Washington Nationals acquire Trey Harris

On Sept. 17, 2016, Trey Mancini was sweating his ass off under the Florida sun. The yet-to-debut, No. 6 Orioles prospect had already finished his minor league season and was staying fresh at the team's Spring Training complex just in case the O's needed reinforcements down the stretch as they battled for a Wild Card spot. In Mancini's mind, it was mostly eyewash. He'd get his big league call-up at some point in 2017.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO