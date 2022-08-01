Free Community Day: Celebrate Chinese American History and Culture (SF)

Live Music on First Thursdays at The Village at San Antonio Center. On August 4th from 5-7pm, we’re featuring singer-songwriter Marcus Cappellazzo. Born and raised in Australia, Marcus has been a professional entertainer for more than 10 years. His performance will feature original music and cover songs by your favorite artists. Gather outside and enjoy a variety of musicians this summer as they perform at Hetch Hetchy Park. Grass seating available, lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO