Tryon Daily Bulletin
Reba Ledbetter Earley
Nashville– Reba Ledbetter Earley, 84, died July 11 in Nashville, Tennessee after an extended period of declining health. A native of the Rock Springs community of Polk County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William Dan Ledbetter and Clara Mae Womack Ledbetter. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Earley, her daughter Andrea Michelle (Shelly) Earley, her brother Billy Tom Ledbetter and sister Barbara Sitton. She is survived by her son, Tony Earley, of Nashville, daughter-in-law Sarah Bell Earley, and granddaughters Clara Eudora An Xiang Earley, and Willa Ruth Zhi Wen Earley.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Michael Roger “Mike” Bruce
Michael Roger “Mike” Bruce, 69 of Columbus N.C. passed away July 25 in the comfort of his home while surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born Nov. 16, 1952, in Greenville, S.C. he was the son of the late Fort Sumpter Bruce and Ann Bruce Pearson. Mike was retired from Bell South.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Janet Goodrich
Janet Goodrich (“Baba”) 97, of Tryon, N.C. passed away on August 1, 2022, after a long illness at the Hospice House in Forest City, N.C. Born in Shropshire, England on April 13, 1925, she subsequently married George Raymond Goodrich in June 1946, who preceded her in death after more than 50 years of marriage. She became an American citizen but always retained her English roots. She had a full life and many memories. She traveled extensively around the world and loved theater, acting, movies and music. She was a painter and an art docent at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute in Utica, N.Y. and the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. She was an avid reader and devoted to stimulating conversation. She was a lifelong Francophile and actually spent her 93rd birthday in Paris. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wash, rinse, repeat
The Kiwanis-sponsored Aktion Club will host a car wash on Saturday, August 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Prince Gas parking lot at 1506 E. Rutherford St. in Landrum. The Landrum car wash will be followed by a second car wash on Saturday, August 20, in the Advanced Auto Parts parking lot in Columbus.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Back to School Bash to start off the school year
Landrum United Methodist Church hosts carnival-themed community event. LANDRUM––On Sunday, August 7, Landrum United Methodist Church is hosting a Back to School Bash just in time for the first day of school in Spartanburg County, which is on August 16. From 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Landrum...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Pea Ridge Community Center to hold gathering on Thursday
The next Pea Ridge Community Center gathering will be held Thursday, August 11, at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Center. The Community Center is located at 207 Big Level Road, Mill Spring. The speaker at the gathering will be Mill Spring resident, Manfred Walter. Mr. Walter will talk about growing...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Baptist Church partner for back to school event
Numerous drop-off locations for supplies and donations. POLK COUNTY– In preparation for the upcoming school year, Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s school resource deputies and Columbus First Baptist Church are partnering to host the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Back To School Supply Drive. The PCSO and Church are asking for the community’s support to make sure that Polk County school children have all they need for a successful year of learning. The first day for most students in Polk County will be August 29.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Southern Pet opens in Landrum
“A natural approach for the health and wellness of your furry companion”. LANDRUM––Downtown Landrum now has a store dedicated to taking a natural approach to caring for our pets. The Southern Pet opened on August 1, coining the phrase, “A natural approach for the health and wellness of...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
New alert system for Upstate residents
Spartanburg County Emergency Management provides quick emergency information. UPSTATE––Residents of Landrum and Campobello, as well as the rest of Spartanburg County, will now be able to receive emergency alerts on their phones or through email from Spartanburg County Emergency Management. This new alert system provides county residents to...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘I learned a lot about myself’: Mill Spring racer Thomas Cronan sets new speed records in Maine
Local motorcyclist, Thomas Cronan of Mill Spring, recently competed in Maine and came home with twelve new land speed records. The Maine Event Land Speed Trials are held every July outside Limestone, ME, by the Loring Timing Association, a certified land speed racing organization. All types of racers, cars, and motorcycles converge yearly in Maine to compete in different classes against comparable vehicles to hold the record for the fastest in their class.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
New support group and law enforcement work together to benefit dementia patients
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the newly formed Foothills Alzheimer’s / Dementia Support Group to establish a registration process for dementia patients that may wander off. Once reported missing, a “Silver Alert” (similar to an Amber Alert) will be activated. It is important that a...
