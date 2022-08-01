Free Community Day: Celebrate Chinese American History and Culture (SF)

Read on sf.funcheap.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mandarin Summer Learning Showcase + Taiwan Food Tasting (SF Main Library)
Dang! This event has already taken place. San Francisco Main Library, | Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B, 100 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102. To celebrate the success of the first ever Mandarin learning classes in our four branches, we are hosting a ceremony for the community. Come join us for an exciting afternoon of slideshows, interactive games, extend learning resources and various food booths to taste the beauty of Taiwanese food culture.
Outside Lands Artist DJ Equal Performs at W San Francisco’s Bar
The free, non-ticketed event will take place in W San Francisco’s redesigned Living Room Bar, an inviting, chic space that will be infused by the electric beats spun by DJ Equal. A native of Asheville, North Carolina, DJ Equal is a bi-coastal DJ and music producer renowned for high...
Cow Hollow Cleanup
Clean up Cow Hollow with the Cow Hollow Association. Meet at the corner of Greenwich St and Lyon St. All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled,...
Nob Hill Monthly Street Sweeps
Help us clean up in Nob Hill. Meet at Le Beau Market (1263 Leavenworth St) anytime between 9:00am and 10:00am, then clean until 12:00pm. All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
Bollywood Summer Bash (SF)
Let’s welcome summer with a Bollywood Summer Bash!. After the huge success of Bollywood in Hollywood in Los Angeles, BiH is now launching in the San Francisco Bay Area! Let’s have a BLAST at Bollywood Summer Bash– our very first EPIC Bollywood party in SF. Here are the main highlights you need to know:
7th Annual “Anchor Steam Week” at Anchor Public Taps (SF)
FREE – RSVP. Take an awesome brewery tour at Anchor for Steam Week!. Get a glimpse at centuries-old craft brewing traditions, a taste of San Francisco history, and a flight of selected Anchor beers!. Public brewery tour info here – Brewery tour with tasting cost: $20. Disclaimer: Please...
New In-N-Out Coming to the Bay Area
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that the Bay Area is getting a brand new In-N-Out. The new burger joint is opening in Sonoma County in Santa Rosa at 2532 Santa Rosa Ave. Santa Rosa actually already has an In-N-Out location, which opened in 2010, located at 2131 County Center Drive.
USA’s Oldest Dim Sum Restaurant is in SF
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that San Francisco is home to America’s oldest dim sum restaurant. Hidden in an off-the-beaten-path alleyway in Chinatown, at 1 Pagoda Place, is Hang Ah Tea Room, which opened in 1920. The 102-year old restaurant serves handmade dumplings and even bottles...
Celebrate National Oyster Day at Local SF Restaurants (Aug 4-7)
From August 4-7, in celebration of National Oyster Day, consumers are invited to enjoy oysters with the perfect pairing of Chandon By The Bay at one of the participating restaurant partners below to help support the Wild Oyster Project. By purchasing oysters at these Bay Area restaurants, consumers will support...
“The Cut Outdoor Cinema” Free Sneak Peek: So I Married An Axe Murderer (SF)
Opening night of SF’s newest outdoor movie experience isn’t until Friday, but you’re invited to an exclusive sneak peek of The Cut Outdoor Cinema TONIGHT 8/4 at 7pm of the classic ’90s San Francisco Film, “So I Married An Axe Murder) So I Married An...
SF Bike Party
San Francisco Bike Party is held on the 1st FRIDAY at 8pm (meet at 730) every month. We encourage people to bring POSITIVITY and CONTRIBUTE to good times while being RESPECTFUL to others. The rides are FUN and SAFE with stops to DANCE and SOCIALIZE along the way. We follow...
“First Sundays” at Presidio Tunnel Tops (SF)
“First Sunday Afternoons” at Presidio Tunnel Tops (SF) Enjoy family-friendly fun at First Sunday Afternoons at Presidio Tunnel Tops. The event on Sunday, August 7, from 1 to 4 pm features Presidio Pop Up food vendors, public art, and live performances on the Community Stage with soul and hip hop from DJ Franchise, flamenco music and dance performance with Melissa Cruz, a music performance with Pianist and M.C. Kev Choice, and a ranger-led campfire talk. First Sunday Afternoons will run through November.
10% off Vodka Tastings w/ Outside Lands Wristband (Hanson of Sonoma Tasting Room)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Hanson of Sonoma Tasting Room at Hanson Gallery | 669 Bridgeway, Sausalito, California, 94965, United States. Now through 8/7, stop by Hanson of Sonoma’s Sausalito tasting room for a pre-party and a special discount when you show your wristband. From now until...
Outer Richmond Balboa Cleanup
Help us clean up along Balboa Street in the Outer Richmond. Meet in front of Balboa Theatre (3630 Balboa St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
Civil War “Living History Day” at Fort Point (SF)
Learn about the role of California and the Civil War as you take a tour of the fort. See exhibits of 1860’s clothing, weapons, and medicines. Watch demonstrations on cooking and cannon drills. Watch the stirring flag ceremonies and listen to the bugle calls. Attend lectures on San Francisco and the Civil War.
Cowgirl Creamery to Close Final Retail Shop
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the sad news that after 25 years, Cowgirl Creamery is closing its last remaining retail shop located at 80 4th Street, Point Reyes Station. Their Barn Shop & Cantina, known for its delectable goat cheeses and grilled cheese sammies, will be closing after Labor Day, September 5th. Point Reyes Station was the home of Cowgirl for many years prior to moving its headquarters and primary cheesemaking facility to Petaluma.
Live Music at The Village at San Antonio Center (Mountain View)
Live Music on First Thursdays at The Village at San Antonio Center. On August 4th from 5-7pm, we’re featuring singer-songwriter Marcus Cappellazzo. Born and raised in Australia, Marcus has been a professional entertainer for more than 10 years. His performance will feature original music and cover songs by your favorite artists. Gather outside and enjoy a variety of musicians this summer as they perform at Hetch Hetchy Park. Grass seating available, lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome.
“Nooner” at the New Farm (SF)
San Francisco’s Nooner is a free, all ages event. First Sundays at the New Farm all ages are invited to enjoy free, live and local music in San Francisco. Located across from Heron’s Head Park’s sprawling walkways, the stage is set among the chickens and native plants at Bay Natives, 10 Cargo Way. This Sunday the Nooner presents a uniquely San Francisco sound, featuring local musicians ranging from folk, funk, electronic, polka, jazz and rock. 12:00 Jack Rice and Jamie Zee; 1:30, Asher Belsky; 2:30 Cisco Wallace and Hollywood Beach; 3:30 The Var Mints; 4:30 The Mighty New Farm Band.
Redwood City “Movies on the Square” 2022 (June 9 – Sept. 1)
Redwood City “Movies on the Square” 2022 (June 9 – Sept. 1) Redwood City’s summer movie experience brings you FREE movies on Thursday evenings starting on June 9 through September 1. Enjoy Downtown Redwood City on Courthouse Square by bringing the family out to a FREE movie! Your summer movie experience will be enhanced this year with a mix of family movies and feature films on Thursday evenings, now offering double features with Kids Movies at 6pm and Bravemaker Independent Films at 8pm! The main feature runs at 8:30pm.
“Summerfest” Live Klezmer Music w/ $6 Beer + $ Sangrias (Oakland)
“Summerfest” Live Klezmer Music w/ $6 Beer + $ Sangrias (Oakland) Come for special pop-up treats and relax on the patio with live music and happy hour from 5:30pm to 7:30pm every Thursday in August (Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25). August 4th Lineup: Free live music by Kel...
