Two DWI Plea Agreements Reached In Brazos County District Court

What began as a Bryan man going to his ex-wife’s house to sign divorce papers ends in his arrest on two domestic violence charges. According to Bryan police arrest reports, 22 year old Mykedrian Ellis had his hands behind his back ready to be handcuffed. Ellis said after he learned his ex-wife was texting other men, he grabbed her throat, struck her, and pushed her to the ground. Ellis was also charged with pushing a six year old child to the ground. Ellis, who was arrested Tuesday of assaulting a family member and injuring a child resulting in reckless bodily injury, remains in jail as of Thursday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $83,000 dollars.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO