas, 25 of Frisco, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled.
Comments / 0