Washington Nationals acquire Trey Harris

MLB trade grades: Who won the Braves-Astros deal for Jake Odorizzi?
The Braves and Astros pulled off a late-night trade. Atlanta acquired Jake Odorizzi for relief pitcher Will Smith, who will head to Houston. A late-night stunner occurred in the MLB Verse on the night before the MLB trade deadline. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves agreed to a swap of pitchers, a rare 1-for-1 deal of MLB players.
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
These Orioles have already defied the odds. In trading Trey Mancini, GM Mike Elias challenged them to do it again. | ANALYSIS
Until they prove otherwise, the Orioles, a winning team in reach of a playoff spot, are sellers. In their first summer trade, the Orioles sent Trey Mancini, their longest-tenured player, to the Houston Astros for a pair of well-regarded pitching prospects in a three-team deal also involving the Tampa Bay Rays. Hours later, Baltimore beat the Texas Rangers to move above .500 and within 2 1/2 ...
Atlanta Braves acquire Jake Odorizzi from Houston Astros in trade
ATLANTA -- The World Series champion Atlanta Braves bolstered their starting staff ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday by giving up a reliever who played a big part in their 2021 title. Poised for another postseason run, the Braves dealt former closer Will Smith to the Houston Astros for right-hander...
Red Sox land outfielder Tommy Pham in trade with Reds
The Boston Red Sox are getting down to business. Boston has acquired outfielder Tommy Pham via trade with the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later, the team announced Monday night. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal. The deal...
Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after...
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
Astros send outfielder Jose Siri to Rays via trade Monday
The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder Jose Siri from the Houston Astros via trade Monday. Siri will land with the Rays after Monday's three-team trade between the Astros, the Rays, and the Baltimore Orioles. The Astros will end up with Trey Mancini and RHP Jayden Murray, and the Orioles will receive RHPs Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott in the deal.
Rays Trade for Center Fielder Jose Siri, Designate Brett Phillips for Assignment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a move to bolster production from the center field spot, the Tampa Bay Rays made a trade on Monday, picking up center fielder Jose Siri from the Houston Astros in a three-team trade. To make room for Siri, the Rays have designated popular outfielder...
Tampa Bay Rays acquire lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger from Los Angeles Dodgers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielder Germán Tapia. The Rays said Monday that Cleavinger, who spent parts of the past three seasons in the majors with the Dodgers and Philadelphia...
Orioles management misunderstood Trey Mancini's true value
On Sept. 17, 2016, Trey Mancini was sweating his ass off under the Florida sun. The yet-to-debut, No. 6 Orioles prospect had already finished his minor league season and was staying fresh at the team's Spring Training complex just in case the O's needed reinforcements down the stretch as they battled for a Wild Card spot. In Mancini's mind, it was mostly eyewash. He'd get his big league call-up at some point in 2017.
Orioles acquire Brett Phillips from Rays
The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations and added him
Toronto Blue Jays acquire relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from Miami Marlins for Jordan Groshans
Bass, 34, has thrown 42.2 innings this year posting a 1.41 ERA, 2.06 FIP while striking out 9.1 batters per nine innings with a 26.0 K%. He returns to the Jays having played there in 2020, where he worked as the club’s closer appearing in 25.2 innings with a 3.51 ERA. Bass’s baseball savant profile looks great with all of his key percentile ratings in the top 25% of the league.
Red Sox get Hosmer from Padres; keep Martinez, Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora smiled when talking to reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros: Baseball’s trade deadline had just passed, and he still had Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez in his lineup. A day after shipping out catcher Christian Vazquez in a...
