Brazos County, TX

Two DWI Plea Agreements Reached In Brazos County District Court

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kwhi.com

12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Prison For Swallowing A Baggie Containing Crack Cocaine

A Bryan man admits to swallowing a baggie containing crack cocaine. A 12 year prison sentence is part of the plea agreement between 54 year old Steven Hawkins and the Brazos County district attorney’s office. The deal also includes Hawkins admitting, but not being prosecuted, for possessing the crack...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Car theft: Two arrested, juvenile on the loose

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made in a Colllege Station car theft. Four juveniles were also involved, with one on the loose. College Station officers were dispatched to the area of Cottage Lane and Holleman Drive around 3:40 a.m. Friday for a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in progress. The caller described seeing five to six African-American men burglarizing a vehicle in an apartment complex.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
wtaw.com

Recaps Of Three Local Arrests Involve Charges Of Family Violence, One Jail Inmate Assaulting Another Inmate, And Driving With An Invalid License With Five Prior Convictions

What began as a Bryan man going to his ex-wife’s house to sign divorce papers ends in his arrest on two domestic violence charges. According to Bryan police arrest reports, 22 year old Mykedrian Ellis had his hands behind his back ready to be handcuffed. Ellis said after he learned his ex-wife was texting other men, he grabbed her throat, struck her, and pushed her to the ground. Ellis was also charged with pushing a six year old child to the ground. Ellis, who was arrested Tuesday of assaulting a family member and injuring a child resulting in reckless bodily injury, remains in jail as of Thursday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $83,000 dollars.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BURLESON COUNTY CHIEF DEPUTY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock has announced plans to retire after a more than 30-year career in law enforcement. Chief Deputy Pollock announced retirement plans this week on his Facebook page. The retirement is effective on December 31 of this year. Pollock started his career with the Brazos County...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 11:30, Officers. initiated a traffic stop near the 1100 block of Prairie Lea Street. An investigation was conducted and the driver, James Brunson, 50 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd offence and Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS

Three people were arrested after traffic stops in Brenham, Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 12:20, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South for Expired Registration. After investigation, Driver, Christine Ann Tomczak, 44 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and was also found to have three outstanding warrants. They were through District Court for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Passenger,
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County Commissioners Support Asking Voters For A $100 Million Bond Issue For Roads

Brazos County commissioners are told if voters approve a $100 million dollar bond issue in this November’s election, that could leverage $740 million in state money. Commissioners will vote August 16 to place the proposal on the November ballot, as well as asking voters to increase vehicle registration fees ten dollars a year to provide another funding source for local transportation projects.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NEW CANEY MAN ARRESTED EARLY TUESDAY MORNING

A New Caney man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that early Tuesday morning at 12:10, Deputy Rosa Salinas conducted a traffic stop near 290 West and East Mulberry Street in Burton. According to Sheriff Hanak, the deputy stopped the vehicle due to an unreadable temporary tag. The driver, identified as Juan Luis Barreto Rego, gave Deputy Salinas consent to search the vehicle. The search resulted in finding marijuana residue along with multiple fictitious temporary buyer’s tags and receipts and international driver cards with nearly identical information. A large amount of cash was also located in the vehicle.
NEW CANEY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Investigating Gunfire Incident

College Station police officers were sent Wednesday morning to a report of gunfire on Holik Drive. That is south of Holleman and between Anderson and Lemontree Parks. CSPD’s first social media post, issued just after 8:30 a.m., provided no additional information. CSPD’s first tweet asked people to avoid the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY

Two Pflugerville men were arrested on multiple charges by Brenham Police Monday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 7:10, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. The driver failed to yield to officer's lights and sirens and ultimately came to a stop near the 7800 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Oscar Garza, 19 of Pflugerville, was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Info less than 5 Items, and Possession of a Controlled.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

FIVE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND ON DRUG CHARGES

Five people were arrested over the weekend on various drug charges by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday at 2:40 in the afternoon, Sgt. Ashley Burns and Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for Disregarding a Stop Sign. Upon approaching the vehicle a strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and the driver along with two passengers were asked to exit while the vehicle was searched. During a search of the vehicle and persons, Officers located marijuana, THC oil and a Vape Pen, and edible THC. The driver, Alexander Yuhas, 25 of Frisco, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled.

