City of Sulphur Announces Start of Roselawn Cemetery Repair Work

August 2, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
2022 Calcasieu Parish Arrest Reports, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Arrest and Release Reports. Calcasieu Correctional Center ( CCC ) – Calcasieu Parish Jail. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty. For more information about a crime, arrest, or suspect, contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...
The Cheapest Gas Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Remember when gas prices in Lake Charles were over $4 a gallon? Well, those times are long gone as the price of gas continues to fall around the city. AAA is reporting that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.16. That's down around $0.70 from last month. We can place all the blame on California for keeping the national gas price average over $4, because a gallon of gas still cost on average $5.56 in the Sunshine State.
I-210 Lane Closures Scheduled to Start August 1 in Lake Charles
I-210 Lane Closures Scheduled to Start August 1 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the inside lane of I-210 Westbound from the Opelousas St. overpass to the LA 14 overpass are scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily, starting Tuesday, August 2, 2022, until Friday, August 5, 2022.
Junior Deputy Academy to be Hosted by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 16
Junior Deputy Academy to be Hosted by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 16. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on August 2, 2022, that they will organize a Jr. Deputy Academy on August 16, 2022, for youth ages 11 to 14. By teaching leadership qualities and the value of teamwork, the program teaches children the importance of their duties as citizens in our community. Participants will also obtain a better grasp of the varied roles played by CPSO deputies in the community.
KPLC TV
DOTD adds new restrictions on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are new speeding restrictions being set up on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge. If you cross the bridge in less than 19 minutes, you can receive a speeding ticket. If you become a repeat offender, you could be fined up to a thousand dollars. The...
Lake Charles Allure: Southwest Louisiana Invites Visitors to its Playground
Pictured: Lake Charles Skyline | Photo credit:Monsour's Photography. Good times roll with the city’s mixture of cultures and pursuits. Most visitors to Louisiana think of New Orleans as the all-encompassing destination to head to for a true experience of the state, especially when it comes to all things related to the grand fete in these parts—Mardi Gras.
New Sign Goes up at Capital One Building: “REBUILD”
Here's where I peacock a little and say "I told you so" to so many people. Many months after Hurricane Laura, I started following the saga that is the Capital One building. Lord, the rumors were thick about its fate. Most of them were dooming it from the start saying it was structurally unsound and that it was being torn down according to someone's uncle's friend's cousin.
Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot
Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education issued LEAP scores for the 21-22 school year on August 3, 2022. The Calcasieu Parish School Board ranked in the top ten in the state for elementary and middle school growth. These results include the Louisiana schools with the highest growth rates. For one-year growth, Vincent Settlement Elementary, Nelson Elementary, and DeQuincy Elementary are in the top 15. T.S. Cooley Elementary was also ranked in the top ten for overall performance in the state.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
KPLC TV
A ‘sign’ of progress at Capital One Tower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s one of the first physical ‘signs’ of progress at the Capital One Tower. Hertz Investment Group now has a sign in front of the building announcing the rebuild. The building has sat in its current boarded-up state since Hurricane Laura -...
visitlakecharles.org
Cajun and Creole Restaurants in Southwest Louisiana
Depending on how close you are to a Cajun or Creole restaurant in Southwest Louisiana, you can literally smell the spices in the air. Also, being near the Gulf of Mexico, the seafood served in many local restaurants is fresh off the hook and onto your plate. Below are some of the hot spots to get a taste of local Cajun or Creole cuisine!
KFDM-TV
Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
I-10 Westbound Lane Closure August 4 at Milepost 61 Near Jennings, Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Lane Closure August 4 at Milepost 61 Near Jennings, Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the right lane of I-10 Westbound at milepost 61.2 will be closed from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 4.
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Vehicle Burglary Case
Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 6600 block of Sun Meadow Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between July 25th at midnight and July 29th at 11:15 pm. CPSO is asking anyone with information...
KPLC TV
2 injured by propellers in separate Calcasieu Parish boating accidents
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by propellers in two boating accidents in Calcasieu Parish Saturday, authorities say. A 15- or 16-foot aluminium vessel flipped and sank in the Old Sabine River after the boater lost control around 5 p.m. on July 30, said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck. The single boater was ejected and hit the propeller.
KPLC TV
State law allowing some veterans to carry concealed handgun without permit takes effect
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several new laws took effect in Louisiana today, including one allowing some veterans to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. The law allows active-duty and honorably discharged military veterans to bypass the permitting process to carry a concealed handgun. To qualify, a servicemember or veteran must have a valid military ID, a valid drivers’ license issued by the state displaying the word “veteran” or other documentation of an honorable discharge.
KPLC TV
Sulphur Police hold recruiting event
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Many employers are struggling to stay staffed and law enforcement agencies are no exception. As a result, the Sulphur Police Department is hoping to recruit some more officers saying they’re an essential part of the community’s safety. The department recently hosted a recruiting event...
VIDEO: Lake Charles Restaurant has “Animal” Crawling in Ceiling
I learned my lesson from the last time I posted about an eatery with an unwanted animal in its establishment. So this time, I will be very vague as to what I think is crawling in the ceiling of this place. I won't tell you the name of the place nor what they serve. However, I am sure multiple people will say where this took place.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office opens new substation in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office celebrated the grand opening of another substation on July 29. Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the community came together over coffee and donuts to celebrate the grand opening of the east substation just north of Dry Creek.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 2, 2022. Kurt Robinson, 58, Lake Charles: Strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000. Petra Dee Page, 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Jason Tyler Higgins, 22, Heflin, AL: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35,...
